UKRAINE

Germany welcomes Ukraine’s Jews 77 years after the Holocaust

At the entrance to a school in Berlin, multicoloured letters spell out "welcome" for nine Jewish children from Ukraine above a drawing of the German, Ukrainian and Israeli flags surrounded by red hearts.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:44 CEST
Ukrainian Jews in Berlin
Germany's Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein (3rd L) listens to the testimonies of Ukrainian jews Irina (L) and Ilona (R) from Kyiv at Berlin's Jewish International school in Berlin on March 24th, 2022. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Staff and pupils at the school, run by a “progressive traditional” Jewish movement known as Masorti, warmly greeted the children who fled their homes in Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv following the Russian invasion.

Seventy-seven years after the end of the Nazi regime, Germany has become a place of refuge for thousands of Ukrainian Jews.

In Berlin, they have been received by a sizeable community of Russian-speaking Jews who have moved to the capital since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“It’s remarkable that Jews come to Germany given the terrible crimes committed by Germans in Ukraine during the Second World War,” Felix Klein, the government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, says on a visit to the school.

Some 3,000 Ukrainian Jews — out of a total of 283,000 refugees from the war-torn country — have already arrived in Germany, according to figures provided by Klein.

‘Well prepared’

That Ukrainian Jews would look to the country for protection “does not go without saying”, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster says. “But Germany has taken on its historic obligations.”

Since the Russian invasion began in late February, Germans have come out in their droves to show solidarity, offering places to stay, warm meals and clothes to Ukrainians who have left everything behind.

The Jewish community in Germany is “particularly well prepared” to greet them, says rabbi Gesa Ederberg at the school where around 60 children between the ages of six and 12 are taught in both German and Hebrew.

Germany's Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein

Germany’s Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein addresses reporters after listening to the testimonies of Ukrainian jews Irina (sitting, L) and Ilona (sitting R) at Berlin’s Jewish International school in Berlin on March 24th, 2022. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

“Forty percent of our members have Ukrainian roots,” she says, while “80 percent speak Russian.”

In the last 30 years, Germany has become a destination for Jews emigrating from the former Soviet Union to whom it has given residence and work permits.

Between 1993 and 2020, more than 210,000 Jews from places such as Russia, Belarus and Moldova have made Germany their new home.

The country’s Jewish population, almost extinguished during the Shoah, is now Europe’s third-largest behind France and Britain.

A new member of the “welcome class”, Sonia, 11, with a blonde fringe and socks pulled up to her knees, says she has found in Berlin a Jewish community “much bigger than in Odessa”.

‘Grateful’

For Ilona, joining back up with the Masorti community, which she was a part of in Kyiv, has been like finding a family.

“We have a roof over our heads and have been able to bring our children to safety,” says the mother of two girls, aged 13 and five.

“We were on a train to Chernivtsi (in the southwest of Ukraine) when the war broke out,” Ilona says with tears in her eyes. “We stayed there a week,” she says, before being evacuated by bus.

Despite the anxiety that grips her when she thinks of her husband, who stayed behind to fight for Ukraine, or her sister and niece stuck in Kyiv, Ilona says she is “extremely grateful” to Germany.

The strong links between Jews in Ukraine and Germany have helped to evacuate 120 children from Odessa, most of them orphans, and moved many to open their doors to refugees.

Berliner Till Rohmann has made the spare rooms in his house available to host two families from Odessa and Kharkiv.

“We are doing what we can to make them feel at home,” says Rohmann, a musician who has previously welcomed refugees from Syria into his home.

“Compared with 2015, we have some cultural similarities with the Ukrainian Jews,” says Rohmann, himself Jewish.

“We can communicate in Hebrew and can say the Shabbat prayers together.”

By Yannick Pasquet

UKRAINE

Why are people in Germany clearing out supermarket shelves?

Have you noticed empty shelves in your local shop? People in Germany are panic buying over worries about Russia's war in Ukraine. But supermarkets have urged customers to calm down and scale back their stockpiling.

Published: 31 March 2022 11:02 CEST
Why are people in Germany clearing out supermarket shelves?

Perhaps you’ve come across the oil aisle in a shop and found slim pickings, or worse: nothing left. Or you’ve seen a note or heard an announcement on the supermarket’s loudspeaker urging customers to only buy enough for their household.

This is because customers across Germany have been panic buying certain items over worries about food shortages during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“It’s almost as bad as the first lockdown,” grocery shop owner Beate Schwarz, who’s based in Mainz-Gonseheim, told German broadcaster Tagesschau.

“I don’t understand people – they buy cooking oil and flour like crazy,” she said.

Schwarz said she has not received any cooking oil from her wholesaler this week – and that’s why she has placed a handwritten cardboard sign on the empty shelf that reads: “No, there is no more oil!”

The tweet below shows a Nuremberg supermarket telling off customers for buying oil when they don’t need it. The note says: “Are you buying oil because you need it? Or are you buying oil because everyone is doing it? If everyone buys normally, bottlenecks don’t occur. Haven’t we learned anything from the past two years??”

What’s behind the shortages?

The supply of cooking oils in supermarkets across the country is currently “lower than usual”, according to Christian Böttcher, spokesman of the Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH). 

The most affected product is sunflower oil – a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, because Ukraine is one of the world’s most important exporters of sunflower oil.

But the supply of other oils and foodstuffs, including flour and pasta, is also thinner than usual in supermarkets, said Böttcher.

“How severely individual products are affected, and whether there are regional differences, depends on the supply chain situation, and on the individual business relationships between producers, processors and traders,” he added.

However, the association says that supply issues for “basic foodstuffs or goods for daily needs” is not expected in Germany.

Rather, the partial shortage has one main cause: “The lower availability of some basic foodstuffs is driven by excessive stockpiling behaviour on the part of some customers,” Böttcher said.

The association has therefore appealed to customers to buy things like flour, oil, toilet paper and pasta only in household quantities.

Experts say that production and delivery logistics of the food chain are geared towards this. 

‘Far from a real emergency’

So what’s behind the phenomenon of hoarding food, which is known as Hamsterkäufe in German because it depicts hamsters filling their cheeks with their food?

Armin Nassehi, professor of sociology at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich, told Tagesschau why people react to crises by panic buying.

“Exceptional situations overwhelm us, make us afraid,” he said. “We try to control the situation. And with the ‘hoarding purchases’ we simulate the ability to act.

“Moreover, humans tend to imitate. And if everyone suddenly buys cooking oil, then I think: ‘I have to do the same'”.

Experts say that this collective behaviour can lead to an artificial shortage of certain goods.

“What toilet paper was at the beginning of the corona pandemic is cooking oil or flour in the current crisis,” said Nassehi.

This kind of behaviour is not rational. “After all, we are far from being in a real emergency situation,” he said. “And if it came to that, it would certainly make more sense to stock other things than just cooking oil.”

A woman in Hamburg buying lots of toilet roll at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

A woman in Hamburg buying lots of toilet roll at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

So what should we have extra supplies of?

A guide from Germany’s Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance describes what a sensible emergency supply looks like. It says: “A person can possibly go three weeks without food, but only four days without liquid.”

Therefore, experts advise that people have 14 litres of liquid for each person in the household, as well as enough food for 10 days – and food that can be kept without refrigeration.

Every storage cupboard should also have enough candles, torches and batteries in case the power supply fails, as well as any medicines needed.

Back in her small grocery shop in Mainz-Gonsenheim, owner Schwarz wants to continue to supply her regular customers with everything they need.

That’s why she always puts aside small quantities of flour or pasta – to make sure the elderly lady who shops with her every day has enough supplies.

“I’m just annoyed about people who now come from the discounter (supermarket) around the corner because they’re out of oil and then take the last bottles of sunflower oil here,” she said.

Vocabulary

Empty – leer

Consequence/result – (die) Folge

Nationwide – flächendeckend/bundesweit

Only in household quantities – nur in haushaltsüblichen Mengen 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

