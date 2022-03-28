Read news from:
German property prices rise at highest rate in two decades

The cost of buying a home has jumped significantly in the past year in Germany, with major cities and rural areas seeing the biggest rise in prices.

Published: 28 March 2022 13:10 CEST
A row of houses in Munster, Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/LBS West | LBS West

According to the latest data from the Federal Office of Statistics (Destatis), residential property prices in Germany rose by an average of 12.2 percent between the final quarter of 2020 and the final quarter of 2021. 

This is the biggest price increase in residential property prices in more than two decades.

It followed two previous quarters of strong growth, with prices springing up by 12 percent in Q3 and by 10.8 percent in Q2 compared to the previous year’s figures. From Q3 to Q4, property prices went up by just over three percent on average in Germany.

In the annual average for 2021, prices for residential property in Germany rose by 11 percent overall compared to 2020 – almost double the average growth of 7.8 percent in 2020. 

The latest statistics suggest that Germany is seeing a renewed boom in its housing market after the pandemic, which could reflect the low interest rates on mortgages and the impetus to invest savings in property to prevent them being eroded by inflation.

Rural areas see highest growth

With a culture of remote working taking hold in Germany since the pandemic struck in 2020, prices in rural areas showed the strongest growth of all last year.

According to Destatis, the cost of buying a detached or semi-detached house in less populated rural regions rose by 15.9 percent against the previous year, while flat prices went up 13.2 percent. In more densely populated rural districts, prices for detached and semi-detached houses rose by 14.5 percent and prices for condominiums went up by 11.2 percent.

This trend could continue as more and more people consider swapping their urban lifestyle for a gentler pace of life in the countryside.

Average property price increases

Average annual price increases in the German property market from 2000-2021. Source: Destatis

A recent survey by property search portal ImmoScout24 revealed that two-thirds of Germans had thought about moving to the country in the past few years, with most attracted by the idea of being close to nature and being able to have their own garden. 

Since the start of the pandemic, demand for family homes out in nature has gone up by 30 percent, ImmoScout24 revealed. The demand was particularly strong in the green belt areas around Berlin and Hamburg. 

Significant price hikes in major cities

In a reflection of the fiercely competitive rental market, property prices in Germany’s seven major metropoles also rose steeply in 2021. 

Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf all saw above-average price increases in Q4, with prices for detached and semi-detached houses rising by 12.8 percent and prices for flats by 12.7 percent year-on-year.

A small consolation for potential big-city buyers: the price hikes in the metropoles appear to be tapering off a bit.

Between the third and fourth quarter, prices for detached and semi-detached houses in metropolitan areas rose by 1.4 percent, while flat prices rose by just 0.7 percent. This is a marked change to the rate of growth just a quarter earlier, when prices for houses jumped by 3.5 percent and prices for flats had jumped by 3.8 percent compared to Q2. 

Currently, according to property portal Immowelt, houses in Germany cost an average of around €2,800 per square metre, while flats cost an average of around €3,200 per square metre, though there are strong regional differences.

Saxony, for example, remains a highly affordable place to buy a starter home, while in Bavaria and its capital, Munich, buyers can expect some of the highest property prices in the country. 

RENTING

REVEALED: The most – and least – popular landlords in Germany

A new survey of the 10 largest landlords in Germany has revealed the nation's most - and least - favourite letting companies. How has your landlord scored?

Published: 17 March 2022 15:42 CET
REVEALED: The most - and least - popular landlords in Germany

It’s well known that the majority of people in Germany are tenants, and though there are number of small letting agents, the market is mostly dominated by a few large corporations.

You’ve probably heard names like Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen crop up in headlines about the housing crisis, rent caps and campaigns for expropriation. You may have even rented from one or two of them. 

What’s often overlooked is that the landlord you end up with can make a huge difference to your satisfaction as a tenant. But how do you know if you’re picking the right one?

This question was investigated by consumer rights firm Rightmart Rechtsanwälte, who conducted a survey of 13,500 Google reviews of the top 10 landlords in Germany. 

Overall, the verdict wasn’t particularly positive, with the landlords averaging 2.8 out of 5 stars across all the reviews. But there were significant differences across the spectrum. 

Vonovia is the ‘least popular landlord’

Housing conglomerate Vonovia, which describes itself as “Germany’s leading residential real estate company”, received the worst rating of any of the 10 landlords. Of around 2,180 reviews, the company received an average star rating of just 2.21 stars. 

Having completed its acquisition of fellow major landlord Deutsche Wohnen last year, the company currently owns around two percent of Germany’s rental housing stock. 

Berlin-based letting agent Adler Real Estate, which owns around 52,000 properties, came in second to last with an average of 2.34 stars on Google across 897 reviews.

LEG Immobilien Group also got a clear thumbs down from the reviewers, coming in third-last place in Rightmart’s study. Of a total of 1,326 ratings, the company received an average of 2.53 stars.

Somewhat surprisingly for anyone following the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co. campaign in Berlin (a campaign to bring the properties of major landlords into state hands), the most public target of the campaign came fourth-last in terms of tenant satisfaction. Coming just behind LEG, Deutsche Wohnen received an average star rating of 2.56 out of a total of 2,158 reviews. 

German landlord ranking

The largest landlords in Germany rated by customer satisfaction. Source: Rightmart Rechtsanwälte

Hogowe comes out on top 

On the other side of the spectrum, Hogowe – one of Berlin’s six municipal housing associations – was ranked highest among any of the landlords in terms of customer satisfaction.

The housing association, which says it wants to help create a “Berlin worth living in now and the future”, managed a highly respectable 3.54 stars across a total of 1,726 Google reviews.

Fellow state housing association DeGeWo came in joint second place alongside TAG Immobilien, with both companies receiving 3.44 stars on the back of 26 and 1,126 ratings respectively.

In third place is the housing company Vivawest, which rents out properties in western German states like North Rhine-Westphalia. With 1,834 ratings, the company comes in at 3.36 stars.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the study focussed on large landlords. Smaller companies were left out of the ratings, but you may be able to search for other reviews left online if you want to see how your landlord or Hausverwaltung (property management) compares.

Tips for dealing with landlords

According to Jan Frederik Strasmann, managing partner of Rightmart Rechtsanwälte, the results of the survey show just how difficult it can be to navigate the tenant-landlord relationship successfully. 

“The relationship between tenants and landlords can become very emotional, as in many cases it is about one’s own home and one’s private retreat,” he explained. “For this reason – and because Germany is a country of tenants – legislators have set very clear rules for most situations.”

Though heated disputes can still arise as a result of things like rent increases or service charges, Strasmann recommends keeping the following four tips in mind to ensure that a fair legal solution can be found:

  • Tenants should never let themselves be led by emotions when taking action, but should always keep a cool head

  • Contract amendments should never be signed hastily or under pressure, as these amendments will still be valid even if the tenant regrets agreeing to them at a later date

  • In the event of a dispute, communication should usually handled by a lawyer specialising in tenancy law, as untrained consumers can easily make mistakes that could have serious consequences

  • To be properly protected, it is advisable to take out a legal expenses insurance contract that also covers tenancy law or join a tenants’ association. That way tenants can have peace of mind in case disputes arise

Useful vocabulary 

housing companies – (die) Wohnungsunternehmen 

landlord – (der) Vermieter 

rating – (die) Bewertung 

satisfied – zufrieden 

most popular – beliebsten 

in the case of a dispute – im Streitfall 

hastily – voreilig 

