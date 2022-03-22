Read news from:
‘Danke Deutschland!’ Elon Musk hands over first ‘made in Germany’ Teslas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk danced for joy at the inauguration of his "gigafactory" electric car plant near Berlin Tuesday, shrugging off two years of bureaucracy and delays to watch customers drive off with the first Model Y vehicles made in Europe.

Published: 22 March 2022 12:09 CET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attend the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attend the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild POOL | Patrick Pleul

“Danke Deutschland!” (Thank you, Germany) Musk tweeted after the red ribbon ceremony, where he joined workers in applauding the first 30 drivers to get behind the wheel of their new cars.

The US billionaire even broke into a little dance during the handovers, reviving memories of the slightly awkward jig he did at a launch event in Shanghai in 2020 that lit up the internet.

The factory opening caps an arduous two-year approval and construction process that saw Tesla run into a series of administrative and legal hurdles, including complaints from locals about the site’s environmental impact.

Having started construction at its own risk, Tesla finally won the formal go-ahead from regional authorities to begin production earlier this month.

The “gigafactory” in Grünheide, in Germany’s eastern state of Brandenburg, is Tesla’s first production site in Europe, and officials are hoping it will
help the region position itself as a hub for electric vehicle production.

The Californian company aims to eventually employ some 12,000 workers at the site who will churn out around 500,000 Model Y cars annually, the firm’s all-electric, compact SUVs.

Tesla’s arrival is expected to jolt Germany’s flagship car industry, setting the stage for fierce competition with rivals Volkswagen, BMW and
Mercedes-Benz as they pivot from traditional engines to cleaner electric vehicles.

“The new era in the auto industry has now arrived in Germany too,” said analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer from the Center for Automotive Research.

Away from Russian oil

Tesla’s focus on Europe comes as the continent grapples with sky-high energy costs that have sent petrol prices soaring, prompting some drivers to
take a closer look at electric alternatives.

The “Giga Berlin-Brandenburg” is “one of the biggest strategic endeavours for Tesla over the last decade and should further vault its market share within Europe over the coming years as more consumers aggressively head down the EV path,” analysts at investment firm Wedbush said.

But Tesla has not been spared the pain from shortages of key materials and supply chain disruptions, linked in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that are also plaguing other carmakers.

Musk tweeted last week that the company was seeing “significant recent inflation pressure” in raw materials and logistics.

Tesla boss Elon Musk at the Gigafactory opening on Tuesday.

Tesla boss Elon Musk at the Gigafactory opening on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild POOL | Patrick Pleul

‘Special day’

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who attended Tuesday’s inauguration along with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said it was “a special day for Germany’s mobility transformation”.

In a nod to efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, Habeck said electric cars took Germany “one step further away from oil imports”.

He also called for more “Tesla speed” in other infrastructure projects, including the expansion of renewable energies.

Although Musk was frequently frustrated by the red tape that slowed down his Gruenheide plans, by German standards the factory was up and running in record time.

The inauguration was not universally welcomed, however, with environmental campaigners protesting near the site.

Among their demands was a call for better and free public transport instead of “yet more cars”, said spokeswoman Lou Winters from the Sand in the Gears environmental group.

By Florian CAZERES

TECH

German mobile networks improve coverage in signal ‘dead zones’

Germany's three major network providers are cooperating to improve mobile coverage in the nation's patchiest areas.

Published: 22 March 2022 13:37 CET
German mobile networks improve coverage in signal 'dead zones'

According to media reports, two of the network operators have managed to close thousands of so-called “grey spots” in Germany since last summer, making it less likely that people will find themselves with no signal on their travels.

There are still numerous ‘dead zones’ in Germany, with grey spots occurring when only one of the three mobile operators is present in an area, meaning that customers of the remaining two have no reception. 

But operators say they’ve managed to solve this issue by establishing network-sharing agreements with their competitors.

According to Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone, more than 2,000 grey spots were closed last year through the operators pooling their network coverage and the use of their antennas. 

That means that customers of Vodafone can now make use of Telekom networks in many areas where Vodafone signal is patchy and vice versa. 

The operators say that the agreements have been 50/50, with half of the borrowed networks belonging to Vodafone, and half to Deutsche Telekom.

Those who use the Telekom network, for example, now have 1,000 fewer dead spots nationwide.

Despite rapid progress, data from the Federal Network Agency shows that grey zones still affect around 6.4 percent of Germany. 

However, this figure was around 0.4 percent higher last October, and the operators are aiming to eliminate around 1,000 more grey spots by the coming summer.

O2 to join collaboration

Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have been working on network sharing since 2020, sparking anger on the part of Germany’s third major network operator Telefónica (O2). 

After an intervention from the Federal Cartel Office, O2 was included in the alliance, though the collaboration is only just getting underway.

According to a Telefónica spokesperson, the first antenna sites will be activated in the coming months.

In total, about 2,000 of its own sites would be made available to other operators – some of them to Telekom and some to Vodafone. In return, Telefónica gets access to the same number of sites from the other two network providers.

