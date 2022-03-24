Read news from:
Germany reeling as Putin tells Europe to pay for gas in rubles

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries" - including Germany - after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:55 CET
Putin and Novak
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with former Energy Minister Alexander Novak in 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Alexei Druzhinin

Immediately after his announcement, the ruble – which has plummeted since the start of the Ukraine conflict – strengthened against the dollar and euro, while gas prices rose.

“I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles,” Putin said during a televised government meeting.

He added, however, that Russia will continue supplying the volume of gas outlined in its contracts. 

Putin ordered Russia’s central bank to implement the new payment system within a week, saying it must be “transparent” and will involve the purchase of rubles on Russia’s domestic market.

Article continues below video

Putin also hinted that other Russian exports may be affected.

“It is clear that delivering our goods to the European Union, the United States and receiving dollars, euros, other currencies no longer makes sense to us,” Putin said.

Germany has previously paid for its gas and oil imports in euros. 

Ukraine was quick to denounce Russia’s “economic war” on the EU and its efforts to “strengthen the ruble”.

“But the West could hit Russia with an oil embargo that would cause the Russian economy to plunge,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

“This is now a key economic battle, and the West must collectively win it,” he added.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Putin’s demand was a breach of contract and that Berlin will discuss with European partners “how we would react to that”.

The cabinet had scheduled a meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a package of measures to assist people with increased energy costs. The measures will be announced on Thursday morning.

However, the surprise announcement from Putin is likely to have made discussions more difficult by dredging up awkward questions about Germany’s heavy reliance on Russian gas and oil.

Prior to the conflict, Germany imported around 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia

It has promised to transition away from Russian oil by the end of the year, but the government has so far been resistant to a full blockade on gas, citing fears of a standstill in industry and energy shortages for German households. 

Tough sanctions

Western countries have piled crippling sanctions on Moscow since it moved troops into Ukraine.

The West froze some $300 billion of Russia’s foreign currency reserves abroad, a move that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday described as “theft”.

But while the United States banned the import of Russian oil and gas, the EU – which received around 40 percent of its gas supplies from Russia in 2021 – has retained deliveries from Moscow.

Brussels, however, has set a target of slashing Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year and is eyeing an oil embargo.

“Russia is now trying to pressure the West with counter sanctions — and reduce its dependence on foreign currencies,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

‘Historic decision’

Russia has been moving to “de-dollarise” its economy for years, since the introduction of Western sanctions over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

In March 2019, the Russia state energy giant Gazprom announced its first sale of gas for rubles to an unnamed western European company.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday a shift to trading in the national currency would “increase reliability”.

He warned that a full embargo on Russian oil and gas would lead to a “collapse” of the global energy markets and “unpredictable” spikes in prices.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander Novak in the Kremlin in 2016. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Sergei Karpukhin/Pool

But Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any country that met Russia’s demands would be indirectly aiding the brutal war on Ukraine. 

“If any EU country bows to Putin’s humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice.”

‘Upend opponents’

Analyst Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said, however, that it was “hard to see Putin’s move as ruble positive”.

Ash said Putin is essentially trying to force Western countries to trade with Russia’s central bank, which they have sanctioned.

“It will just accelerate diversification away from Russian energy,” he added.

According to investment group Locko Invest, the countries declared “unfriendly” by Russia account for more than 70 percent of Russia’s energy exports in terms of earnings.

The group also highlighted the danger for Gazprom of running out of foreign currency to honour its debts in the future.

But Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Foundation said: “Putin definitely knows how to build and exploit leverage”.

“Putin has routinely used escalation in such situations to upend his opponents’ best-laid plans. No reason to doubt that that’s changed,” Weiss said on Twitter.

German carmaker VW scrambles to ‘duplicate’ Ukrainian factories

With the war in Ukraine halting deliveries of crucial car parts, Germany's Volkswagen and its suppliers are scrambling to find solutions abroad, while trying to reassure Ukrainians they aren't abandoning the country.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:31 CET
German carmaker VW scrambles to 'duplicate' Ukrainian factories

Like other carmakers, German giant VW has had to trim production ever since Russia’s invasion last month forced many Ukrainian factories to close, holding up supplies of car components across Europe.

It is the latest upset to an industry already battered by two years of computer chip shortages and other pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

“We are keeping our suppliers in Ukraine,” Murat Aksel, VW’s board member for purchasing, told reporters at the group’s Wolfsburg headquarters in
northern Germany.

But “we are currently creating capacities outside Ukraine because no one knows if the war will spread west or how long it will last.”

As well as manufacturing a range of car parts, Ukraine is one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of automotive wire harnesses.

A wiring harness groups together the maze of cables running through every car and is known as the vehicle’s central nervous system.

In Wolfsburg, housed in the VIP section of the Volkswagen Arena stadium, a 150-strong task force of VW experts and representatives from Ukraine’s auto parts industry is working feverishly to keep supply lines flowing.

Solutions range from sourcing replacements for certain parts or switching suppliers where possible, to the radical option of creating “duplicates” of
entire factories.

The most likely destinations for these mirror sites are countries in eastern Europe or the Maghreb, where costs tend to be lower and where the companies can repurpose or expand existing factories.

Bunkers

Pointing at maps of Ukraine and Europe, Aksel said all 16 Ukrainian sites supplying VW with cables are only running at 30 to 40 percent of normal output.

And the situation is “volatile”, he added.

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on March 22nd, 2022. Photo: Yann Schreiber / AFP

One factory outside Kyiv has already been duplicated in Romania.

“If we put in place all our planned measures, we will be able to duplicate all of our Ukrainian production capacity” for wire harnesses, said Geng Wu, co-head of the task force.

In total, around 55,000 employees would have to be trained over the coming months and 90,000 square kilometres of factory space filled with the necessary machines and tools, some of which have months-long delivery times.

German firm Leoni, VW’s main supplier in Ukraine, has already relocated some production of wiring systems to an existing Tunisian plant, and additional capabilities are opening in Romania soon.

But Leoni insisted it had no intention of turning its back on Ukraine as the country tries to withstand Russia’s attacks.

The firm restarted some production in Ukraine on March 2nd “with extra security precautions,” said Leoni’s chief operations officer Ingo Spengler.

Old Soviet bunkers near two factories in the Lviv region have been refurbished to help keep workers safe.

The company resumed night shifts this week, bringing output back up to 70 percent of normal production, allowing VW to restart its Wolfsburg assembly lines sooner than expected.

“As long as the security situation allows, our suppliers will keep producing,” said Aksel, who visited Ukraine with Spengler earlier this month.

Without the Ukrainian sites staying operational, European car manufacturing plants would be in a “dramatic” situation, Wu added.

Lessons learned

Of course the effort and money poured into creating new capacities could be in vain if the situation in Ukraine unexpectedly improves. But VW believes it’s a financial risk worth taking.

“Not making cars at all costs the most,” Aksel said.

But he rejected the idea that duplication could be the industry’s answer to all its logistics woes.

Having a back-up supplier here or there can’t hurt, Aksel said.

But you “can’t duplicate the whole vehicle”.

Volkswagen plans to use the lessons learned from Ukraine to “better understand” the intricacies of its supply chains and minimise the risk of future upheaval.

“This was not our way of doing things in the past,” Aksel said. But only being in contact with direct suppliers is “no longer enough”.

To illustrate the need for early vigilance and attention to detail, he offered up a saying: “You have to be able to hear the grass growing.”

By Yann SCHREIBER

