Germany sees sunny spring start with temperatures up to 20C

The dazzling spring sunshine looks set to continue in Germany this week, with temperatures soaring to over 20C in some parts of the west.

Published: 22 March 2022 10:32 CET
Garmisch Partenkirchen
A dog-walker stops for a pause in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, on the first day of spring. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth

After the official start of spring on Sunday, people may be able to finally ditch their winter coats as a warm spell is on its way.

Many regions in Germany have already seen a few weeks of blue skies and sunshine, but things are finally set to heat up from Tuesday. 

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), most parts of the country will see blue skies, lots of sunshine and temperatures close to the 20C mark for the coming days.

Tuesday morning saw some western and northwestern regions of the country hit by fog and frost, but this will give way to clear skies and warm spring weather in the afternoon as temperatures start to rise. 

Throughout the middle of the week and coming into the weekend, most states will see highs of 15-20C, with the western regions seeing particularly high temperatures.

On Thursday, lucky residents of the southwestern states could even see the mercury rise up to 21C locally. 

For those on the northern coast, however, there’s less good news: the DWD predicts that the temperatures in these regions will be “noticeably cooler”.

Schleswig Holstein

People huddle in coats on the North Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein. Coastal regions will see slightly cooler weather this week. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

People living near the sea in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Lower Saxony or Schleswig-Holstein should expect a more modest 9-14C over the coming days. 

But there is one thing that everyone can be happy about: the days continue to get longer, giving us more and more hours of sunshine to enjoy. 

“The sun is shining from the sky from early morning to late at night and that is now a whole twelve hours a day,” said a DWD meteorologist in Offenbach on Monday.

However, anyone out at night will feel a chill in the air as temperatures drop down to single digits and some local regions experience a touch of frost. 

A starry sky over the historic Boch windmill in Spandau, Berlin. Skies are expected to be clear at night this week. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Risk of forest fires

While the sunshine and clear skies may be great for people who want to get out and about, plants and wildlife are apparently struggling with the unusually dry weather this month.

The low level of rainfall is becoming more and more of a problem, the DWD meteorologist told DPA.

In eastern Germany and parts of the south, not a drop of rain has fallen since the beginning of the month.

Forest in Saxony-Anhalt

A red sunrise in a forested region of Saxony-Anhalt. Dry weather could bring with it a risk of forest fires, especially in the east. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Matthias Bein

Accordingly, the danger of forest fires, especially in the east, has risen to an alarming four out of five.

On Sunday, the first day of spring, only the far west of Germany saw significant rainfall.

According to the DWD, there were two to eight litres of rain per square metre on the border to the Netherlands.

WEATHER

Sahara dust cloud blows across Germany

People in southern Germany have been reporting a different colour of sky this week due to dust blowing in from the Saharan desert.

Published: 16 March 2022 11:02 CET
Sahara dust cloud blows across Germany

In many areas in southern Germany – including Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg – looking outside feels a bit like being in a retro film: everything is bathed in a sepia-tinged light.

The phenomenon is down to south-westerly winds which have been carrying dust from the Sahara across the continent, including Germany. In spring, North Africa always experiences strong winds that stir up masses of dust particles.

At the moment, there are sandstorms in the deserts of Tunisia and Libya. With the southwesterly air current, the desert dust is reaching Germany via the Balearic Islands and the Alps. It can be particularly noticeable in Lower and Upper Bavaria.

Sahara dust from North Africa blows over the Rhine Valley in Ehrenkirchen, Baden-Württemberg, providing an orange glow.

Sahara dust from North Africa blows over the Rhine Valley in Ehrenkirchen, Baden-Württemberg, providing an orange glow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

Red rain?

It is one of the most intense – or possibly even the strongest – desert dust event since February 21st 2004, weather expert Michael Sachweh from broadcaster BR24 said.

Social media users posted pictures of the coloured sky on Tuesday. 

And on Wednesday, there is still likely to be dust clouds because there is a high concentration of particles in the sky. Light precipitation could also cause a kind of red rain, washing out the desert sand.

Until Saturday morning, more Sahara dust is likely to be blown in Germany’s direction. After this point, forecasters say the air flow will change which will stop the dust from coating parts of the country. 

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it may travel further north. In Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate, for instance, the dust will make spring-like days a little duller.

Evening glow and dirty cars

When it’s cloudy, the cloud contours become blurred. If the sky is clear – which should be the case again from Thursday thanks to high-pressure weather – the sky does not appear brilliantly blue, but instead it looks hazy or milky, and pale.

Experts say that the morning and evening red colours will become more intense this week. However, the dust can land on cars or other vehicles – and is less pleasant.

Sahara dust sticks to a car in Ruderatshofen, Bavaria, after rain.

Sahara dust sticks to a car in Ruderatshofen, Bavaria, after rain. Photo:
picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

No health hazard in Germany

Experts say that the Sahara dust cloud is not a health hazard because the concentration in the air is not high enough.

But fine particles can enter people’s airways and cause irritation. People with allergies and asthma may get increased symptoms when outside and are advised to manage their condition for instance by using their inhaler if needed or wearing a mask. 

The phenomenon is not unusual. On average, desert dust moves from the Sahara via Morocco and France to Germany about five to 15 times a year – mainly in spring and summer. The last massive Sahara dust fog came to Germany in February 2021.

In Spain the sand storms can result in extremely bad air quality.

