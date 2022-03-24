Read news from:
German carmaker VW scrambles to ‘duplicate’ Ukrainian factories

With the war in Ukraine halting deliveries of crucial car parts, Germany's Volkswagen and its suppliers are scrambling to find solutions abroad, while trying to reassure Ukrainians they aren't abandoning the country.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:31 CET
The main plant of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony.
Like other carmakers, German giant VW has had to trim production ever since Russia’s invasion last month forced many Ukrainian factories to close, holding up supplies of car components across Europe.

It is the latest upset to an industry already battered by two years of computer chip shortages and other pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

“We are keeping our suppliers in Ukraine,” Murat Aksel, VW’s board member for purchasing, told reporters at the group’s Wolfsburg headquarters in
northern Germany.

But “we are currently creating capacities outside Ukraine because no one knows if the war will spread west or how long it will last.”

As well as manufacturing a range of car parts, Ukraine is one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of automotive wire harnesses.

A wiring harness groups together the maze of cables running through every car and is known as the vehicle’s central nervous system.

In Wolfsburg, housed in the VIP section of the Volkswagen Arena stadium, a 150-strong task force of VW experts and representatives from Ukraine’s auto parts industry is working feverishly to keep supply lines flowing.

Solutions range from sourcing replacements for certain parts or switching suppliers where possible, to the radical option of creating “duplicates” of
entire factories.

The most likely destinations for these mirror sites are countries in eastern Europe or the Maghreb, where costs tend to be lower and where the companies can repurpose or expand existing factories.

Bunkers

Pointing at maps of Ukraine and Europe, Aksel said all 16 Ukrainian sites supplying VW with cables are only running at 30 to 40 percent of normal output.

And the situation is “volatile”, he added.

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.

One factory outside Kyiv has already been duplicated in Romania.

“If we put in place all our planned measures, we will be able to duplicate all of our Ukrainian production capacity” for wire harnesses, said Geng Wu, co-head of the task force.

In total, around 55,000 employees would have to be trained over the coming months and 90,000 square kilometres of factory space filled with the necessary machines and tools, some of which have months-long delivery times.

German firm Leoni, VW’s main supplier in Ukraine, has already relocated some production of wiring systems to an existing Tunisian plant, and additional capabilities are opening in Romania soon.

But Leoni insisted it had no intention of turning its back on Ukraine as the country tries to withstand Russia’s attacks.

The firm restarted some production in Ukraine on March 2nd “with extra security precautions,” said Leoni’s chief operations officer Ingo Spengler.

Old Soviet bunkers near two factories in the Lviv region have been refurbished to help keep workers safe.

The company resumed night shifts this week, bringing output back up to 70 percent of normal production, allowing VW to restart its Wolfsburg assembly lines sooner than expected.

“As long as the security situation allows, our suppliers will keep producing,” said Aksel, who visited Ukraine with Spengler earlier this month.

Without the Ukrainian sites staying operational, European car manufacturing plants would be in a “dramatic” situation, Wu added.

Lessons learned

Of course the effort and money poured into creating new capacities could be in vain if the situation in Ukraine unexpectedly improves. But VW believes it’s a financial risk worth taking.

“Not making cars at all costs the most,” Aksel said.

But he rejected the idea that duplication could be the industry’s answer to all its logistics woes.

Having a back-up supplier here or there can’t hurt, Aksel said.

But you “can’t duplicate the whole vehicle”.

Volkswagen plans to use the lessons learned from Ukraine to “better understand” the intricacies of its supply chains and minimise the risk of future upheaval.

“This was not our way of doing things in the past,” Aksel said. But only being in contact with direct suppliers is “no longer enough”.

To illustrate the need for early vigilance and attention to detail, he offered up a saying: “You have to be able to hear the grass growing.”

By Yann SCHREIBER

Will Germany see a mustard shortage?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is resulting in supply issues for some everyday food items. With recent reports saying a mustard shortage looms in Germany, we looked into what you should know.

Published: 23 March 2022 12:04 CET
Will Germany see a mustard shortage?

Seeing footage and hearing from Ukrainians about the brutal Russian invasion has sparked collective shock and anger around the world.

And the war led by President Vladimir Putin is also having an indirect effect on everyday life for people outside Ukraine. It has, for instance, exasperated rising energy costs and consumer prices. 

Experts have also been warning about supply issues for items such as sunflower oil and flour of which Ukraine and Russia are important suppliers. 

But the worries over shortages have led some people in Germany to panic-buy and clear out shelves in supermarkets. 

Supermarkets have noticed an increased demand for things like cooking oils, and have introduced measures such as temporarily restricting sales to one or two bottles per customer.

Last week, The Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH), urged people not to hoard and called for “solidarity”.

Now talk is turning to a possible mustard shortage. Is this really possible?

Why would there be a mustard problem?

Mustard producers are worried about supply shortages of imported seeds. 

According to DPA, the shortage means that mustard could become significantly more expensive. But most industry experts say it’s too early to tell whether the condiment, which is a particular favourite of Germans, will become scarce.

According to the food association Kulinaria, one of the most important suppliers of mustard seeds is Ukraine. If supplies fail to arrive as a result of the war during the year, mustard producers could face difficulties in the second half of the year and in 2023.

“It is not yet possible to precisely estimate the extent of the shortage,” said Kulinaria Managing Director Markus Weck.

The sowing of seeds for mustard normally takes place in the next two weeks, he said. But because of the war, the focus there is understandably on growing essential crops and not on growing food for export.

But even before the Russian military assault on Ukraine began, there were problems on the market for mustard seeds. Germany also buys seeds from Canada, but there have issues there with droughts there which last year resulted in about half the usual harvest.

However, there are still stocks stored up by many producers, said the association, which represents 130 medium-sized companies in the food industry.

“From the association’s point of view, the market for mustard in 2023 will be rather difficult, as we are currently unable to estimate how much mustard seed will be available,” Weck said.

He said individual traders may struggle as a result of the shortage. 

How important is mustard in Germany?

It is pretty popular – especially on a traditional Bratwurst. 

Germany imported a total of 38,320 tonnes of mustard seeds in 2020, of which 51.9 percent came from Russia, 27.6 percent from Ukraine and 10.2 percent from Canada. Four percent of the mustard seeds came from Estonia and 6.4 percent from other countries. Almost 81,000 tonnes of mustard worth around €167 million were produced in this country.

However, mustard consumption in this country has been declining. According to Kulinaria, mustard consumption per capita in Germany was around 1.18 kilograms in 2010. In 2020, it had fallen to 805 grams of mustard per capita consumption.

According to available data, about 20 companies with 20 or more employees produce mustard in Germany – around 80,769 tonnes in 2020, almost 9 percent less than the year before. Mustard accounted for almost 11 percent of the total sauces market, with tomato ketchup and mayonnaise each accounting for more than 30 percent of production volume.

A Bratwurst coated in mustard.

A Bratwurst coated in mustard. Photo:
picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Hendrik Schmidt

Price hikes

As is the trend across many groceries in Germany (and beyond), experts predict severe price increases.

The Bavarian manufacturer Develey, which owns the brands Löwensenf, Bautz’ner and Reine de Dijon, among others, sources its mustard seed from Ukraine, Canada and Germany.

“Due to the bad harvest in Canada in 2021, the world market for mustard seed was already very tight,” the company said. However, there is currently no standstill in production of the condiment.

According to a spokeswoman, Nestlé’s subsidiary Thomy sources mustard seeds exclusively from Canada. As well as the poor harvest, there are considerable problems transporting the goods from there to Europe. “Price increases are currently to be expected across almost all categories, including mustard,” she said.

Fans of a sausage with mustard will likely not have to do without the condiment in future, but they will probably have to pay more for it.

“We will not run out of mustard,” said association manager Weck.

But Luise Händlmaier GmbH says it is already informing trading partners that mustard could become twice as expensive as before.

It’s mainly down to the cost explosion for raw materials, said managing director Franz Wunderlich. “And that will certainly only be the beginning.”

The current commodity crisis will continue to affect prices and scarce commodity availability for the next two years due to lower crop yields, he said.

