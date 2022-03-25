Read news from:
Germany should avoid talk of ‘freedom day’, says Health Minister

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says Germany is in the grip of a severe Covid wave and has urged states to make use of a law that will keep tougher measures in place.

Published: 25 March 2022 13:16 CET
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks at a press conference on Friday.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks at a press conference on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

In a press conference held on Friday in Berlin, Lauterbach said that the pandemic was “far from over”.

“We are in a situation where we cannot simply wait and see,” Lauterbach said.

On Thursday, German health offices reported more than 300,000 infections within a day – a record high.

But Lauterbach said the real figures are likely twice as high. 

“It is unfortunately not a good situation,” he said. 

The Health Minister also warned that the death toll could rise in the coming weeks, even if new infections stabilise.

On Friday Germany reported 296,498 Covid infections per 100,000 people and 288 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence was 1,7654.4 infections per 100,000 people.

‘No freedom day’

Germany is in the process of relaxing Covid restrictions. In fact, the country was set to drop almost all Covid restrictions on March 20th, but most states used a transitional period to extend current restrictions until the beginning of April.

The amended Infection Protection Act has been met with widespread protest from the states who have slammed it for being irresponsible and not easy to implement. 

However, Lauterbach urged states to make use of a ‘hotspot’ mechanism in the new Covid protection laws that mean tougher restrictions – like the ‘G’ rules for entering places like restaurants – can remain if needed.

“There can be no talk of a ‘freedom day’ – quite the opposite,” said the SPD politician. 

“We must also use the hotspot regulation.”

He cited Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an example of how the rule could be applied by state parliaments. 

The northern state this week voted to extend Covid restrictions until April 27th using the ‘hotspot’ regulation as a legal basis.

Lauterbach said an overload of the health system can be measured and used to activate the regulation – for instance if scheduled operations have to be postponed or patients transferred.

He also reiterated that hotspots can be an entire federal state.

During the press conference Lauterbach urged people to get vaccinated – and for risk groups to get their second booster shot. 

The Health Minister even outlined how Germany is in a different position to countries like the UK.

Unlike in Britain, where the number of cases is also rising, there are five to 10 times as many people over the age of 60 at risk in Germany, he said. 

Germany logs 1.5 million weekly Covid infections as Omicron subtype spreads

German health offices reported 1.5 million Covid-19 cases within a week for the first time, a new report shows.

Published: 25 March 2022 10:06 CET
Health experts say the Omicron subtype BA.2 is spreading quickly in Germany. 

According to the latest available data relating to two weeks ago, the share of BA.2 in a random sample was around 72 percent, up from around 64 percent previously.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said in its weekly report that the variant is gaining a large share of the infection incidence, while the role of the previously predominant Omicron type BA.1 is getting smaller.

BA.2 is considered a driver of the current infection incidence and explosion in infections, though relaxed restrictions and behavioural changes in the population have also played a role.

The authors of the report stressed the importance of people continuing to behave cautiously – and underlined the benefits of vaccination despite Omicron.

“Vaccination has not lost its importance due to its high effectiveness against a severe course even in cases of disease caused by the Omicron variant,” they said.

The RKI puts the estimated effectiveness of the booster vaccination at preventing hospitalisation at 87 percent for people aged 60 and over, who are considered particularly at risk.

With basic immunisation (two shots), it would be 75 percent in this age group.

On Twitter, the institute added that complete vaccination – and especially boosters – provide very good protection against severe illness and death. The institute said that the severity of the disease is generally lower after vaccination.

The RKI called on at-risk groups and people over 70 to protect themselves against severe disease with a second booster vaccination, in accordance with the recommendation of the Standing Commission on Vaccination. According to the report, about 1.67 million people have made use of this option so far.

Although the incidence was particularly high among people aged 5 to 44 last week, the strongest increase was observed among senior citizens aged 75 to 79, the RKI said.

Outbreaks in nursing homes have continued to go up in recent weeks. “The increase in severe courses of the disease particularly affects the age group of those aged 80 and over,” said the RKI in its report.

