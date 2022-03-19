Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany’s Bosch curbs Russia activities over military vehicle claims

The world's largest auto supplier Bosch said Friday it was halting deliveries of truck parts to Russian customers following Ukrainian claims that its components were found in Russian military vehicles.   

Published: 19 March 2022 08:58 CET
Germany's Bosch curbs Russia activities over military vehicle claims
A building belonging to Bosch. Photo: DPA

Der Spiegel weekly earlier reported that German authorities were probing possible export violations by Bosch, given that EU firms are barred from supplying Russia with “dual-use” goods that could be used for both civilian and military purposes.  

The export restrictions relate to sanctions imposed on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea.    

“Due to indications that Bosch products — contrary to local contractual agreements — may have been used in non-civilian applications, we have stopped the delivery of truck components in Russia and to Russian customers,” Bosch said in a statement.    

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had on Sunday told a talk show on German broadcaster ARD that Ukrainian troops recently seized Russian infantry vehicles which contained components made by Bosch.    

Bosch said it took Kuleba’s allegation “very seriously” and had started a “comprehensive review” into the matter.    

The Stuttgart-based firm stressed however that it had not directly supplied any components to Russian military vehicle manufacturers.    

According to Spiegel, Germany’s economy ministry has asked local prosecutors to look into the claims.    

The ministry told AFP it did not comment on individual cases.    

Article continues below video

But it added that as a rule, the ministry informed the relevant law enforcement agencies if it received information about possible sanctions violations.    

Russia has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine last month, wreaking havoc on international supply chains and prompting many foreign firms to curb production in the country.    

Bosch said it had suspended work at several of its plants in Russia, which make automotive parts as well as consumer goods.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

German minister races to find alternatives to Russian gas

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this weekend as he races to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Published: 18 March 2022 23:12 CET
German minister races to find alternatives to Russian gas

Qatar is one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which could play a crucial role in reducing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.

Few countries are as dependent on Russian energy imports as Europe’s top economy Germany, which imported around 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“On the one hand, we need more liquefied natural gas, temporarily and in the short term, and we want this to arrive at our own German terminals,” Habeck said in a statement before his departure.

“On the other hand, we must now speed up the transition from conventional natural gas to green hydrogen,” he added.

Qatar and the UAE are of “central importance” in achieving those goals, Habeck added.

READ ALSO: ‘Whatever it takes’: Calls grow for painful German blockade of Russian gas

The Green party economy minster, who also hold the energy and climate portfolios, will travel to Qatar on Saturday where he will meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, before visiting the UAE on Sunday for talks with several ministers.

Habeck already visited key gas exporter Norway and LNG supplier the United States earlier this month.

“I am convinced that the outcome of the discussions we’re having with Norway, the US, Canada, Qatar will lead us to…. more liquefied gas coming to Europe and Germany,” Habeck told broadcaster ARD.

Germany and Norway have also agreed to study the possibility of building a hydrogen pipeline between their countries.

Berlin has come under fire for opposing a Russian oil and gas boycott as part of sanctions against Moscow, fearing it could cripple the German economy and send sky-high energy prices soaring further.

Nevertheless Germany aims to end most Russian oil imports by the end of the year, but weaning itself off Russian gas will take longer.

READ ALSO: How will the Russian invasion affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

SHOW COMMENTS