TRAVEL NEWS

Five spring destinations from Germany – and the Covid rules in place

With the long Easter weekend in sight, it's the perfect time for a short trip away for some fresh mountain air or glorious sunshine. Here are five of the most popular travel destinations from Germany this year - and the Covid rules you need to know before heading there.

Published: 6 April 2022 17:43 CEST
The skyline of Bologna, Italy.
The skyline of Bologna, Italy. Photo: picture alliance / Barbara Vecchio/Comune di Bologna/dpa | Barbara Vecchio

As Germany emerges from a long, cold winter, many people are feeling a distinct sense of Wanderlust – a desire to get back out there an explore the world. And the country’s location in the heart of Europe makes it the perfect starting point to take a quick break almost anywhere on the continent. 

According to data compiled by Statista, people in Germany are just itching to get their travelling shoes on as the world reopens, and many of them have a destination in mind.

From the Austrian alps to the stunning sights of northern Italy, here are some of the top destinations Germans want to travel to this year – and the Covid rules you’ll need to know about if you fancy following suit. 

Article continues below video

Spain

No list of Germany’s favourite travel destinations would be complete without a mention of Spain – the ultimate holiday destination for sun-seeking Germans. And with around seven percent of Germans saying they plan to visit the country in 2022, it seems no amount of Covid rules are going to the end this love affair with the southern European country. 

To get into Spain, passengers arriving by air or sea will need to complete a Health Control Form before departure and obtain their QR code to present at boarding and health controls on arrival.

In addition to the form, passengers need to present a certificate proving vaccination against Covid, a negative test, or a recovery certificate. Children under 12 years of age are exempt from giving these certificates.

In some regions of Spain, the ‘EU Digital COVID Certificate’ is required to access certain public spaces – Spain’s Autonomous Communities can implement specific territorial regulations.

Face masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces but also required outdoors if a 1.5m distance is not possible at large events. However, it’s possible the mask-wearing rules could be relaxed slightly after April 20th this year. 

Spanish regions have virtually lifted all other previous Covid restrictions such as capacity limits, curfews, limited opening hours, the Covid health pass and bar, restaurant, and nightclub closures.

READ ALSO: TRAVEL: Will Spain change its Covid restrictions ahead of Easter?

Italy

Following hot on the heals of Spain, Italy is set to be the second most popular holiday destination for Germans this year. And with balmy sunshine, breathtaking culture and sandy beaches, we don’t blame them. 

Currently, travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is allowed from all countries as restrictions were eased as of March 1st.

All arrivals need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result, which must be established before boarding flights or ferries, and possibly during border checks if travelling by road or rail.

Travellers also need to fill out a passenger locator form, or ‘dPLF’. Find out how to do that here.

Once inside the country, there are a few rules to be aware of. There is currently a mask mandate in all indoor as well as some outdoor public places. Additionally, many businesses will ask for a “green pass” with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test.

A “super green pass” is required to access venues, including restaurants, hotels, and public transport. It is equivalent to the 2G rule in Austria, meaning only vaccinated or recovered people can enter.

READ ALSO: At a glance: What Covid-19 rules are now in place in Italy?

Scandinavia 

If mountains and fjords are more your thing, you may want to join the five percent of Germans who have already set their sights on a trip to Scandinavia this year. 

Denmark, Sweden and Norway have all dropped their Covid-related restrictions the past months, so you won’t have to worry about presenting proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or filling in passenger locator forms when travelling there.

You can also expect public life in all three countries to be back to normal, with no masks, social distancing, Covid certificates required. 

READ ALSO:

Cruise ship in Norway

A cruise ship passes along a Norwegian fjord. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AIDA Cruises | AIDA Cruises

Greece 

With its breathtaking, sun-soaked islands and remnants of ancient civilisation, Greece is another incredibly popular destination for Germans in 2022. 

People arriving in the country from within the EU will no longer have to fill in a passenger locator form, but they will have to present their EU Digital Covid Certificate with valid proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. This can be done using the CovPass or CoronaWarn app.

Unlike many countries in Europe, Covid measures in Greece remain relatively tight. You’ll need to wear either an FFP2 mask on public transport and in other indoor spaces, and will also have to present proof of vaccination and your passport to enter many public indoor venues like museums, bars and restaurants. 

There are also limits on how many people can travel together in a taxi. In a seven-seater taxi, up to three people may travel together, while in a nine-seater, this goes up to nine. If you are all members of the same family, however, these restrictions don’t apply. 

Turkey 

With the strong links between Turkey and Germany, it’s little surprise that the Eurasian nation is the fifth most popular destination for Germans this year.

To see the likes of bustling Istanbul and Ismir, you’ll need to follow a basic ‘3G’ rule – meaning proof of vaccination, recovery (within the past six months) or a negative test are required. Antigen tests must be taken no more than 48 hours before travel, while PCR tests must be taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

You’ll also need to fill out and submit a Digital Entry Form before travel. 

A view of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul

A view of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | Osman Orsal

Once you’re in the country, you’ll find that things have returned to relative normality. In restaurants, shops bars, for instance, masks are no longer required if there is adequate ventilation and social distancing.

Museums have also reopened, though masks may be required.

You will also need to carry proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within the past 48 hours when using public transport, and you will also be expected to wear a mask. 

Coming back to Germany

Currently, there are no countries on the Robert Koch Institute’s risk list, meaning passengers returning to Germany no longer have to fill in the digital entry form or worry about going into quarantine. 

Instead, Germany has a simple 3G rule for entry, meaning travellers should present proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test to enter the country on their return.

Here’s all you need to know about Germany’s current entry and Covid rules.

For members

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: The German railcard deal you need to know about

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Germany's BahnCard, Deutsche Bahn is slashing the prices of its railcards for a limited time. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 6 April 2022 12:55 CEST
EXPLAINED: The German railcard deal you need to know about

For the whole of April, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will be selling anniversary railcards for a hefty discount.

A BahnCard 25 for second-class travel will be reduced from €56.90 to €30, while a first-class Bahncard 25 will be reduced from €115 to €60. 

The railcards are valid for 12 months and entitle holders to a 25 percent discount on train tickets nationwide, including ‘Sparpreis’ and ‘Flexpreis’ tickets.

What’s the German BahnCard?

The BahnCard was first introduced in 1992 and is very popular for those who want to bag cheaper train tickets.

Within 100 days of its introduction, around 700,000 rail passengers had purchased the new card, which allowed them to get heavily discounted rail travel across the Bundesrepublik. This number has since grown into 4.5 million, equating to around five percent of the German population.

However, Deutsche Bahn were keen to point out that the railcard is not just a success with people in Germany.

Apparently, 200 Canadians, 22 Argentinians and 14 New Zealanders abroad own a BahnCard – and there’s even one BahnCard customer on the Christmas Islands.

In Germany, the highest percentage of BahnCard fans live in Merzhausen, a municipality in the Black Forest. Nearly every fourth person in Merzhausen owns a BahnCard.

“The Bahncard has been making rail travel cheaper for 30 years,” said Michael Peterson, chairman of DB Fernverkehr’s management board.

“This means that the second generation of BahnCard holders is already growing up, and we can see that the BahnCard is particularly popular with these young customers. Every third BahnCard holder is 30-years-old or younger.”

Is the deal worth it?

Some simple maths can help travellers work out if the discounted railcard is worth it. 

To break even, a passenger with the second-class BahnCard 25 would have to spent €120 on train tickets over the course of a year. To put this in perspective, that’s about €40 less than the cost of a last-minute return journey from Berlin to Frankfurt.

For first-class travellers, the spend would have to go up €240 over the course of the year, though this won’t be a particularly difficult figure to reach for anyone travelling first class on a German train. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Germany

How can I get the offer? 

To take advantage of the discounted offer, head to the Deutsche Bahn website and order your BahnCard 25 by April 30th. 

While you’re on there, take a look at the other offers available – if you’re a young person, for instance, you may find an even cheaper deal on a railcard. 

If you’ve already bought a BahnCard 25 at the more expensive price, you can set the start date of your new BahnCard to the day after the expiry date of your current card.

This will prevent you from having to pay twice in the same period. 

It’s also worth noting that the railcard is primarily for long-distance train travel. If you’re looking for a cheaper local ticket, keep an eye out for the €9 monthly ticket that’s set to be introduced by the German government in the coming months.

READ ALSO: When will Germany introduce the €9 monthly travel ticket?

