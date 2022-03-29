Everything that changes in Germany in April 2022

States dispense with (most) Covid rules…

The headline news this month is that the vast majority of Covid restrictions are set to be lifted across the country. Technically, Germany’s so-called “freedom day” was due to happen on March 20th, but the states were given a two-week transition period to implement the changes, which ends on April 2nd.

Once that happens, most people will be able to put away their vaccine passes and CoronaWarn apps for a little while at least, because the ‘G’ rules such as 2G and 3G are set to be lifted. That means you’ll no longer need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a test to enter places like cinemas, bars, restaurants and gyms. However, regular tests will continue in care homes, hospitals, schools and nurseries.

In perhaps the most controversial step, the government is also dispensing with the mask-wearing requirement in leisure and retail venues as well as bars, cafes, restaurants and clubs. You will have to bring your mask with you if you’re doing a bit of travelling, though, because you’ll still be expected to cover your mouth and nose on public transport and planes.

A quick word of caution, though: it’s worth keeping hold of the CovPass and CoronaWarn apps as they may come in handy again sooner than you think. That’s because the new Infection Protection Act allows regions to declare themselves ‘hotspots’ under certain circumstances, which allows them to keep a few things like masks in shops and 3G in bars and restaurants in place.

So far, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania and Hamburg look set to do this. It’s unclear if other states will follow.

… but free-of-charge tests remain in place

As restrictions are lifted, you’ll still be able to get hold of a rapid test while out and about as the free Bürgertests are set to continue for another few months at least. The regulation allowing for the free tests technically expires on March 31st, but with the current high infection rates, the Finance and Health Ministries have agreed to extend them until the end of May.

A free rapid Covid test centre in Stralsund. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

People who take time off work due to illness will also be able to continue to get a letter from their doctor over the phone for another two more months – once again, until the end of May.

Wage increases in several sectors

April brings with it some excellent news for certain workers, who are set to see a pay rise at the start of the month. The first group, public-sector workers, can expect to see their pay packet go up by around 1.8 percent on April 1st.

Meanwhile, temp and agency workers on minimum wage will see their pay go up by more than 40 cents to €10.88 per hour – but it won’t stay that way for long. The government is due to hike the minimum wage to €12 an hour this year, so the same workers will see yet another pay rise in September.

In the care sector, a special minimum wage applies that’s already higher than in other sectors: currently, this group can earn between €12.50 and €15 per hour depending on their skill level. However, following recommendations from the Care Commission, further pay rises are due to take place in April as part of a step-by-step plan to significantly increase wages for carers by 2024.

As the first step next month, nursing assistants will receive a minimum of €12.55 per hour, qualified nursing assistants will get €14.60 per hour und care workers will receive €15.40 per hour. This amount will continue to rise over the next 20 months to an hourly rate of €14.15, €15.25 and €18.25 respectively.

New theory questions for learner drivers

If you’re hoping to get your German driving licence this year, make sure you get some up-to-date study aids as a new set of questions for the theory test are about to be introduced. A working group called Theoretical Driving Test and Task Development apparently worked on the new questions, which affect all classes of licence. Some old questions are also being removed from the test.

According to Statista, more than a third of people failed their theory test in Germany in 2020, so perhaps this set of questions will be easier than last time? Either way, anyone who makes a living producing study aids for driving tests will be rubbing their hands in glee.

Tax bonus for re-locators goes up

If you’ve moved to be closer to your workplace in the previous year, you may be interested to know that you and your family are entitled to a juicy rebate in your 2021 tax return. Not just that, but as of April 1st, the amount you can claim for a work-related relocation is going up.

A dog lies amongst boxes as a family moves home. You can claim money back for family members who relocate with you for work – though unfortunately not for your dog. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Katja Sponholz

From April, the flat-rate moving allowance for a single person is €886 (up from €870). If your spouse or partner and/or children move with, you can claim an additional €590 in each case – up from €580 last year.

The definition of a work-related move is quite specific, however. You’ll have to have moved to avoid a daily commute to work of an hour or more each way, and have covered the costs of relocating yourself.

April Fool’s Day

Who could forget the highlight of any prankster’s calendar – April Fool’s Day on April 10th?! Just messing with you! It’s obviously April 1st.

If you’re wondering whether your German friends will appreciate a good old-fashioned leg-pulling, we have good news for you: Germany has a long history of pranking people at the start of the month, which they call, “sending someone into April”. The tradition of the Aprilscherz (or “April joke”) became widespread in the country in the 19th century, but newspapers were printing tall tales way back in the 1700s.

In fact, the oldest recorded newspaper joke in Germany was printed in 1774. Apparently, it was a mock advice-column about how to breed multi-coloured hens. In other words: be on your guard for tricks on the first day of April, and maybe even start plotting one or two of your own.

Kurzarbeit no longer covers social contributions

Another staple of the pandemic years – the Kurzarbeit scheme – is being extended until the end of June, allowing workers on reduced hours to still receive a hefty chunk of their usual salaries.

One thing that’s changing however, is that the scheme will no longer be reimbursing 50 percent of social security contributions unless employees are participating in a vocational training scheme. If you’re unsure what this means for you, get in touch with your employer to discuss the changes.

New social security process for “grey-area” workers

This is a bit of a convoluted one and (dare we say it) rather German, but it could also be a significant change for some. From April, there will be some tweaks to the way the German Pension Insurance Federation (DRV) decides whether individuals are treated as employed or self-employed.

The issue is that there are certain groups of “grey-area” workers, including craftspeople and midwives, who may fall into a slightly fuzzy zone between employment and self-employment. To clarify this they can go to the DRV, who will make a decision on whether they should have part of their social security and pension covered by an employer.

A “practice” doll on a maternity ward to help expectant parents learn the ropes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas

Previously, they also decided what type of health insurance was needed, but from April this will be the domain of the health insurance companies. In addition, people will be able to request an oral hearing if they feel they have been treated unjustly.

Access to DHL parcel stations becomes app-only

If you usually collect your post from one of DHL’s parcel stations, then you’ll need to use an app in future. From March 31st, the four-digit collection code and DHL customer card will be invalid as the company is switching to an app-only system.

Luckily, it’s free of charge, so if you have a smartphone, just hop onto the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store and download the Post & DHL app as soon as you can.

Schools break up for the Easter holidays

Children will be enjoying a few weeks of fun this month as schools break up for Easter.

As always in Germany, each of the 16 federal states has their own specific timetable. The northern states of Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony look set to go on their holidays the earliest, with schools in these states ending their term on April 4th.

Several other states, including Bavaria, Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia break up on the 11th, while others like Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate take their holidays even later. If you need to remind yourself of the holiday dates in your state, Kalenderpedia has a useful list.

Lifting of Covid travel restrictions?

According to the Health Ministry, the current law for Covid travel regulations is due to expire on April 28th. At the moment, we can’t say whether it will be extended or not, as a lot depends on the current situation.

However, if the government chooses not to extend it, then people will no longer be required to supply proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test when entering the country.

