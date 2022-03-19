Read news from:
German gas supply concerns mount for coming winter

Germany, which relies heavily on Russian gas, has major concerns over securing supplies for next winter and is doing all it can to secure alternatives, Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck said Saturday. 

Published: 19 March 2022 15:09 CET
Robert Habeck talks to journalists before heading to Qatar on Saturday. dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

“If we do not obtain more gas next winter and if deliveries from Russia were to be cut then we would not have enough gas to heat all our houses and keep all our industry going,” warned Habeck. 

Supplies are “not yet completely guaranteed,” Green Party member Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio. 

He added that the government of Europe’s biggest economy was preparing for the possibility of shortages “which we hope can be avoided.” 

Habeck was later Saturday headed for Qatar, one of the world’s three biggest exporters of liquified natural gas (LNG), which European states are increasingly counting on as a means of weaning themselves off Russian gas in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Half of Germany’s LNG imports come from Russia. 

Habeck, also minister for climate affairs, has already recently visited another gas powerhouse Norway, as well as current top global exporter the United States. 

This weekend he is also due to make a stop in the United Arab Emirates. 

Berlin has come in for criticism over its opposition to an immediate embargo being imposed on Russian energy supplies as a means of choking off a major source of Moscow’s foreign earnings. 

But Germany believes a boycott could cripple the German economy and saddle society with huge rises in energy prices as well as lead to shortages. 

While Russia has come under fire for its war in Ukraine, Habeck conceded in a Friday interview with ARD television that, where energy policy is concerned, a moral dimension “does not really exist.” 

Qatar, which is to host the World Cup later this year, and the UAE have both faced international criticism over human rights. 

Habeck also said Friday it was imperative to ensure a steady supply stream of supplies but stressed the country must speed up its transition from conventional natural gas to green hydrogen. 

Germany’s Bosch curbs Russia activities over military vehicle claims

The world's largest auto supplier Bosch said Friday it was halting deliveries of truck parts to Russian customers following Ukrainian claims that its components were found in Russian military vehicles.   

Published: 19 March 2022 08:58 CET
Der Spiegel weekly earlier reported that German authorities were probing possible export violations by Bosch, given that EU firms are barred from supplying Russia with “dual-use” goods that could be used for both civilian and military purposes.  

The export restrictions relate to sanctions imposed on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea.    

“Due to indications that Bosch products — contrary to local contractual agreements — may have been used in non-civilian applications, we have stopped the delivery of truck components in Russia and to Russian customers,” Bosch said in a statement.    

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had on Sunday told a talk show on German broadcaster ARD that Ukrainian troops recently seized Russian infantry vehicles which contained components made by Bosch.    

Bosch said it took Kuleba’s allegation “very seriously” and had started a “comprehensive review” into the matter.    

The Stuttgart-based firm stressed however that it had not directly supplied any components to Russian military vehicle manufacturers.    

According to Spiegel, Germany’s economy ministry has asked local prosecutors to look into the claims.    

The ministry told AFP it did not comment on individual cases.    

But it added that as a rule, the ministry informed the relevant law enforcement agencies if it received information about possible sanctions violations.    

Russia has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine last month, wreaking havoc on international supply chains and prompting many foreign firms to curb production in the country.    

Bosch said it had suspended work at several of its plants in Russia, which make automotive parts as well as consumer goods.

