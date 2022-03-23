Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany’s Scholz vows to help Ukraine but defends ties to Russian gas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to support Ukraine and refugees in Germany, but said energy dependence on Russia could not end overnight.

Published: 23 March 2022 10:52 CET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in the Bundestag on Wednesday
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in the Bundestag on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Scholz also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine had stalled despite the daily assaults inflicted by his troops, and urged Moscow to “immediately” stop the fighting.

“Putin’s offensive is stuck despite all the destruction that it is bringing day after day,” Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament during a series of debates on Wednesday. 

Unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western partners are working and will only bring further damage to Russia’s economy, warned the German leader.

“But that is just the beginning, many of the toughest consequences will only been seen in the coming weeks,” he said, warning that “we are constantly creating sanctions.”

Putin “must hear the truth” that not only is the war destroying Ukraine, “but also Russia’s future”.

Scholz stressed that Germany stands by Ukraine. Pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s appeal for support to the Bundestag last week, Scholz said: “President Zelensky, Ukraine can count on our help.”

But Scholz said he would not endorse calls for NATO to help erect a no-fly zone over Ukraine or to send in “peacekeeping troops”.

“As difficult as it is, we will not give in on that,” he said, adding that Germany would not risk a direct military conflict between nuclear-armed Russia.

Scholz pledged to support refugees from Ukraine, although he acknowledged it would be a huge challenge.

“It is still completely unclear how many women, men and children from Ukraine will seek refuge with us. All we know is that there will be many,” said the Chancellor.

He added: “The refugees are welcome here with us.”

Scholz also said that stopping imports of Russian oil could not happen overnight, adding that if steps were taken too fast then Germany could see a recession and many people would lose their jobs. 

Article continues below video

“The sanctions should not hit the EU harder than the Russian leadership,” he said.

Scholz said, however, that people in Germany would receive financial support due to the rising energy prices.

‘Stand together’

In his address to the Bundestag, Scholz also said Germany would do everything possible to try and avoid a difficult Covid infection wave in autumn. 

He said that due to all these challenges, solidarity was needed, including at NATO and EU levels. 

“We will show the world that we stand together,” Scholz said.

“Freedom and democracy are suddenly not abstract concepts anymore, but things that must be defended.”

ENERGY

Germany to ‘fast-track’ gas terminals as part of Qatar deal

Germany has committed to "fast track" the construction of two liquefied natural gas terminals as part of a new long-term deal with Qatar as it looks to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

Published: 21 March 2022 09:01 CET
Germany to 'fast-track' gas terminals as part of Qatar deal

Economic Affairs Minister Robert Habeck secured the accord during talks in Doha with its emir and energy minister who have been pressing European nations to strike long-term deals to guarantee their supplies.

European states have been forced to turn to Qatar in recent months as they seek an LNG alternative to Russian gas in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Qatar has insisted on long contracts because of the huge cost of investing in gas production. Already one of the world’s top three LNG exporters, Qatar plans to increase production by 50 percent by 2027.

Qatar’s energy ministry said that several years of talks with Germany had never led to “definitive agreements due to the lack of clarity on the long-term role of gas in Germany’s energy mix and the requisite LNG import infrastructure.”

It added that in a meeting between Habeck and Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, “the German side confirmed that the German government has taken swift and concrete actions to fast-track the development of two LNG receiving terminals in Germany as a matter of priority to allow for the long term import of LNG to Germany and that such scheme has the full support of the German government.”

The two sides “agreed that their respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long-term LNG supplies from Qatar to Germany.”

In Berlin, a German spokeswoman confirmed a long-term partnership had been struck and that companies would “enter into the concrete contract negotiations”, the spokeswoman said.

Habeck also held talks in Doha with the emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani before heading to the United Arab Emirates where he is expected to hold talks on oil supplies.

Ahead of his trip, Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio that Germany had major concerns over securing supplies for next winter.

“If we do not obtain more gas next winter and if deliveries from Russia were to be cut then we would not have enough gas to heat all our houses and keep all our industry going,” he warned.

Berlin has come in for criticism over its opposition to an immediate embargo being imposed on Russian energy supplies as a means of choking off Moscow’s foreign earnings.

Germany believes a boycott could cause major economic damage as well as huge rises in energy prices.

