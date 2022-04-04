What’s happening in Germany this week?

Supermarket prices go up
It’s the news nobody wants to hear right now: supermarkets are hiking their prices up once more in line with inflation.
Discounter giant Aldi raised the prices for numerous food items on Monday.
Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel reported that the Milsani own-brand butter at Aldi Nord now costs around €2 instead of €1.65 as an example of the price hikes. The store had already increased the prices of various products twice in the past two weeks. There are also price increases at Edeka and Rewe.
As we reported last week, inflation in Germany has reached a post-reunification high of 7.3 percent. Consumer prices were already rising, and Russia’s war in Ukraine has made the situation much worse.
School holidays start
The Osterferien or Easter holidays have started in some states this week. In Bremen, Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, children are off school for the next two weeks. Other states are set to follow. The Easter public holidays this year take place on Friday April 15th and Monday April 18th.
Getting used to new Covid rules
Most Covid restrictions have now been lifted across Germany – except in the states of Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania which have declared themselves hotspots.
The Covid pass entry rules – known as 2G or 3G in Germany – fell away at the weekend, although venues can choose to enforce them under their house rules.
Masks are no longer mandatory in places like shops and in restaurants, bars and gyms. However, the obligation remains in place on public transport and in the likes of hospitals and care homes.
Key vote on vaccine mandate
Members of the Bundestag are set to vote on a general vaccine mandate in Germany on Thursday this week.
However, as we reported on Monday, there will be no proposal calling for a vaccine obligation for all adults in Germany.
Now the focus will be on the over 50s, as well as counselling for younger people to try and convince them to get vaccinated.
MPs will be able to vote with their conscience rather than on a party line, and it isn’t clear if any of the vaccine mandate proposals will receive any majority.
And what’s the weather like?
It’s an unsettled week when it comes to the weather, with forecasters warning that there’s an autumn rather than spring feel: expect rain, strong winds and cool temperatures.
According to the German Weather Service (DWD), rain and wind coming from the North Sea are spreading across Germany on Monday and Tuesday. The DWD has issued warnings over strong gusts.
