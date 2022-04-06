Read news from:
German phrase of the day: Der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen

When most people look at a squirrel, they see a big, bushy tail. The Germans, apparently, see the devil.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:39 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

You can translate ‘der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen’ in a few different ways: literally, it states that ‘the devil is a squirrel’, which doesn’t do much to shed light on what the true meaning actually is. Metaphorically, it means something more like ‘the devil comes in many forms’ or, more loosely, ‘don’t be so easily deceived by something which seems harmless’. 

In this sense, it’s used as a warning against being too trusting of something and to remind someone that they can make mistakes if they aren’t careful enough. After all, even something as harmless as a squirrel could be the devil, so you have to be vigilant! Not least during a picnic in the summer months… 

A squirrel attempts to steal food from a hanging flower pot.

A devilish squirrel attempts to steal food from a hanging flower pot. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Federico Gambarini

Squirrels have in fact been linked to the devil in Germany for centuries, dating back to the Middle Ages. Their colour (either red or black in Germany at that time, since grey squirrels had not yet been introduced from North America), as well as their incredible speed and slightly twitchy style of movement, were seen as clear signs that they were the devil’s agents. 

According to folklore, hunters would aim their weapons perfectly at a squirrel and yet, somehow, it would always move out of the way at the last moment (‘with devilish speed – ‘mit teuflischer Geschwindigkeit’), reappearing somewhere else to taunt its attackers.

This strong link to superstition also gives the phrase another meaning: if someone is particularly superstitious, you might say ‘they really believe the devil is a squirrel!’.

Examples:

„Keine Sorge, es wird nichts schief gehen.“

„Wer weiß, der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen!“

“Don’t worry, nothing will go wrong.”
“Who knows, the devil comes in many forms!”

„Er glaubt, dass der Teufel wirklich ein Eichhörnchen ist!“

“He really believes that the devil is a squirrel!” or “He really is superstitious!”

German word of the day: Der Eigentumsfritze

Millennials who spend their money on property instead of on coffee and avocado toast are not held in high regard in rent-loving Germany. In fact there's a word for these people...

Published: 1 April 2022 10:13 CEST
German word of the day: Der Eigentumsfritze

If you’ve ever lived in Germany, you’ll be aware that most people rent their homes. In fact, the Bundesrepublik has the lowest level of property ownership in the EU, with just over half of the population owning their own home. 

In the capital Berlin the proportion of tenants is even higher – around 85 percent of people rent rather than buy their homes. 

So those ambitious millennials – and others – who choose to forgo daily brunch and three flat whites at expensive hipster cafes, and instead pour their money into buying a property, are in the minority (especially in cities like Berlin). 

And yes, there’s a German word for them: if you hear someone being called der Eigenstumsfritze then this is what they’re talking about. This word refers to someone who is too into splashing their cash on property.

The Eigenstumsfritze isn’t used for your average family saving up to buy a home over many years in the suburbs. It’s specifically used in the context for annoying young people who are doing too well for themselves – like the 28-year-old overachieving software developer types who move to places like Friedrichshain in Berlin with a million euros spare to live out their dream of trying to become a DJ. Or the influencers who own a Munich apartment decked out in all the latest trendy furniture. 

For Germans who enjoy regular coffee and brunch (which includes smashed avocado toast – much to the annoyance of Australian millionaires), giving up these things to buy a home when you can buy a slap-up meal at a cafe instead is simply ridiculous. 

In fact, as a well-heeled millennial walks past on the way to a flat-viewing, you’ll likely hear grey-haired Berliners muttering to themselves in the few local pubs left in Friedrichshain: “Ach, der ist wohl noch ein Eigentumsfritze. Wohnungen sind so teuer. Es wäre viel Sinnvoller, 30,000-mal Brunch zu kaufen!” (“Ugh, that’s probably another property obsessive. Flats are so expensive, it would make a lot more more sense to buy 30,000 brunches.”)

A coffee in Berlin.

Why would you give up coffee art to buy a place? Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Eigenstumsfritze is made up of the German word das Eigentum, which means property, and Fritze, which in fact comes from the surname Fritz.

It’s a typical German thing to use the name-as-suffix as an insult. You’ll also find a few more variations with Fritz, which appears to be used because it is such a generic German name.

A Werbefritze, for instance, is an annoying some bigshot in the advertising business (think Don Draper). An ‘Ökofritze’ is someone who’s just a bit too into their organic food (think well-off Green voting families in German cities).

The cultural lesson here is to remember just how important Frühstück is to Germans – and no amount of “capital investment opportunities” will make them think otherwise.

Example:

Man denke nur an all die Cappuccinos, den er mit 3,5 Millionen Euro kaufen könnte! Was für ein Eigentumsfritze!

Think of all the coffee he could buy with €3.5 million! What an Eigentumfritze!

Did you work it out? This is of course an Aprilscherz the German version of an April fool.

While Germans do tend to favour renting homes rather than buying, we’re not aware that this word actually exists. However, we’d like to point out that it is true that Germans do use names as insults and Fritz is a common one.

You can find more real German words of the day HERE.

