Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: The German railcard deal you need to know about

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Germany's BahnCard, Deutsche Bahn is slashing the prices of its railcards for a limited time. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 6 April 2022 12:55 CEST
An ICE train waits on the platform at Hannover Hauptbahnhof.
An ICE train waits on the platform at Hannover Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

For the whole of April, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will be selling anniversary railcards for a hefty discount.

A BahnCard 25 for second-class travel will be reduced from €56.90 to €30, while a first-class Bahncard 25 will be reduced from €115 to €60. 

The railcards are valid for 12 months and entitle holders to a 25 percent discount on train tickets nationwide, including ‘Sparpreis’ and ‘Flexpreis’ tickets.

What’s the German BahnCard?

The BahnCard was first introduced in 1992 and is very popular for those who want to bag cheaper train tickets.

Within 100 days of its introduction, around 700,000 rail passengers had purchased the new card, which allowed them to get heavily discounted rail travel across the Bundesrepublik. This number has since grown into 4.5 million, equating to around five percent of the German population.

However, Deutsche Bahn were keen to point out that the railcard is not just a success with people in Germany.

Apparently, 200 Canadians, 22 Argentinians and 14 New Zealanders abroad own a BahnCard – and there’s even one BahnCard customer on the Christmas Islands.

In Germany, the highest percentage of BahnCard fans live in Merzhausen, a municipality in the Black Forest. Nearly every fourth person in Merzhausen owns a BahnCard.

“The Bahncard has been making rail travel cheaper for 30 years,” said Michael Peterson, chairman of DB Fernverkehr’s management board.

“This means that the second generation of BahnCard holders is already growing up, and we can see that the BahnCard is particularly popular with these young customers. Every third BahnCard holder is 30-years-old or younger.”

Is the deal worth it?

Some simple maths can help travellers work out if the discounted railcard is worth it. 

To break even, a passenger with the second-class BahnCard 25 would have to spent €120 on train tickets over the course of a year. To put this in perspective, that’s about €40 less than the cost of a last-minute return journey from Berlin to Frankfurt.

For first-class travellers, the spend would have to go up €240 over the course of the year, though this won’t be a particularly difficult figure to reach for anyone travelling first class on a German train. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Germany

Article continues below video

How can I get the offer? 

To take advantage of the discounted offer, head to the Deutsche Bahn website and order your BahnCard 25 by April 30th. 

While you’re on there, take a look at the other offers available – if you’re a young person, for instance, you may find an even cheaper deal on a railcard. 

If you’ve already bought a BahnCard 25 at the more expensive price, you can set the start date of your new BahnCard to the day after the expiry date of your current card.

This will prevent you from having to pay twice in the same period. 

It’s also worth noting that the railcard is primarily for long-distance train travel. If you’re looking for a cheaper local ticket, keep an eye out for the €9 monthly ticket that’s set to be introduced by the German government in the coming months.

READ ALSO: When will Germany introduce the €9 monthly travel ticket?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

When will Germany introduce the €9 monthly travel ticket?

The German government recently announced it was bringing in a relief package to ease the pain of rising energy costs, and it will include a €9 monthly travel ticket. When is it likely to come into force?

Published: 4 April 2022 10:28 CEST
When will Germany introduce the €9 monthly travel ticket?

What’s happening?

Germany wants to significantly reduce the cost of public travel in order to ease the pressure on households during the energy crisis. 

As part of their energy relief package, the government, made up of a coalition between the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) has proposed a €9 per month travel ticket for a limited period of three months (costing €27 in total).

It would allow people to use their local bus, tram, U-Bahn and train network at a heavily discounted price – monthly travel tickets in Germany typically cost around €80 to €100. 

Other measures include a €300 one-off payment to taxpayers, more support for struggling households and fuel tax cuts.

READ MORE: What Germany’s energy relief package means for you

When is this ticket coming?

Many people are eager to know when this travel ticket will come into force since it will make a massive difference to the lives of many, especially those struggling financially. 

At the moment, details are still thin on the ground but more information is emerging. 

On Friday Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said the ticket should be introduced by June 1st at the latest. 

“We should not postpone it too much into the summer, because we want to give an incentive to save energy now, in the acute situation,” said the FDP politician after a meeting with Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD).

“By June 1st at the latest, I would say, it has to come.”

During his visit to Schleswig-Holstein, however, Wissing signalled that the ticket could be implemented as early as May 1st. Earlier, a spokesman for his ministry had also said that Wissing believed introducing the ticket on May 1st was possible.

However, transport companies have proposed June as the better start date.

In a letter from the Association of German Transport Companies (Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen or VDV) to Wissing, they stated that, following internal consultations, the industry considers a start date of June 1st for the discounted public transport ticket to be realistic – provided the relevant framework conditions are established in time.

READ ALSO: Where public transport costs are going up in Germany

People wait for an U-Bahn train in Munich.

People wait for an U-Bahn train in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

‘Field trial’

In Hamburg, Transport Minister Wissing said that the €9 ticket could also be used to evaluate customer flows and the future of transport in Germany. 

He spoke of a “huge field trial” to find out how it would affect travel behaviour and how the discount would be accepted by people.

Wissing reiterated that he recommends offering the discount via an online ticket. “I don’t think it makes sense to print extra tickets for this or to convert ticket machines,” he said.

The cheap public transport ticket could also help to take a step forward in the digitalisation of systems. There are “not quite modern administrative structures in the area” of public transport, he said.

However, the transport association has suggested that tickets should be available at ticket machines because many passengers use them, especially older customers. 

The operators also say there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

They want to know how the ticket will work for people who have different types of ticket subscriptions (known as Abos in Germany) with transport companies, and they say clear regulations from the government are needed.

It’s also unclear if it would work in individual regions or be valid across Germany – for example, would customers be able to use it in Munich and Hamburg?

With its patchwork of local operators, Germany’s public transport network and system of tariffs is complex, which could create headaches when it comes to implementing the new ticket.

According to a VDV spokesperson, the necessary political decisions are still pending.

As soon as they are available, the industry will need about four weeks to implement them. For instance, distribution systems would have to be adapted and customers informed.

“If we do not know where and for whom the ticket is to apply and when the funding for it will be available to the companies and associations, we cannot begin with the implementation,” said the spokesperson, reported Zeit on Friday.

SHOW COMMENTS