Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN GERMANY

Myth-busting: Do Germans really have a perfect work-life balance?

It's common to hear that Germans are great at switching off once their working hours are done, but according to a new survey, this may not be entirely true.

Published: 5 April 2022 17:05 CEST
A woman works from home in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg
A woman works from home in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Naupold

If you’ve ever tried to call the tax office at 3pm on a Friday afternoon, you’ll know from personal experience that Germans love a Feierabend (evening off). 

Particularly for people from the US, who normally get around 10 paid days off a year, the working conditions in Germany are something to celebrate. Not only do Germans get a minimum of 24 days off work, they also get generous maternity and paternity cover and a myriad of public holidays to boot. 

But a new report suggests that the work-life balance isn’t necessarily all its cracked up to be, pouring cold water on the idea of the well-rounded German lifestyle. 

The survey commissioned by Novotel surveyed around 5,000 adults across Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland to investigate their habits and working schedules. Surprisingly enough, it found that the Germans have the worst work-life balance of all four countries, with 58 percent work and only 42 percent leisure time.

In comparison, British people reported devoting 55 percent of their time to work and 45 percent to their private lives, while the lucky Poles have managed to achieve a perfect 50/50 split.

Feierabend or overtime?

So, how much time does the average German really spend working? Apparently, it’s eight hours and ten minutes per day – just slightly over the 40-hour working week that most contracts mandate. 

However, it seems that the trend of slamming the laptop closed and skipping to the pub for a Feierabendbier (after-work drink) straight from the office may be increasingly out of step with reality. In fact, Germans on average put in almost five hours of overtime each week – more than any other country surveyed.

The most common tasks that employees in Germany do outside of regular working hours include: sending or reading emails (46 percent), making or receiving phone calls (33 percent) and writing to-do lists (33 percent).

READ ALSO: Working in Germany: 7 factors that can affect how much you’re paid

Article continues below video

In a typical week, Germans have the least time for themselves at five hours and 46 minutes, while the British have almost an hour more at six hours and 37 minutes.

Though it may sound like Germany is a nation of workaholics, it seems that the results have much more to do with an increasingly pressurised work environment. 

According to the survey, 18 percent of Germans are satisfied with the current ratio: most say they would prefer the work-life balance to be the opposite way around, with 43 percent for work and 57 percent private time.

To improve this split where possible, 48 percent try to get a healthy amount of sleep each night, 51 percent avoid talking about work on the weekend, and 37 percent try to schedule a lunch break every day.

Impact of the pandemic

It’s no secret that Covid-19 has turned all our lives upside down, particularly when it comes to the world of work.

Home office has become the new normal for many people in Germany, and recently the Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs even floated the idea of enshrining the right to work from home in law.

Home office in Germany

A woman sits at a desk while working from home. ‘Home office’ promises a lot – but does it deliver?Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Finn Winkler

But does that really lead to a better work-life balance?

In spite of the saved commuting time and the convenience of swapping a suit for some pyjamas, 28 percent of Germans reported that they actually spent more time working throughout the pandemic than before it. 

In addition, the survey showed that 43 percent of Germans used their commuting time to get some additional work done. The typical working commute lasted 31 minutes, with more than a third (35 percent) saying it helped them feel well set-up for the day ahead.

READ ALSO: German lifestyles become ‘more sluggish’ due to pandemic

‘Workations’ and ‘bleisure’

According to Stephanie Rowe, a spokesperson for Novotel, two interesting trends have sprung up this year in the world of work: “workations”, where people combine work and vacations, and “bleisure”, a combination of business and leisure. 

Though the most cynical among us may see this as a damning indictment of the current working world, apparently 88 percent of Germans have reported managing to carve out some valuable “me time” on a recent business trip. 

Work in Portugal

A woman works at a cafe in Madiera, Portugal. For many Germans, vacations have turned into “workations” recently. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Startup Madeira | Startup Madeira

However, Rowe points to the fact that more than a quarter (27 percent) of Germans have had to sign off work due to stress as a sign that work-leisure balance simply isn’t good enough. 

“The last two years have undoubtedly had an impact on our overall routines and priorities, especially working hours, as many homes have also become workplaces,” she said. “Even if you are working intensively on something, you should also schedule leisure activities to switch off.”

If these revelations are all a little bit too mind-blowing, it might be a relief to find out that some of the stereotypes do hold true: Germans end their working day the earliest at 5:36pm, while Poles, in contrast, tend to work until around 7pm each day.

READ ALSO: Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé

And what of the humble Feierabendbier that is so celebrated in those Schultheiss adverts? That, too, may be just a little bit of a myth. (Sorry.) 

In fact, when most German workers want to switch off, they opt for watching TV (61 percent), taking a bath or shower (42 percent) or going out to eat (36 percent).

Still, one-sixth say they constantly have work on their mind, and 42 percent wish they had more time for themselves.

“Three out of ten respondents want to improve their work-life balance this year,” said Rowe. “We encourage employees to re-energise relationships with people they hold dear, travel, explore, re-experience things and take time off this year and use it well.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: What are Germany’s new Covid workplace rules?

Most states in Germany have lifted almost all Covid restrictions, including the 'working from home' rule. What restrictions - if any - apply now?

Published: 21 March 2022 11:01 CET
Updated: 4 April 2022 11:38 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are Germany's new Covid workplace rules?

What’s happening?

On Sunday March 20th, Germany’s ‘home office’ obligation was lifted, along with other restrictions.

The home office rule was brought in at the beginning of the pandemic and reintroduced in November 2021 to try and stem rising Covid infections,

It meant that throughout this winter, employers had to offer their workers the chance to work from home unless operational reasons couldn’t allow it.

Employees who had to go to their office or other workplace also had to follow strict rules – they had to carry proof of Covid vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test (known as the 3G rule) when on-site. 

The home office obligation was part of the former infection protection laws. They have now been replaced by new legislation which stipulates relaxed rules.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED – The streamlined Covid measures coming in force in Germany

Do I have to go into the office or workplace now?

If the employer wants you to work in the office, you have to go in because bosses have a so-called “right to issue instructions”. This right also means that the employer can decide where you work. If an employee still refuses to come in, he or she can be given a warning or, in the worst case, be dismissed.

However, if ‘home office’ has been working out for both the boss and worker then having a conversation with your employer to see if an agreement can be reached might be the way ahead.

Isn’t there a “right to home office” in Germany?

No. Or at least – not yet. Federal Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants to introduce such a right in principle and independently of the pandemic; but when this law will come into force and what exactly it will look like still isn’t clear. 

READ ALSO: German Labour Minister wants to allow more remote working after pandemic

So is it still possible to work from home?

Yes, because many companies have realised that home office has its advantages. For instance, people may be happier and more productive. 

The German government also says that working from home should “continue to be considered” at the moment because Covid is still around. 

A man works from home with his child.

A man works from home with his child. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

According to the Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance, which was also revised on March 20th, employers should at least consider whether working from home is necessary for the health and safety of their workers.

However, many collective agreements or company agreements stipulate that employees can work at least partially in a home office. You should therefore find out about the regulations in your own company.

Of course, as we mentioned above, you can also agree individually with your employer whether and how much you work in a home office. However, the employer has to get in board. 

What if you are worried about catching Covid in the office?

Sorry but that alone is no reason not to come to the office (under the new legislation). But the employer has to always keep an eye on the risk to employees in the company – this is called the “duty of care”. And, according to the new work health and safety regulations, bosses should review which measures are necessary.

This includes, for example, putting up Plexiglas partitions or offering masks to the workforce. If the employee belongs to a particularly vulnerable group of people, for example if they are chronically ill, the employer may even have to continue to offer home office to protect the person.

It will cost so much to commute to the office though…

Yes, indeed. If you have to drive – especially long distances – to get to your workplace then you might ask to work from home while fuel costs are super pricey.

But unfortunately, high fuel prices are not a good reason to refuse going into the office. It is up to the employee to decide how to get to work and how much money he or she has to spend on fuel.

The employee could also search for a carpool or come to work by bicycle. As compensation for the travel costs, there is the commuter allowance. It is planned that long-distance commuters in particular will be able to deduct more from their taxes. In this way – and possibly with other measures – the government wants to “cushion” the high costs.

READ ALSO: German government announces fresh relief package for rising energy costs

Does my boss still have to offer free Covid tests?

No, this obligation has also been abolished.

However, according to the health and safety rules, employers should at least check whether one test per week is still necessary as part of the risk assessment.

But overall “3G at the workplace” rules have been dropped. This means that unvaccinated people are no longer obliged to take daily tests.

The key thing to be aware of is that now employers have to assess the risks and decide on the best course for staff rather than the government. 

Wait. Haven’t Covid infections been rising in Germany?

Yes, this is the trend we’ve been seeing recently, although it is hoped Germany is through the worst of it. Experts believe the more transmissible Omicron sub variant BA.2 has been fuelling another wave of infections, although intensive care admissions have not been rising at the same rate.

Chairman of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), Reiner Hoffmann, recently slammed the move to end the workplace Covid rules.

“We are seeing record infections and the situation may worsen again in the autumn,” Hoffmann told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers at the weekend.

“I plead for the disease control law to be quickly tightened up. We must not risk the workplace becoming a hotbed of infection again,” he said.

Anything else to be aware of?

Yes, following the transition period by German states until around April 2nd, two states – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg have declared them hotspots so stricter rules may apply here.

READ ALSO: The ‘hotspot’ states keeping Covid rules as restrictions end across Germany

Vocabulary

Right of instruction/right to issue instructions – (der) Weisungsrecht

Employers – (die) Arbeitgeber 

Employees – (die) Arbeitnehmer

Warning – (die) Abmahnung

Duty of care – (die) Fürsorgepflicht

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

SHOW COMMENTS