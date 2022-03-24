Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as backup

Germany is looking at keeping coal plants open longer in order to ensure energy security, the government said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked fears over power deliveries.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:33 CET
Germany's Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Berlin on Wednesday.
Germany's Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The government said it will bring down gas usage in power generation by “possibly keeping coal-fired power plants as a security standby for longer”.

Decommissioning the coal plants “can be suspended until further notice”, they added, noting that “ideally” they would still stick to the goal of phasing out coal usage by 2030.

Germany’s coalition of Social Democrats, ecologist Greens and liberal FDP had eyed winding down coal usage in the coming years as it sought to make the country climate-neutral by 2045.

But the energy transition had been dependent on temporarily bumping up gas imports while infrastructure for renewables was being ramped up.

The Russian war in Ukraine has however drastically changed its best-laid plans.

READ ALSO: ‘Whatever it takes’: Calls grow for painful German blockade of Russian gas

With 55 percent of Germany’s gas imports stemming from Russia, reliance on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel as Western allies scramble to penalise Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine.

Germany’s economy minister of the Green party, Robert Habeck, has even been forced to look around the world to purchase coal to bulk up the nation’s energy reserves.

Article continues below video

The pressure has been increasing as calls grow louder for the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy imports but Germany has so far been reluctant, citing the potential impact on Europe’s top economy.

Putin on Wednesday upped the ante by demanding payments for gas in rubles, something that Germany has said is a breach of contracts.

With US President Joe Biden joining a series of summits in Brussels on Thursday, the subject of energy security is expected to be broached by allies.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

German taxpayers to receive €300 lump sum for energy costs

After a meeting late on Wednesday evening, the German government managed to agree on a package of relief measures for households struggling with energy costs, including cut-price transport tickets and a one-off energy allowance.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:08 CET
German taxpayers to receive €300 lump sum for energy costs

The new measures, which include a one-off €300 energy allowance for workers, should offer quick and unbureaucratic relief for low- and middle-income earners, the government said on Thursday.

When the allowance comes in, all employed persons liable to income tax will be paid a one-time flat-rate energy allowance of €300 as a supplement to their salary.

In their original proposals, the SPD had envisioned this money being paid out via the 2023 tax return, which would have the disadvantage of not reaching consumers’ pockets for another two years.

But the government may be working on a quicker way to release the money to struggling households. 

This allowance is in addition to a €200 lump sum that’s set to be paid to people receiving social welfare payments such as housing benefit and Hartz IV. 

Aside from the allowance, the traffic-light coalition is also planning a tax cut on fuel for drivers, improved energy efficiency measures and more relief measures for middle- and low-income families.

It will also introduce the SPD’s plans for a ‘child bonus’ on €100 per child, similar to the one introduced during the height of the Covid crisis. 

READ ALSO: Key points – Germany’s proposals for future energy relief

Public transport ticket

There are also plans to slash prices on public transport with a 90-day ticket for just €9 in an attempt to encourage financially burdened car drivers to switch to greener transport options. 

“Taking the bus and train will probably never have been cheaper in Germany,” said Green party co-leader Ricarda Lang. 

The traffic-light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP had met at 9pm on Wednesday to thrash out a package of measures that each of the parties would be happy with.

Many of the measures were hotly debated within the cabinet.

One of the most controversial plans – a proposal for a petrol rebate put forward by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FPD) – didn’t make it into the finalised package. 

Announcing the measures on Thursday morning, the coalition promised that the “middle” of society would be relieved efficiently and in a socially just manner.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said the agreement of the coalition leaders was proof of the government’s ability to take decisive action. 

“The coalition is convinced that we have to protect the people and the economy in the face of these enormous price increases in the short term and for a limited period of time,” he said.

The coalition had agreed on a first relief package in February before the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Among other things, it provided for the abolition of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) surcharge, worth billions, on electricity bills from July.

Previously, this was planned for the beginning of 2023. The package also included an increase in the commuter allowance for long-distance commuters.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What Germany’s relief package against rising prices means for you

SHOW COMMENTS