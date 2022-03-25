Read news from:
Germany slashes Russian energy imports

Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.

Natural gas storage Hamburg
"Diesel natural gas" is printed on the side of a storage facility in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

“In recent weeks, together with all relevant players, we have made intensive efforts to import less fossil energy from Russia and broaden out our supply base,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“The first important milestones have been reached to free us from the grip of Russian imports,” he added.

Before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a third of Germany’s oil imports, 45 percent of its coal purchases and 55 percent of gas imports came from Russia.

The reliance of Europe’s biggest economy on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel as Western allies scramble to penalise Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine.

With calls for an energy embargo growing louder, companies with Russian suppliers are letting their contracts run out and turning to other suppliers “at a crazy speed”, said Habeck.

As a result of the contract switches, oil deliveries from Russia can already be seen dropping by 25 percent, halving by the middle of the year and drying up completely by the end of the year.

Likewise, energy companies were switching contracts to ditch Russian coal.

“By the autumn, we can be independent from Russian coal,” said the economy ministry.

On gas imports, however, Habeck underlined that it was more complicated, and Germany is expected to be able to largely wean itself off Russian deliveries only in mid-2024.

The pressure has been increasing on Germany in particular but the EU has so far avoided following in the footsteps of the United States with an embargo on Russian energy imports.

Putin on Wednesday upped the ante by demanding payments for gas in rubles, something that Germany has said is a breach of contracts.

On Friday, Habeck said it was “too early” for a full energy embargo.

“But every contract that is halted hurts Putin,” the minister said.

German industry divided over planned fuel tax cuts

German think tanks and trade bodies are split over whether government plans to slash taxes on petrol are likely to be a help or a hindrance.

In an energy relief package announced on Thursday, the traffic-light coalition said it would support car owners with drastic cuts to energy taxes on fuel.

The tax cuts will see energy levies slashed to the minimum level allowed under EU competition laws, which equates to around 14 cents per litre of diesel and 30 cents per litre of petrol.

Currently, energy tax adds around 47 cents to a litre of diesel and around 63 cents to a litre of petrol, meaning drivers could see the prices of both go down by around 30 cents per litre. 

The move is likely to be welcomed by the ADAC motorists’ association, who have been complaining of the high fuel prices in recent weeks.

But other commentators have suggested that plans could have a negative effect on energy use and encourage drivers to use more fuel. 

The IfW think tank said they welcomed the government’s push to mitigate the price shocks, particularly for poorer households, but warned that the fuel tax reduction “lowers the incentive to save energy”.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) called the temporary tax cut a drop in the ocean, and said more targeted help was needed to support businesses.

“The historically high electricity and energy costs are threatening the survival of many German firms,” DIHK chief Peter Adrian said.

Industry under investigation

The prices of natural gas and oil have been rising steeply in recent months due to supply issues and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

But the government believes that some petrol stations and other energy companies may be using the current situation as an excuse to hike prices and accrue larger profits.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has argued that some large petrol station brands could be making “war profits” due to their powerful positions within the market. 

In order to rule this out, the government wants to leverage antitrust and competition laws to ensure that lower taxes and falling commodity prices are passed on to the end consumers.

This will involve giving greater powers to the Federal Cartel Office to ask for company data and investigate potential profiteering. 

The fuel price cut was just one of several measures revealed by the government on Thursday, with consumers also in line for cheaper transport tickets, an energy allowance and a child bonus for families.

