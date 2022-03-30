Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Duzen/Siezen 

When learning the German language, you are bound to be faced with the precarious business of when to use du or Sie – the informal and formal forms of “you”. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:53 CEST
German word of the day: Duzen/Siezen
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

What is duzen?

Duzen is the verb signifying using the informal “you”. Siezen on the other hand is using the formal “you” and is conjugated with the same forms as sie (they, 3rd person plural). But when do you use which form?

In the English language it is never an issue but Germans choose the Sie when addressing people you may not know or to show respect, such as to elders or teachers, and can be both singular and plural. Du on the other hand is used with people you know well, friends and family, or with children.

It is often hard to decide which form of you to use, and it is not rare to ask which “you” one prefers or be given permission to use the informal du. To be on the safe side, Siezen is often recommended.

Article continues below video

The Duden dictionary explains that “in principle, the correct form of address in business life or with new contacts is ‘Sie’, and especially in a professional environment this maintains a necessary and useful distance. It is possible that people feel harassed or disrespected if they are addressed as ‘du’ without being asked.”

The decision is not always so straightforward

There are also different mixed forms of formal and informal depending on the region: the “Hamburger Sie” involves addressing a person with “Sie” and their first name, and the “Münchner du” involves addressing with the surname while simultaneously using the informal du. 

It is also not uncommon to use the capitalised Du form to indicate formality, without the use of siezen.

READ ALSO: To du or not to du? How to crack Germany’s tricky etiquette dilemma

The end of Sie?

Making the leap from Sie to du has historically been a significant moment in any interpersonal relationship in Germany.

In recent years, however, the use of the formal Sie is becoming a lot less common. On social media such as Facebook or Twitter the du form has long been the go-to. The more personal form of address could help break down rigid hierarchies and creates a closeness and familiarity, as opposed to the distant Sie

Back in 2003, Ikea was the first business in Germany to start addressing their customers as du, citing the traditions of their Swedish origin. Many companies, such as Ikea, Adidas, Apple and Aldi have since followed suit and it seems Germans are getting more on board. In the German cosmopolitan capital Berlin, this is especially true. 

Berlin’s public transport company (BVG) addresses its customers with du – their slogan being “Weil wir dich lieben” (“Because we love you”). Petra Nelken, spokesperson of the BVG, explained that the duzen in their campaigns worked because the company does not take themselves too seriously. She also added that the BVG was dealing with a new generation, in which the du is becoming more natural.

Berlin's BVG uses the informal 'du' in an advert to say "because we love you".

Berlin’s BVG uses the informal ‘du’ in an advert that says: “because we love you”. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Germany’s career network Xing has similar views, believing that a cultural change is constantly developing, before deciding to address their users exclusively with du as a way to create a better togetherness in the professional environment. Linguist Stefanie Stricker from the University of Bamberg also pointed to this language change, especially in the current generation.

It seems however, that even the young generation lean towards using the formal Sie in formal situations. Plus, Siezen is not only a German thing, with many other languages having a formal “you”, and lots of Germans continuing to view its usage with importance. And so while it is becoming less common, Sie is not dying out by any means.

Examples:

Wie geht es dir?

How are you? (informal)

Wie geht es Ihnen?

How are you? (formal)

Bist du schon angekommen?

Have you already arrived? (informal)

Sind Sie schon angekommen?

Have you already arrived? (formal)

Hamburger Sie

Thomas, können Sie mir helfen?

Thomas, can you help me?

Münchner Du

“Müller, kannst du mir helfen?”

Müller, can you help me?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Innerer Schweinehund

Do all your best-laid plans go out the window when you hear that little internal voice telling you you're too tired/lazy/bored to do them? If so, our German phrase of the day is just what you need.

Published: 29 March 2022 10:16 CEST
German phrase of the day: Innerer Schweinehund

There’s a famous Cherokee fable called the Two Wolves that describes a conversation between an elderly man and his grandson.

The grandfather tells the young boy that he has two wolves fighting inside of him. One encapsulates all the negative traits that plague people, from arrogance to self-pity, and the other encapsulates all the good, from empathy and kindness to generosity and faith.

This internal battle is raging inside everyone, he says. “Which wolf will win?”, the boy asks. The man replies: “The one you feed.” 

In German, you might well hear this evil wolf described as “der innere Schweinehund” – literally your inner pig-dog, but more accurately your “inner temptation”, “inner bastard” or “inner swine”. 

READ ALSO: 12 colourful German expressions that’ll add swagger to your language skills

More specifically, the German phrase describes the weak-willed part of ourselves that we sometimes have to fight with on a daily basis in order to get things done or steer clear of our worst vices and habits.

The word “Schweinehund” can be traced back to hunting practices in the Middle Ages, when specially trained dogs were used to charge at, stalk and subsequently trap wild boar.

By the 19th century, the word had moved into colloquial use to describe nasty, unpleasant people, and by the time of the Second World War, athletes were talking about “der innere Schweinehund” as a personification of the lazy part of themselves that wanted to do anything but train. 

Most famously, the incisive use of the phrase by a German Social Democrat in 1932 prompted a call to order in the Reichstag. 

Kurt Schumacher (SPD) had claimed that National Socialism had succeeded “for the first time in German politics in the complete mobilisation of human stupidity.” He said the Nazis were specifically appealing to the worst of human nature – the population’s “inner swine”. 

These days, you might hear Germans bandy around the phrase in much more of an everyday context.

It’s your inner swine that might have encouraged you to stay in the Kneipe (pub) just a little too long on a weeknight, or scroll on social media for another hour when you were meant to be working on an urgent report. 

READ ALSO: German phrase of the day: Morgenstund hat Gold im Mund

The good news is that, as with the two wolves, psychologists think it’s actually quite useful to envision an evil alter-ago trying to talk us into doing these silly things. So next time that inner bastard is trying to convince you to waste time or indulge a bad habit, you can tell it in German: “Not today, pig-dog!” (“Heute nicht, Schweinehund!”)

Alternatively, you can work together with your inner swine to achieve some amazing things. Just check out the picture below in which a massive “inner swine-dog” takes part in a race in Frankfurt.

Inner pig-dog

An “inner pig-dog” runs alongside thousands of participants in a 6km running challenge in Frankfurt-am-Main. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

As the Germans and Cherokees know, there’s no getting rid of the inner swine, but it can be counterbalanced against its opposites: compassion, determination and willpower. 

Will the Schweinehund win out in the end? That all depends on how much you feed it. 

Examples:

Warum ist es so schwer den inneren Schweinehund zu überwinden?

Why is it so difficult to overcome your inner temptations? 

Heute kämpfe ich gegen meinen inneren Schweinehund. 

I’m fighting against my inner bastard today. 

SHOW COMMENTS