EXPLAINED: What are Germany’s new Covid workplace rules?
On Sunday, Germany lifted almost all Covid restrictions, including the 'working from home' rule. What restrictions - if any - apply now?
Published: 21 March 2022 11:01 CET
A workplace sign in Dresden asks people to be quiet. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert
German Health Minister defends lifting of Covid measures
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has urged German states to cooperate with the relaxed Covid restrictions, saying the country can no longer justify having tough rules in place.
Published: 21 March 2022 12:49 CET
