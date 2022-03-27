Read news from:
Only Russian soloists: Ukraine ambassador boycotts German concert

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, was refused to attend a solidarity concert hosted by the German President because all of the soloists were Russian.

Published: 27 March 2022 20:12 CEST
The Berlin Philharmonie building hosted a solidarity concert but all the soloists were Russian. (Photo by BARBARA SAX / AFP)

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany on Sunday boycotted a solidarity concert hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, protesting that the soloists featured on the programme were all Russians.

The concert, performed by the renowned Berlin Philharmonic, was broadcast nationally, with compositions by Polish, Russian and Ukrainian composers played by Belarusian, German, Russian and Ukrainian musicians.

But Andrij Melnyk, Kyiv’s outspoken envoy, pointed out that the soloists — pianist Evgeny Kissin and baritone Rodion Pogossov were both Russians.

“In the middle of a war against civilians! An affront. Sorry I’m staying away,” wrote Melnyk on Twitter.

The president’s spokeswoman Cerstin Gammelin voiced regret over the ambassador’s decision.

She pointed out that central to the programme was renowned Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, 84, who had sought refuge in Berlin.

Not only were his works played at the opening and end of the concert, he himself performed the pieces “which he composed during the terrible flight”, she wrote on Twitter.

But the Ukrainian ambassador would not be moved.

“My god, why is it so hard for the president to see that as long as Russian bombs are falling on cities and thousands of civilians are murdered day and night, us Ukrainians have no desire for ‘great Russian culture’,” he retorted.

Melnyk has minced no words in rallying Germany to the side of his country.

Over the last weeks, he has been ubiquitous on political talk shows, also making his case in lengthy interviews to Germany’s biggest media outlets.

In his latest interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Sunday, Melnyk painted an unflattering picture of his conversations with some German ministers over Russia’s war.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, he revealed, had said it was pointless to send Ukraine weapons or keep Russian banks out of SWIFT, as he assessed that Kyiv “only has a few hours” left before Russia took charge.

“It was the worst conversation in my life,” Melnyk told the newspaper, which billed him “the most unusual ambassador of all time”.

German states outlaw display of Russia’s ‘Z’ war symbol

Authorities in Lower Saxony and Bavaria have banned the display of the 'Z' symbol that has become synonymous with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear if other German states will follow suit.

Published: 26 March 2022 17:00 CET
Two German states on Saturday said they have outlawed public displays of the “Z” symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.

Anyone who brandishes the symbol at demonstrations or paints it on cars or buildings in a show of support for Vladimir Putin’s war could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria.

“It is incomprehensible to me how this symbol ‘Z’ could be used in our country to condone this crime,” said Lower Saxony’s interior minister Boris Pistorius.

“Z”, a letter that features in the Latin alphabet but not in Cyrillic, first appeared on military vehicles rolling towards Ukraine, possibly to distinguish them from Ukrainian forces and avoid friendly fire.

But the sign has since become ubiquitous on cars on the streets of Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian internet — a trend the Russian authorities are eager to encourage.

In the German state of Lower Saxony too, there had been examples of such displays, said the state’s interior ministry.

Bavaria’s Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich noted that freedom of opinion is a “great asset” but it “ends where criminal law begins”.

“Sympathisers who use the symbol ‘Z’ of Russian forces in Bavaria must know that they may be liable to prosecution for approving criminal acts,” he said.

“We will not allow violations of international law to be condoned,” he said.

Germany’s federal prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops since the invasion of Ukraine.

