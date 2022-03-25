Read news from:
When will Germany’s new energy relief package come into force?

The German government has announced a wide range of measures to support households with energy costs, but how soon will we feel the benefits?

Published: 25 March 2022 15:30 CET
Radiator thermostat
A man turns a thermostat on a radiator at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

Consumers struggling with the high costs of heating their homes and commuting to work will have no doubt been thrilled to hear that help is on its way with a fresh package of relief measures aimed at middle-income earners. 

But news reports suggest that it could be at least several weeks until the financial assistance reaches our pockets. 

According to German daily Bild, the impact of the energy package is unlikely to be felt by consumers until midsummer at the earliest.

The new measures, which include things like a one-time energy allowance and cheaper public transport, will probably come into force sometime after July 1st, they wrote.

Why will it take so long?

Though the parties of the traffic-light coalition are now united around the plans, the government will have to follow the necessary parliamentary procedures before bringing in the measures, which could cause delays.

This includes finalising the draft of the new law and then getting it passed in both the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) and Bundesrat (upper house of parliament). Bild estimates that this part of the process could drag on until May. 

The government will also need to iron out some of the more practical issues around the measures, such as how a one-time payment of €300 will be distributed to taxpayers on top of their salaries.

With the measures estimated to cost an eye-watering €17 billion, money will also need to be made available through what the government is terming a “supplementary budget”, which will likely include billions of euros of new borrowing.

This will also need to be voted through by parliament. 

Article continues below video

What measures are being introduced?

To relieve low and middle-income earners from steep energy prices, the government wants to provide a one-off allowance of €300 per taxpayer, as well as supporting benefits claimants with a €200 payout.

It will also target mobility by slashing energy taxes on fuel for three months and introducing a special 90-day local transport ticket for €9 per month.

Other measures that will need to be financed include a bonus payment (Kinderbonus) of €100 per child for families, a campaign to roll out eco-friendly heat pumps in houses and a potential rebate of the CO2 tax to energy efficient households, which has been termed “climate money”. 

The government also wants to improve the energy efficiency of newbuilds and give new powers to the Cartel Office to make sure the benefit of tax cuts on fuel and energy are passed onto consumers. 

PARTNER CONTENT

Living in Germany: Your electricity contract questions answered

Ever opened your electricity bill in Germany and wondered why and how you're paying so much? Are you confused by German electricity contracts and their masses of inscrutable text?

Published: 25 March 2022 11:33 CET
Living in Germany: Your electricity contract questions answered

Dealing with the in and outs of getting connected and paying electricity bills is something many of those moving to Germany end up struggling with. 

To help our readers get a better sense of how electricity contracts in Germany work, The Local spoke with CEO and co-founder of digital renewable provider Ostrom, Matthias Martensen, to answer some of the most common questions asked by The Local Germanys readers.

Can you please explain ‘Nachzahlung’?

“Unfortunately, Germany is still not very digital, so upon registering with an energy provider you need to submit an estimation of your consumption for one year. After one year you will be asked to submit your actual meter reading, so your provider can calculate your final bill.

If you have used more energy than estimated, you will have to pay the extra amount – this is known as Nachzahlung or ‘after payment’. However, if you used less energy than estimated you will receive a refund into your bank account. You should of course receive a statement from your provider, indicating whether you will need to pay, or be refunded.” 

Does a landlord have any right to refuse if you want to change your electricity provider?

“This depends on your rental agreement. If you pay for your energy yourself, you have the freedom to choose your own supplier.

In the vast majority of cases in Germany, outside of a shared apartment, your electricity provider is your choice, and it is important that you compare the offers of providers, so that you pay only what you need.”

What are the major factors that influence my electricity prices?

“Energy prices are driven by two main factors—one is the raw commodity prices for coal, oil and gas, and the other is the weather. When there’s lots of wind and sun, Germany can produce a substantial amount of renewable energy, which is cheaper.

Of course, global events also have an effect on the prices offered by electricity providers, as we have seen over the last couple months.”

How often can we expect to see changes in our electricity bill prices? How will current events influence how much I pay for electricity?

“At Ostrom we try to minimize price swings as much as possible. As you can imagine, this has been difficult to do in the last few months due to the energy crisis and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, Germany is still quite dependent on conventional power plants, a lot of which use gas and coal that is imported from Russia.

Over the next couple of months, a lot will depend on whether European governments will introduce oil and gas embargoes, as we have seen discussed in the media, or whether Russia will stop exports altogether. Both would mean higher electricity prices across all of Europe.”

What are some ways that I can reduce my electricity bill? 

“There are several ways you can save on energy. The most effective is to create good habits like switching off lights when you aren’t in the room, hanging your clothes to dry instead of using the dryer or turning appliances off instead of leaving them in standby mode.

You can also ensure that your household appliances have a high energy efficiency rating, as shown by the EU energy label. You can also ask to see the Energieausweis, or ‘energy certificate’ for an apartment or building you are looking to rent, to see how energy-efficient the property is at retaining heat, for example. 

Perhaps one of the most effective things people can do to save is provide regular meter readings via the app to the supplier. This means that your tariff can be more accurately calculated. 

Ostrom put together a comprehensive list of tips on how to save energy here: Ostrom‘s Energy Saving Tips.”

Ostrom co-founder, Matthias Martensen, and the Massbach Solarpark in Bavaria.

I see many electricity providers offering a ‘fixed price guarantee” – will I save money with one? 

“Fixed prices automatically mean a tiered-system and you need luck when you sign up. In the current situation for instance this means you are locked into high prices. At Ostrom all customers are on the same price and if prices decrease, we will pass those savings to our customers. The majority of providers don’t like to take risks, and will pass the cost burden onto customers, even if circumstances change and energy becomes cheaper over time.

This is why we don’t offer fixed price guarantees at Ostrom. When prices decrease, so does our tariff. Lowering prices is something we’ve already done this year. With our flexible monthly plan, every customer pays the same price for electricity, and you can adjust your monthly payment at any time.”

In recent months the legislation surrounding contract lock-ins has somewhat changed, but the fact remains that traditional energy suppliers still require you to sign a minimum 12-month contract with them at a fixed price.

A fixed-price guarantee could end up costing you more than you think.

Not only is Ostrom a German electricity provider that passes savings onto the consumer, it is specifically designed for international workers and students in Germany. A simple tariff applies to all customers, and the more often you submit a meter reading, the more likely you are to save money. 

Furthermore, all Ostrom documentation and contracts are in English and everything can be controlled from the smartphone app, including the submission of meter readings. 

Finally, if sustainability matters to you, Ostrom sources their power from renewable sources, including the Maßbach Solarpark in Bavaria. 

Ostrom is a good choice for those making the move to Germany. As Matthias Martensen told The Local: “We know that electricity contracts in Germany can prove bewildering. Since we’re a young international company ourselves, we have a natural understanding of the needs of a modern, flexible and international clientele. It’s in our DNA.”

