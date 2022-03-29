Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany will significantly expand its hydrogen refuelling network as it seeks to wean lorries and buses off fossil fuels and decarbonise its transport network.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:34 CEST
A 'Wasserstofftankstelle' or hydrogen refuelling station in Laatzen, Lower Saxony.
A 'Wasserstofftankstelle' or hydrogen refuelling station in Laatzen, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Ole Spata

The number of stations in Europe’s largest economy will more than triple to 300 by 2030, the network operator H2 mobility and financial backers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hydrogen produces only steam and no carbon dioxide when burnt, making it an attractive possible alternative to dirtier fossil fuels.

The expansion is being funded by a €70 million ($77-million) cash injection from the specialist investment fund Hy24, which will also take a 40 percent stake in the project.

Article continues below video

Existing shareholders in the network, including Air Liquide, Daimler Truck, Hyundai, Linde, OMV, Shell, and TotalEnergies, will invest a further 40 million euros.

The backers hope Germany, which already boasts Europe’s densest web of hydrogen refuelling stations, will become the “backbone” of the European transport network, where hydrogen is key to reducing emissions.

New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse.

Unlike in passenger vehicles, battery-powered engines are currently not considered strong enough to be used in heavy-goods vehicles.

Hydrogen is better adapted to lorries and buses, allowing them to “refuel quickly and cover long distances without sacrificing payload”, the parties said.

Founded in 2021 by the French companies Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci together with the private investment house Ardian, the Hy24 fund specifically targets hydrogen infrastructure projects.

READ ALSO: Germany aims for world number one spot in green hydrogen

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Germany rejects Russian demand for gas payment in rubles

Paying for Russian gas in rubles would be unacceptable, G7 countries reiterated on Monday, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying the demand showed President Vladimir Putin's back was "against the wall".

Published: 28 March 2022 16:20 CEST
Germany rejects Russian demand for gas payment in rubles

“All G7 (energy) ministers agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of the existing agreements,” said Habeck. 

“Payment in rubles is not acceptable and… we call on the companies concerned not to comply with Putin’s demand.”

Putin announced last week that Russia would only accept payments in rubles for natural gas deliveries to “unfriendly countries”, which includes all of the European Union.

The move comes as Moscow struggles to prop up its economy in the face of debilitating sanctions imposed by the West over his invasion of Ukraine.

“I think we must interpret this demand as Putin having his back against the wall,” Habeck told reporters following a virtual meeting with his G7 counterparts.

The club consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, with Germany currently holding the presidency.

READ ALSO: Germany reeling as Putin tells Europe to pay for gas in rubles

French President Emmanuel Macron had already rejected Putin’s gas-for-rubles demand on Friday.

The Russian move “is not in line with what was signed, and I do not see why we would apply it,” Macron said.

Like other European countries, Germany is racing to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Germany has to wean itself off Russian oil, gas and coal “in order not to strengthen the regime”, Habeck said, and because Moscow has revealed itself to be “an unreliable supplier”.

Berlin was quick to pull the plug on the massive Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia in protest at Putin’s aggression.

But the German government has so far resisted calls to boycott Russian oil and gas, saying doing so could plunge Europe’s biggest economy into chaos.

READ ALSO: ‘Whatever it takes’: Calls grow for painful German blockade of Russian gas

SHOW COMMENTS