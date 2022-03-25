Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

What we know so far about Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket plans

The coalition government has agreed on a relief package to ease the pressure on people in Germany dealing with high energy costs. Cheap travel tickets are part of the plans. What do we know so far?

Published: 25 March 2022 17:38 CET
People use the U-bahn in Munich.
People use the U-bahn in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

What’s all this about?

The traffic light coalition has put together a massive relief package to support residents struggling with high fuel costs. The plans include a €300 one-off payment to taxpayer, fuel tax cut and a cheaper travel ticket offer. 

READ MORE: What Germany’s energy relief package means for you

Why cheaper public transport?

The €9 monthly travel ticket is aimed at encouraging people to ditch their cars and use public transport, protecting the environment in the process. 

“In the current situation especially, public transport is for many citizens a necessary, efficient and cost-effective alternative to their own cars and at the same time the most environmentally friendly means of transport next to the bicycle,” writes the coalition in its resolution paper on the relief package.

Article continues below video

“That is why we are introducing a ticket for €9/month (“9 for 90″) for 90 days, and will increase regionalisation funds so that the states can organise this.”

The ticket will be valid for three months and cost a total of €9 per month or €27 in total.

Following a meeting with state transport ministers on Friday, Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the government wanted to use the ticket as an incentive to switch to public transport and to save energy.

He put the loss of revenue for transport companies at €10 billion and said it would be covered by the federal government, including possible additional costs.

Who can buy the €9 ticket?

Anyone and everyone will be able to get it, it won’t be aimed at a particular group of people.

What if I already have an annual or monthly subscription (known as an Abo)?

This is on the minds of a lot of people. Berlin’s public transport provider BVG alone has almost 290,000 subscribers who pay a monthly or yearly fee for a ticket.

An annual pass for Berlin and the surrounding area, for example, costs €978 – which translates to about €81 a month. If monthly tickets were also available for 90 days for €9, transport bosses say it is clear how many regular customers would react.

“They would cancel – with huge consequences for the transport companies,” one company said, according to the Berliner Zeitung. 

For this reason, the advice to these valuable customers from the likes of BVG, S-Bahn Berlin (and other transport providers across Germany) is to sit tight.

“We would like to ask all customers not to cancel their subscriptions, but to wait for our active communication,” the Berlin-Brandenburg VBB transport operator said on Thursday.

BVG is now discussing measures, such as giving subscription customers three months of free travel. A special ticket is also being discussed that regular customers can purchase as soon as the validity of their current ticket ends.

However, the German government is also set to address this issue. 

According to Federal Transport Minister Wissing, the planned cheaper tickets will also apply to people who have subscriptions.

He said there was no reason to cancel a subscription ticket because of this new offer. Subscription customers would have to be reimbursed the difference to the price of their tickets. 

But Wissing did not give concrete details of how it would work in practice. 

Where will the public transport ticket from the relief package be available?

The decision paper does not specify any restrictions – so it can be assumed that the ticket will be valid for all regional and local public transport.

When will the special ticket be available?

We don’t know about this either. It will depend on how fast the package can be pushed through, how quickly the government pumps the money to federal states and how long they then need to implement the ticket.

The day after the announcement of the new “9 for 90” ticket, the ‘traffic light’ coalition parties (SPD, Greens and FDP) said there was still a need to clarify and get the small print together. Various regional transport companies also said they had been given no advance information from the government on this move. 

However Transport Minister Wissing said he thought the low-priced ticket could be implemented relatively quickly if online tickets were offered.

What’s the reaction?

It’s mixed. The passenger association Pro Bahn slammed the planned ticket.

“In our view, ‘9 for 90’ is a populist quick fix with no lasting effect,” Karl-Peter Naumann, spokesman for Pro Bahn, told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Pro Bahn said it would make more sense to invest the money in the expansion of public transport. They also said there were still too many unanswered questions about the practical implementation.

Some people have also raised that this measure is aimed at people in towns and cities, and won’t benefit communities with far fewer transport links. 

Others, including state have said suggested that the government could make transport free rather than €9 per month.

Economist Veronika Grimm welcomed the plans.

“I think it is right to relieve people with low incomes, those who need it most too,” she said.

“Making public transport cheaper is also the right thing to do.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

When will Germany’s Covid travel restrictions be lifted?

Germany is in the process of getting rid of many of its Covid restrictions. Will travel rules be next?

Published: 22 March 2022 17:06 CET
When will Germany's Covid travel restrictions be lifted?

What are Germany’s travel rules?

At the beginning of March, Germany changed its Covid travel regulations, effectively wiping all countries from its high-risk list.

Authorities said the move was because the Omicron variant of coronavirus was found to cause less severe illness than previous Covid variants. 

They said that countries will be classed as ‘high risk’ in future “where there is a high incidence in terms of the spread of variants with higher virulence, compared to the Omicron variant”.

The move significantly relaxed travel restrictions for people entering Germany, but left some rules in place. 

At the same time, the German government ended far-reaching restrictions on March 20th, although states have extended them as part of a transition period until the end of March or early April. 

READ ALSO: Explained – the Covid measures across German states

Some other countries have been dropping travel rules, including the UK which ended all of its Covid-related travel restrictions on March 18th.

So when are the current travel restrictions in place until?

The travel restrictions were originally extended until the end of March 19th 2022 – in line with Germany’s plans to ease rules from March 20th onwards. 

But the German Health Ministry confirmed to The Local that the travel restrictions had been extended as part of the recent changes to the Covid protection laws.

A spokesman from the Health Ministry said that “with the passing of the amendment to the Infection Protection Act, the Coronavirus Entry Regulation has been extended until 28.04.2022”.

That means the travel restrictions as they stand remain in place until at least April 28th.

A holiday apartment near Fehmarn, Schleswig-Holstein.

A holiday apartment near Fehmarn, Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Molter

Why is it important to know?

Before coming to Germany, you will be asked to either upload your Covid documents (proof of vaccination, recovery or a test) while checking in or show evidence before boarding – regardless of where you are coming from. 

Travellers who are transferring at an airport in Germany also have to present proof of their Covid status. This applies both to non-Schengen transit from or to third countries outside the EU and to transit from or to Schengen states.

People driving or travelling into Germany on other transport also have to carry this proof. Random checks near borders can be carried out, however, in reality this doesn’t happen often.

Since no countries are currently on the risk-list, you no longer have have to fill in a digital entry form before travelling to Germany. The proof of vaccination, recovery or test is enough. 

Nevertheless, people should keep track of any risk-level changes to countries they are travelling to Germany from on the Robert Koch Institute’s risk list. This will be especially important if the pandemic situation worsens with a new, more dangerous variant. 

Can I get a recap on these rules?

Sure. An important thing to know is that you have to be fully vaccinated (with an EMA-approved vaccine) to enter Germany if you are coming from most non-EU countries. Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter unless they have an essential reason.

Germany does, however, allow unrestricted entry for people coming from a small group of ‘safe list’ countries.

The ban on entry does not apply to German citizens or members of their immediate family and to citizens of EU and associated states and members of their immediate family. 

As we mentioned above, if you are over the age of 12 and are unvaccinated you will need to take a Covid-19 test.

Everyone coming to Germany has to show proof of their Covid status (vaccination, recovery or a test) before boarding a plane, or carry proof if they are arriving by road. This is known as the 3G rule in Germany. 

Note that you can generally enter Germany from other countries in the EU even if you are unvaccinated (but you still have to take a test before travel).

READ ALSO: How Germany’s travel rule changes may affect your holiday plans

Will they be extended further?

At the moment it’s hard to know if the travel rules – known as the Coronavirus Entry Regulation – will be extended. 

The current Covid protection laws voted in by the government will remain valid until September 23rd this year. The government says if needed, amended legislation will be brought in for next winter. So it is possible that the travel regulations will be extended after April 28th.

SHOW COMMENTS