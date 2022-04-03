Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany’s Scholz vows new sanctions over Russia ‘war crimes’

Germany will draw up new sanctions with allies against Russia over the "war crimes" committed by Russian troops in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.

Published: 3 April 2022 18:36 CEST
Women cry outside their houses in Bucha near Kyiv
Women cry outside their houses in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022, where town's mayor said 280 people had been buried in a mass grave and that the town is littered with corpses. - Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister said today. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

“The murder of civilians is a war crime, and we must relentlessly investigate these crimes committed by the Russian armed forces,” he said.

“In the coming days, we will decide with our circle of allies on further measures. (Russian) President (Vladimmir) Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences.”

In a statement, Scholz said that light must be shed on “crimes committed by the Russian army” in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where mass graves have been discovered.

The perpetrators must be held accountable and international organisations granted access to the region to “document these atrocities”, he added.

A local official in Bucha said Sunday that 57 bodies had been found in one grave, showing the site to AFP. Ukrainian officials said Saturday that the bodies of nearly 300 civilians had been found in mass graves after Russian
troops withdrew and Ukraine declared the Kyiv region liberated from Russian military.

The German leader condemned the “terrible and horrible images” in Bucha. “Streets strewn with bodies. Bodies buried summarily. We’re talking about women, children and elderly among the victims,” he added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called the images “unbearable” and wrote on Twitter that Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s frantic violence is wiping out innocent families and knows no bounds”.

“We will strengthen the sanctions against Russia and further support the defence of Ukraine,” the minister said.

“This terrible war crime cannot go unanswered,” Robert Habeck, vice chancellor and economy minister, told German newspaper Bild.

“I think that a strengthening of sanctions is called for. That’s what we are preparing with our EU partners,” Habeck added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also denounced Russia’s actions in the town outside Kyiv, writing on Twitter “On the streets, hundreds of civilians cowardly murdered”.

Germany and France’s statements came after Poland’s deputy prime minister criticised Germany and France for being too close to Russia.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Bucha a “deliberate massacre” and urged G7 countries to impose “devastating” sanctions immediately.

Poland criticises France and Germany for being too close to Russia

Poland's deputy prime minister accused France and Germany of having too strong ties to Russia in an interview published Sunday, as he condemned Berlin's behaviour towards Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 3 April 2022 10:10 CEST
“Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow’s favour,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin.

“Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today,” Kaczynski said.

“Poland is not pleased with Germany’s role in Europe,” he added.

He rebuked Berlin for having sought to rebuild what the former 19th century chancellor Otto von Bismarck “had done… German domination but side by side with Russia”.

The Polish deputy prime minister condemned Berlin especially for failing to deliver enough weapons to Ukraine and refusing an embargo at least on the import of oil from Russia.

“It’s important to know that Russia gets four to five times more revenue from its oil sales than gas sales,” Kaczynski said.

READ ALSO: What would Germany do if Russia cuts off the gas supply?

“We cannot continue to permanently support a great power like Russia by paying it billions,” he added.

Before Russia’s invasion on February 24th, Germany imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia, half its coal and around 35 percent of its oil.

Macron has previously come under criticism for his relationship with Putin and their close contact. His dealings with the Russian prime minister in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been one such sore point, according to political reports

READ ALSO: French firms under fire for continuing commercial operations in Russia

Meanwhile, France and Germany are preparing for a cut in Russian gas deliveries, France’s economy minister said on Thursday, as Putin warned Moscow will turn off supply for those who refuse to pay in rubles.

