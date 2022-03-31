What would Germany do if Russia cuts off the gas supply?

“On the sanctions against Russia, we will not accept the payment of gas in any other currency than stated in the contract,” said Bruno Le Maire following talks in Berlin with his German counterpart Robert Habeck.

“There could be a situation tomorrow in which … there is no longer any Russian gas. It’s up to us to prepare for these scenarios and we are preparing,” he said.

Separately, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Western countries would continue paying for Russian gas in euros or dollars despite the Kremlin’s threat to cut off supplies not paid for in rubles.

“We looked at the contracts for the gas deliveries,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

“They say that payments are made in euros, sometimes in dollars… and I made clear in my conversation with the Russian president that that will remain the case,” referring to a telephone call with Putin on Wednesday.

It came as Putin signed a decree that said buyers “must open ruble accounts in Russian banks” from Friday.

“Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either – that is, existing contracts will be stopped,” he said. The order signed by Putin means foreign buyers of Russian gas will have to open an account at Gazprom bank and transfer euros or US dollars into it, reported the BBC. The bank will then use the currency to buy rubles which will then be used to make the payment for gas. ‘Emergency gas plan’

On Wednesday, Economy and Climate Minister Habeck said that Germany had triggered the first “early warning” alert level under its emergency gas plan.

He said it was a precautionary measure to prepare for any supply restrictions.

However, the government also urged households and businesses to cut back on gas as much as possible.

Habeck said that if deliveries from Russia stopped there would be “serious” consequences although supplies would continue to flow.

“We are in a situation where every kilowatt-hour saved helps,” Habeck said on Wednesday, urging consumers to limit gas usage.

“You’re helping Germany, you’re helping Ukraine when you reduce your use of gas, or energy in general.”

