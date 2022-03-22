Read news from:
German pensions to rise above forecasted level this year

Pensions in Germany are to increase more than initially expected, it emerged on Tuesday.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:41 CET
Schlosspart Pillnitz
An elderly couple sit on a park bench in Schlosspark Pillnitz in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert

They will go up by 5.35 percent in western states and by 6.12 percent in the former East German states this July, the Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs said.

The news will come as a pleasant surprise to pension-age people in Germany, who had previously been warned to expect a more modest increase of around four percent on July 1st.

The traffic-light coalition had reduced its forecasted pension increases in order to recoup some of the funds used to avoid a cut in pensions in 2021, when the Covid pandemic was still tearing through the economy.

This has been termed the “catch-up” factor. 

Instead, increases of 5.35 percent and 6.12 percent respectively will outstrip the high levels of inflation driving up the cost of living in Germany. 

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the increases still take the catch-up factor into account and will represent a smaller increase than usual. That will allow the government to recoup some the money used to avert a 2021 pension cut over time.

However, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil described the rise as “significant” and a fair increase for those who had worked in the country for several decades. 

READ ALSO: Germany plans reforms to avoid double taxation on pensions: What you need to know

“I am pleased that we can announce a significant pension adjustment today,” he said. “Especially in view of the current challenges – be it rising prices or the international crisis situation – it is important to see that our pension system works.”

The development of pensions should not be decoupled from the development of wages, Heil added. 

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD)

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) speaks in the Bundestag on March 18th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen

Pensions linked to wages

The current increase is based on data from the Federal Statistical Office and the German Pension Insurance Association. 

According to the ministry, the development of wages is a crucial factor in determining the increase in pensions. 

This year, the Federal Statistic Office reported average pay rises 5.8 percent in western German states and about 5.3 percent in the former East German states. The actual wage development of people with pension insurance is also taken into account. 

“This has a clearly positive effect this year because periods of short-time work are also included in the contributions,” the Labour Ministry said.

With the short-time work (Kurzarbeit) scheme, wages for employees on reduced hours were topped up by the government to ensure that people did not have to suffer a large cut in wages.

Article continues below video

This means that workers essentially earn a higher rate per hour, which also has an impact on pension increases.

But trade unions criticised the fact that the government would be increasing pensions at a lower rate than wages due to the catch-up factor.

Anja Piel, executive member of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), warned: “Further price increases are imminent, especially in energy costs.”

She added that the DGB did not yet know what exactly the federal government had calculated in its complex formulas.

However, the unions would “fend off any attack aimed at further decoupling pensions from wages”, she said. 

An aging population

Germany has been facing challenges for the past few years as an increasing number of people from the baby boomer generation reach pension age.

However, in part due to a rise in skilled immigration and more women entering the workforce, the number of people paying into the pensions pot has also increased.

With a new wave of people expected to retire in the coming decade, the traffic-light coalition plans to tackle the questions of pensions and the country’s aging population by transitioning to a Swedish-style system.

READ ALSO: Pensions in Germany: How the new government plans to solve an age-old issue

This will see insured employees pay around two percent of their income into a private equity pension pot that will be invested in lower risk stocks. 

The other 16.6 percent of contributions will follow the traditional German model and be split between employees and their employers. 

Through this system, the traffic-light coalition has promised not to raise the pension age and to keep the rate stable at 48 percent. 

Inside Germany’s secret Cold War cash bunker

For many years, the residents of the leafy town of Cochem in the German Rhineland went about their daily business with no idea they were living on a gold mine.

Published: 13 March 2022 10:45 CET
Inside Germany's secret Cold War cash bunker

During the Cold War, the German central bank stashed away almost 15 billion marks’ worth of an emergency currency in a 1,500-square-metre nuclear bunker beneath the town.

A closely guarded state secret, the currency was codenamed “BBK II” and intended for use if Germany was the target of an attack on its monetary system.

After the Cold War, the bunker passed into the hands of a regional cooperative bank and then a real estate fund. In 2016, it was bought by German couple Manfred and Petra Reuter, who turned it into a museum.

A staircase with a secret exit in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Today, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoking fears of nuclear conflict, interest in the bunker is growing again.

“Many people we know have pointed out that we have a safe bunker and asked whether there would be room for them in case of an emergency,” said Petra Reuter.

On tours of the bunker, “questions are naturally asked about the current situation”, which feels like “a leap back in time 60 years”, she said. “The fears are the same.”

Inside, behind a heavy iron door, long corridors lead to decontamination chambers and offices equipped with typewriters and rotary phones.

Petra Reuter, owner of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum, walks through the working room in the former vault of the museum in Cochem, western Germany on February 8th, 2022. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

The main room consists of 12 cages where, for almost 25 years, some 18,300 boxes containing millions of 10, 20, 50 and 100 mark banknotes were stored up to the ceiling.

Hundreds of trucks
On the front, the banknotes were almost identical to the real deutschmarks in circulation at the time, but on the back they were very different.

Starting in 1964, the notes were delivered to the bunker by hundreds of trucks over a period of about 10 years, with no one suspecting a thing — not even the East German Stasi secret police.

The bunker was accessed via a secret passage from what was ostensibly a training and development centre for Bundesbank employees in a residential area of the town.

Cochem, located about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the border with Belgium and Luxembourg, was chosen because it was such a long way from the Iron Curtain.

“The citizens of the community were astonished to discover this treasure, which had been hidden for so long near their homes,” said Wolfgang Lambertz, the former mayor of the town, which has around 5,000 inhabitants.

This picture shows a working room with decoding devices in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Along with the 15 billion marks stored in the bunker, just under 11 billion marks’ worth of the alternative currency was also stored in the vaults of the central bank in Frankfurt.

Altogether, this added up to around 25 billion marks — roughly equivalent to the total amount of cash circulating in the German economy in 1963.

Facsimiles of former banknotes of the substitute currency are pictured in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany on February 8th, 2022. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Operation Bernhard
Perhaps an extreme measure to ward off a merely hypothetical attack, but the German authorities had been guided by lessons from history.

During World War II, the Nazis had launched “Operation Bernhard”, in which prisoners in concentration camps were forced to manufacture counterfeit pounds with the aim of flooding England with them.

“The most plausible explanation was probably the fear that counterfeit money would be smuggled through the Iron Curtain in order to damage the West German economy,” according to Bernd Kaltenhaueser, president of the Bundesbank’s regional office for Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.

This shows a picture of the original and substitute 100 Mark notes in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany.  (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

But creating a backup currency today “would no longer make sense because there is less counterfeit money in circulation and there are fewer cash payments”, according to Kaltenhaueser.

In the 1980s, with the Cold War winding down and technology evolving, it was decided that the replacement currency no longer met Germany’s security standards.

By 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell, all of the notes had been taken out of the bunker, shredded and burned.

