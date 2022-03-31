Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

Operations likely to be cancelled as German hospital doctors strike

Scheduled operations at around 460 German hospitals are likely to be cancelled on Thursday after the Marburger Bund called on doctors to go on strike.

Published: 31 March 2022 10:57 CEST
An empty bed lies in the corridor of a hospital in Munich.
An empty bed lies in the corridor of a hospital in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

The strikes are taking place in around 460 hospitals across the entire country, with the exception of Berlin and Hamburg. 

“Scheduled operations will not be able to take place in most municipal hospitals today,” said Marburger Bund president Susanne Johna told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Thursday. “We are of course maintaining emergency services in these hospitals that are on strike.”

According to Johna, staffing in these hospitals is likely to be similar to weekend levels. 

The doctors are fighting for an improvement in their working conditions and hours, which they say have become worse throughout the pandemic. 

“The working conditions in hospitals are so bad in some places that many doctors leave the hospital and, for example, set up their own practice or go to work as employees in a medical care centre,” Johna told RND.

In the struggle to find an acceptable work-life balance, many doctors in Germany are opting for “80 percent” contracts that allow them to work fewer hours, the Marburger Bund president claimed. 

READ ALSO: German hospital workers poised to strike in wage dispute

“This means that colleagues are giving up a chunk of their salary in order to be guaranteed at least one day off per week,” she said.

The pandemic has exacerbated tough conditions for doctors, in particular on intensive care wards, emergency wards and infection wards. 

Article continues below video

“In many intensive care units, patient care was recently only possible because doctors also took on nursing duties and worked even more overtime.”

The Marburger Bund is calling for approximately 55,000 doctors to receive a 5.5 percent pay rise over the course of a year, as well as strict upper limits on the number of times a doctors can be “on call” while not on duty. This should be capped at 12 per month, the association argues.

As a counter offer, employers have offered a pay rise of 3.3 percent in two stages. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

Reader question: Will German airports see more strikes at Easter?

Security staff at several of Germany's airports have staged a number of walkouts amid a dispute over pay and conditions with their employer. Will trade union Verdi call more strikes?

Published: 29 March 2022 15:46 CEST
Reader question: Will German airports see more strikes at Easter?

Several full days of strike action have been held in the last weeks, effectively bringing air travel in some parts of Germany – including Frankfurt, Hamburg and Berlin – to a standstill.

The strikes grounded hundreds of flights on each day of action, affecting tens of thousands of travellers. 

Some readers have reached out to us to ask if more strikes are planned, particularly around Easter in mid-April when many people are planning trips or are welcoming visitors.

READ ALSO: Eight German airports hit by security staff strikes

We approached trade union Verdi, which represents the affected workers, last week and a spokesman told us that talks were ongoing and he could not say if more strikes were planned.

But there’s good news: on Monday this week, Verdi said that a collective agreement between airport security staff and employers had been reached. 

It means that the threat of more strikes has been averted.

The news will come as a big relief to people who are planning to travel in or out of Germany in the coming weeks. 

The breakthrough came in the sixth round of negotiations, after talks broke down again on Friday.

The Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) confirmed the agreement on Monday. 

Three-stage pay rise

The union Verdi has been negotiating with the employers’ association on wage increases for 25,000 security staff nationwide, among other issues.

According to Verdi, a three-step wage increase was agreed for a period of 24 months, with different amounts for the individual wage groups.

Verdi said the pay increase for the current year will be between 4.4 and 7.8 percent. The further steps depend on the wage group and the region, among other points. The adjustment of wages between east and west is to be completed by January 1st, 2024.

“The employers have finally presented an acceptable offer,” Verdi negotiator Wolfgang Pieper said on Monday.

“This collective agreement succeeds in making wage conditions in the aviation security industry and work more attractive despite unfavourable working hours and numerous operational problems.”

BDLS negotiator Rainer Friebertshäuser said wage increases in some cases would be up to 28.2 percent.

But Friebertshäuser said the agreed package “means massive cost increases for the employers, which are a particular burden in the current economic situation of the sector and hurt a lot”.

Verdi had originally demanded an increase of at least one euro in the hourly wage for the approximately 25,000 employees over a period of only twelve months. In addition, there were to be nationwide adjustments at the highest regional level from Baden-Württemberg as well as standardised wage groups. The employers had recently proposed increases in four stages over a longer period.

“The large participation in the warning strikes in recent weeks has strengthened us in the negotiations and made it clear to the employers that they had to take a real step towards the workers (in negotiations),” said Verdi.

Germany has a strong trade union tradition and strikes can often be called during collective agreement negotiations across industries. 

READ ALSO: Should I join a union in Germany?

SHOW COMMENTS