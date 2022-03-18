Read news from:
HIGHER EDUCATION

What’s behind Germany’s obsession with doctorates?

Germany has by far the highest number of doctoral graduates in Europe every year and the doctor title is particularly revered in the country. We speak to an expert in the field to find out why.

Published: 18 March 2022 16:52 CET
What's behind Germany's obsession with doctorates?
Graduates sit in a tent on the grounds of the University of Mannheim during a Master's graduation ceremony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein

In Germany, around 29,000 graduate students complete a doctorate every year – far more than in any other member state of the European Union. 

As well as the high number of graduates gaining doctoral degrees, there is also a certain level of prestige afforded to those with the title “Doctor” in Germany, and more so than in other countries. In Germany, it is not uncommon for title holders to add the initials “Dr.” to their doorbells, ID cards, bank cards and even train ticket reservations.

In the world of work and even in politics, having a doctorate also seems to be a contributing factor to success. For example, a survey from 2019 showed that over 80 percent of German MPs have a doctoral degree while another survey from the same year revealed that the average starting salary for those with a doctorate is 12,907 euros more than those with only a bachelor’s degree.

In recent years, there have also been a number of scandals involving German politicians who have committed plagiarism to gain their doctoral titles.

To try to find out what lies behind Germany’s fixation with the doctorate, we spoke to Christiane Schmeken, Strategy Director of DAAD German Academic Exchange Service.

The Local: Why do you think there are so many more doctoral students in Germany every year than in the rest of Europe?

Christiane Schmeken: This is mainly because a PhD is highly valued in Germany when it comes to professional careers outside academia. 

On the one hand, there are certain subjects in which a doctorate is not compulsory but still expected (especially medicine and chemistry). On the other hand, a doctorate also increases income and prestige in other subject areas.

Funsho Fakuade, PhD student “Molecular Pharmacology”, sits at a microscope during the inauguration of the Heart Research Centre Göttingen (Lower Saxony) in 2017. Photo: picture alliance / Swen Pförtner/dpa | Swen Pförtner

A second point is that in Germany, unlike in other countries, it is not mandatory to be enrolled at a university while doing a doctorate. Many doctoral students acquire their doctorate in this way, often over a longer period of time.

Why do you think so much value is placed on the doctorate in Germany? Are there particular historical factors that play a role in this?

Before the introduction of the Master’s Degree (Magister) in 1957, there was no other degree for humanities students in Germany who did not want to become teachers, apart from the state examination and the doctorate. 

On the other hand, in many other countries, there has never been a time when studies could only be completed with a doctorate. In France, for example, ‘La licence’ (an equivalent to a bachelor’s degree) has existed continuously since the Middle Ages, and the doctorate was always just reserved for those who aspired to an academic career.  

Article continues below video

Also, there remained some short-cuts to gaining a doctorate in Germany until the 1990s. For example, some humanities faculties allowed outstanding students to begin doctoral studies without a previous final exam until the 1980s. At the same time, the so-called “undergraduate doctorate” – in which only the doctorate was sought as a degree from the beginning of the course – was only abolished by most German universities in the 1990s.

A street sign with the inscription “Dr.-Helmut-Kohl-Street” in Loddin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) in 2017. Photo: picture alliance / Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Stefan Sauer

Do you think this will change in the coming years?

Experience has also shown that doctorates have retained their importance in many fields – such as engineering – with higher starting salaries and promotion prospects for those with a doctoral degree. In fields like law, medicine and the humanities, professional standing in the field is also generally higher for those with a doctor title. 

In fields that are directly or indirectly related to higher education and science, a doctorate is still an important attribute, and it is more difficult to be accepted by university representatives without this title.

In Germany, a total of 24,172 people were awarded doctorates in 1999, 27,711 in 2013, and 28,690 in 2019, so there is an upward trend in the number of people gaining doctorates.

Furthermore, the importance of the doctorate to this day is also shown by the numerous cases of plagiarism that have been uncovered in recent years, the most prominent representative being Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, who faked a doctorate in order to be able to work better as a lobbyist in politics.

Have efforts been made to modernise the procedure for obtaining a doctorate in recent years?

Whereas doctoral students used to finance themselves mainly from scholarships or their own funds, there are now many more (paid) positions, and often part-time positions, available.

The so-called cumulative dissertation also makes it possible to submit several smaller individual publications instead of the magnum opus, which is particularly attractive for those who are already working.

There is now also a strong trend towards a more formalised doctorate, so that doctoral researchers conduct research on related topics and regularly exchange ideas, and often also have a job at the institute. This strengthens the will to do a doctorate and reduces the number of dropouts.

Do you think there are certain professions or fields in Germany which you can only work in if you have a doctorate?

I don’t think that there are any professions in Germany in which one can only work with a doctorate, but in many fields, you are more in demand with the title and can earn more. 

Ultimately, a doctorate is still seen as proof that someone can deal with a subject in depth and in a concentrated way and come up with their own original research results.

WORKING IN GERMANY

EXPLAINED: The 25 most in-demand jobs in Germany

For those considering relocating to Germany - or looking for a new profession - here are the most in-demand jobs out there, according to a study by LinkedIn.

Published: 7 March 2022 16:43 CET
Updated: 12 March 2022 07:17 CET
EXPLAINED: The 25 most in-demand jobs in Germany

Germany is desperate to fill jobs. In autumn last year, authorities said there was a shortage of 390,000 skilled workers. 

The new government plans to ease red tape and overhaul immigration policies to make it easer for non-EU nationals to come to the country. 

But many people already within Germany might also be thinking about a change of career, or pivoting to a related sector, especially after the Covid pandemic changed the world of work. 

For those who are curious, international job search engine LinkedIn has published a list of jobs that are in-demand in Germany. Although lots of positions in Germany require that you speak German, many companies are international and encourage English speakers to apply.

What is the list?

The so-called LinkedIn Jobs in Trend 2022 list shows the 25 occupations that have grown the most over the past five years compared to other other positions. 

The list “allows insight into how the job market is evolving and the long-term opportunities it presents – whether you’re looking to change careers, re-enter the workforce or upskill for future challenges,” said LinkedIn. 

It’s based on LinkedIn data between January 2017 and July 2021. 

Here is the list of the top 25 positions, including the core skills required for each and the desired amount of experience for candidates according to LinkedIn.

In some of the descriptions below we haven’t translated the job name  to German – that’s because it is usually advertised in Germany with the English name.

1. Consultant for the public sector (Berater*in für den öffentlichen Sektor)

Responsibilities: Advising public and government institutions on the modernisation and digitalisation of administration and infrastructure

Most common skills: Public Policy, Management Consulting, Policy Field Analysis

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Hamburg and Munich areas

Average years of experience: 2.8 

2. Product analyst (Produktanalyst*in)

Responsibilities: Product analysts use metrics to evaluate a company’s products to determine whether they meet current and future market needs

Most common skills: Tableau, Google BigQuery, SQL

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Hamburg and Munich areas

Average years of experience: 3.7 

A man at his home office desk.

A man works at his ‘home office’ desk. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

3. Business development specialist or consultant (Beschäftigte in der Geschäftsentwicklung)

Responsibilities: Business development employees develop companies, enter new markets and evaluate sales opportunities

Most common skills: salesforce, account management, inside sales

Top regions hiring in: Berlin Munich and Frankfurt areas

Average years of experience: 3.3

4. Sustainability manager (Nachhaltigkeitsmanager*in)

Responsibilities: Sustainability management employees are based in corporate social responsibility (CSR) departments and look after the social, environmental and economic aspects of a company

Most common skills: Sustainability reporting, corporate social responsibility, life cycle assessment management

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Berlin and Hamburg areas

Average years of experience: 3.8

5. Cyber Security Specialist (Cyber Security Spezialist*in)

Responsibilities: Unlike IT security, cyber security is not limited to the environment of your own company, but also keeps an eye on wider threats from the internet in order to ward off viruses, Trojans or ransomware

Most common skills: ISO 27001, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), vulnerability assessment

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne-Bonn areas

Average years of experience: 7.1

6. Developer for machine learning (Entwickler*in für maschinelles Lernen)

Responsibilities: Machine learning developers create so-called artificial intelligence. They research and design models and algorithms that enable machines to recognise patterns in large volumes of data, among other things

Most common skills: TensorFlow, Python (programming language), Keras 

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Cologne-Bonn areas

Average years of experience: 3.3 

7. User Experience (UX) Researcher

Responsibilities: User experience researchers find out what users need and want and prepare these findings for developers, marketers, designers and others

Most common skills: Usability testing, design thinking, human-computer interaction

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Cologne-Bonn areas

Average years of experience: 4.6

8. Real estate finance specialist (Spezialist*in für Immobilienfinanzierung)

Responsibilities: Real estate finance specialists accompany and advise clients from the initial property enquiries stage to closing the deal and agreeing on financial arrangements

Most common skills: Construction financing, finance, sales

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg areas

Average years of experience: 5.3

9. Head of Public Affairs (Leiter*in Public Affairs)

Responsibilities: Public affairs is the strategic aim to integrate the interests of the employer into political decision-making processes. Also known as lobbying, the job description should not be confused with public relations (corporate communications)

Most common skills: Politics, international relations, strategic communication

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Cologne-Bonn areas

Average years of experience: 7.2

10. Information security officer (Beauftragte*r für Informationssicherheit)

Responsibilities: Information Security Officers protect data in analogue and digital form. To do this, they ensure that sensitive data is only accessible to authorised persons at all times.

Most common skills: ISO 27001, Information Security Management System (ISMS), data protection management

Top regions hiring in: Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin areas

Average years of experience: 10.2

11. Specialist in talent acquisition (Spezialist*in für Talentakquise)

Responsibilities: Talent acquisition specialists identify suitable job candidates and take care of the strategic development of the Talent Acquisition department

Most common skills: Employer branding, sourcing, talent management

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt areas

Average years of experience: 3.8

12. Expansion manager

Responsibilities: Expansion managers accompany the growth of companies and take care of things like the purchase or leasing of business space in optimal locations

Most common skills: Business development, marketing, strategic planning

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Düsseldorf and Munich areas

Average years of experience: 5.7

13. Test engineer (Prüfingenieur*in)

Responsibilities: Cars, wind turbines, lifts, amusement park rides and countless other technical constructions must be regularly checked for safety. This is where test engineers come into play

Most common skills: LabVIEW, Matlab, electrical engineering

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Hamburg and Tübingen areas

Average years of experience: 4 

14. Marketing (Marketingmitarbeiter*in)

Responsibilities: Marketing employees (Associates) support the planning and implementation of marketing activities for companies and organisations

Most common skills: Social media marketing, online marketing, content marketing

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Hamburg and Munich

Average years of experience: 2.7

15. Data engineer (Dateningenieur*in)

Responsibilities: Data engineers deal with the collection, processing and checking of data

Most common skills: Apache Spark, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apache Hadoop |

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Cologne-Bonn areas

Average years of experience: 4.8 

16. Personnel officer recruiting (Personalreferent*in Recruiting)

Responsibilities: Recruiters use job advertisements and various channels to search for suitable candidates for open positions in the company and personally recruit suitable candidates

Most common skills: Active sourcing, e-recruiting, employer branding

Top regions. hiring in: Munich, Berlin and Cologne-Bonn areas

Average years of experience: 3.3 

A woman sits at a desk.

Are you looking for a chance in career? Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Finn Winkler

17. Manager in strategic partnerships (Manager*in Strategische Partnerschaften)

Job Purpose: Strategic partnerships managers are responsible for building and maintaining relationships with business partners to further the development and distribution of their own products and services

Most common skills: Business development, account management, product management

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt areas

Average years of experience: 6

18. Head of Software Development (Leiter*in Softwareentwicklung)

Responsibilities: Software Development Managers are responsible for all stages of software application development. They control and structure planning, organisation and execution

Most common skills: Agile methods, cloud computing, product management

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt areas

Average years of experience: 12.2 

19. Data science specialist

Responsibilities: Data science experts or data scientists help companies to make data-based decisions. They build a structured database from raw data, analyse data and prepare it with business background knowledge

Most common skills: Python (programming language), R, SQL

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Hamburg areas

Average years of experience: 3

20. Robotics engineer (Robotik-Ingenieur*in)

Responsibilities: Robotics engineers develop and programme robots and other intelligent assistance systems, whether for medicine, gastronomy, or future cars.

Most common skills: Robotic Process Automation (RPA), UiPath, C++ 

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Frankfurt and the Hanover-Braunschweig-Göttingen-Wolfsburg areas 

Average years of experience: 3.8 

21. Investment associate (Investmentmitarbeiter*in)

Responsibilities: Which areas are worth investing in, which companies are suitable for takeover? This is checked by investment managers through market observations, financial modelling and due diligence procedures

Most common skills: Private equity, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions (M&A)

Top regions hiring in: Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin areas

Average years of experience: 2.7 years

22. Chief Information Security Officer

Responsibilities: Many companies are not only urgently looking for information security officers (see position 10), senior positions in this professional field are also in high demand

Most common skills: Information Security Management System (ISMS), ISO 27001, IT Risk Management

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin areas

Average years of experience: 14.3

23. Manager in strategic sales (Manager*in im strategischen Vertrieb)

Responsibilities: Strategic Sales Managers usually look after selected target and existing customers over a longer period of time. Duties include preparing quotations and negotiating prices

Most common skills: Solution selling, business development, account management

Top regions hiring in: Munich, Stuttgart and Frankfurt areas

Average years of experience: 9.3

24. Communications manager (Kommunikationsmanager*in)

Responsibilities: Communications managers take care of PR work inside and outside a company – this includes planning communication strategies as well as implementing campaigns on social networks or organising press appointments and events

Most common skills: Strategic communication, public relations/PR, internal/external communication

Top regions hiring in: Berlin, Munich and Nuremberg areas

Average years of experience: 5.4 

25. Specialist writer for medicine (Fachautor*in Medizin)

Responsibilities: Medical writers produce documents in a medical context, such as study reports for scientific journals, texts for regulatory authorities and information sheets for medicines – but also journalistic texts for websites or magazines

Most common skills: Clinical studies, scientific writing, life sciences

Top regions hiring in: Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich areas

Average years of experience: 5.2

