German considers buying Israeli anti-missile shield

German parliamentary sources have indicated that the the country may be open to purchasing military technology from Israel to protect against a Russian threat.

Published: 27 March 2022 13:44 CEST
The Israeli missile protection system intercepts a rocket fired from Gaza.
The Israeli missile protection system intercepts a rocket fired from Gaza. Germany is considering buying this technology. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Germany is looking at buying an Israeli anti-missile shield system that could also offer protective cover for neighbouring EU states, parliamentary sources said Sunday, as Russia’s invasion prompts Berlin to ramp up its defence.

While the decision has not been finalised, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, which lead a three-way coalition, are in favour, said Bild daily.

“We must better protect ourselves against the Russian threat. To do that, we need quickly an anti-missile shield for Germany,” said Andreas Schwarz of the SPD, who sits on the parliamentary budget committee.

“The Israeli Arrow 3 system is a good solution,” he told Bild daily, referring to the long-range missile deterrence weapon.

According to Bild, the system, which costs two billion euros ($2.2 billion), could be operational from 2025.

The corresponding radar system would be installed in three sites in Germany, and their monitoring data then transmitted to a central site where soldiers will be watching for threats 24/7.

If a rocket attack is uncovered, an Arrow 3 would be sent up to intercept the missile in space, destroying it there.

The radar system is so powerful it can provide cover for Poland, Romania and the Baltic nations, said Bild.

“We can put the ‘Iron Dome’ over our neighbouring countries. We would then play a key role for the security of Europe,” said Schwarz.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the parliamentary defence committee, confirmed that Berlin was mulling the purchase.

“Given the threat situation and the different weapons systems that Russia has, of course you have to look at that, so in that sense it makes sense,” she told Welt newspaper.

After years of under-investment in defence, Germany has announced a dramatic U-turn, shaken by Russia’s assault on its neighbour.

Scholz on February 27 in a landmark speech said Germany would earmark a special budget of 100 billion euros to bolster its defence capabilities.

He also said Berlin will spend more than two percent of its output a year on defence, outstripping NATO’s target of two percent which Germany has consistently failed to meet.

Germany searches 100 suspects over political hate speech

Police searched and questioned more than 100 suspects in Germany on Tuesday over hate speech directed at politicians on social media during last year's election campaign, authorities said.

Published: 22 March 2022 15:09 CET
The suspects were identified after investigators combed through more than 600 social media posts, according to federal police and the national internet crime hub ZIT in Frankfurt. 

They are accused of directly insulting politicians from all parties represented in the Bundestag parliament as well as spreading false information, including fake quotes, according to the authorities.

Two thirds of the politicians targeted were women.

The suspects were based in 13 of Germany’s 16 states including the capital Berlin, where police searched eight private addresses.

In Rhineland-Palatinate state, police found weapons, ammunition and other illegal objects on one of the suspects.

Germany introduced stronger penalties last year against hate speech directed at politicians after the murder of pro-migration politician Walter Lübcke by a neo-Nazi in 2019.

“Freedom of expression reaches its limits as soon as it comes to defamation, insults and threats,” said federal police chief Holger Muench.

The day of raids made it clear that “anyone who posts hate speech must expect the police to show up at their door”, he said.

Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann said posting hate speech on social media was “not a trivial offence” and he hoped the searches would deter others from posting such content.

