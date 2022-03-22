Germany sees sunny spring start with temperatures up to 20C

After the official start of spring on Sunday, people may be able to finally ditch their winter coats as a warm spell is on its way.

Many regions in Germany have already seen a few weeks of blue skies and sunshine, but things are finally set to heat up from Tuesday.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), most parts of the country will see blue skies, lots of sunshine and temperatures close to the 20C mark for the coming days.

Tuesday morning saw some western and northwestern regions of the country hit by fog and frost, but this will give way to clear skies and warm spring weather in the afternoon as temperatures start to rise.

Throughout the middle of the week and coming into the weekend, most states will see highs of 15-20C, with the western regions seeing particularly high temperatures.

On Thursday, lucky residents of the southwestern states could even see the mercury rise up to 21C locally.

For those on the northern coast, however, there’s less good news: the DWD predicts that the temperatures in these regions will be “noticeably cooler”.

People huddle in coats on the North Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein. Coastal regions will see slightly cooler weather this week. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

People living near the sea in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Lower Saxony or Schleswig-Holstein should expect a more modest 9-14C over the coming days.

But there is one thing that everyone can be happy about: the days continue to get longer, giving us more and more hours of sunshine to enjoy.

“The sun is shining from the sky from early morning to late at night and that is now a whole twelve hours a day,” said a DWD meteorologist in Offenbach on Monday.

However, anyone out at night will feel a chill in the air as temperatures drop down to single digits and some local regions experience a touch of frost.

A starry sky over the historic Boch windmill in Spandau, Berlin. Skies are expected to be clear at night this week. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Risk of forest fires

While the sunshine and clear skies may be great for people who want to get out and about, plants and wildlife are apparently struggling with the unusually dry weather this month.

The low level of rainfall is becoming more and more of a problem, the DWD meteorologist told DPA.

In eastern Germany and parts of the south, not a drop of rain has fallen since the beginning of the month.

A red sunrise in a forested region of Saxony-Anhalt. Dry weather could bring with it a risk of forest fires, especially in the east. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Matthias Bein

Accordingly, the danger of forest fires, especially in the east, has risen to an alarming four out of five.

On Sunday, the first day of spring, only the far west of Germany saw significant rainfall.

According to the DWD, there were two to eight litres of rain per square metre on the border to the Netherlands.