UKRAINE

Poland criticises France and Germany for being too close to Russia

Poland's deputy prime minister accused France and Germany of having too strong ties to Russia in an interview published Sunday, as he condemned Berlin's behaviour towards Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 3 April 2022 10:10 CEST
A protester holds a Ukrainian flag during a rally to support Ukraine in Strasbourg, eastern France. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

“Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow’s favour,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin.

“Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today,” Kaczynski said.

“Poland is not pleased with Germany’s role in Europe,” he added.

He rebuked Berlin for having sought to rebuild what the former 19th century chancellor Otto von Bismarck “had done… German domination but side by side with Russia”.

The Polish deputy prime minister condemned Berlin especially for failing to deliver enough weapons to Ukraine and refusing an embargo at least on the import of oil from Russia.

“It’s important to know that Russia gets four to five times more revenue from its oil sales than gas sales,” Kaczynski said.

“We cannot continue to permanently support a great power like Russia by paying it billions,” he added.

Before Russia’s invasion on February 24th, Germany imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia, half its coal and around 35 percent of its oil.

Macron has previously come under criticism for his relationship with Putin and their close contact. His dealings with the Russian prime minister in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been one such sore point, according to political reports

Meanwhile, France and Germany are preparing for a cut in Russian gas deliveries, France’s economy minister said on Thursday, as Putin warned Moscow will turn off supply for those who refuse to pay in rubles.

ENERGY

Germany examines Russian gas payment terms as supply fears grow

The German government said on Friday it was "examining" the Kremlin's decree that payments for Russian gas must now be made in rubles, which has raised fears supplies will be cut.

Published: 1 April 2022 15:00 CEST
Berlin and Western partners have insisted that their contracts with Russian companies state clearly that their payments can be made exclusively in euros or dollars.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday slammed as attempted “blackmail” any insistence by Moscow to now be paid in rubles in the face of Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier warned “unfriendly” countries, including all EU members, that they would be cut off from Russian gas unless they opened an account in rubles to pay for deliveries.

Deputy German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said Friday Berlin had received the “decree” in writing and was evaluating it “to determine its specific impact”.

An economy ministry spokeswoman told the same briefing that it was too soon to assess the effect of the new Russian policy but noted that it gives the Gazprom Bank, charged with implementing the policy, “10 days to explain the details of the procedure” for payment.

Germany and Austria activated their emergency plans to secure gas supplies on Wednesday, as concerns rose that Russia could stop deliveries.

Before Moscow began its war in Ukraine, a third of Germany’s oil imports, 45 percent of its coal purchases and 55 percent of gas imports came from Russia.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said last week that it would likely take until mid 2024 for Europe’s top economy to wean itself off Russian deliveries.

