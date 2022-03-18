For members
HIGHER EDUCATION
What’s behind Germany’s obsession with doctorates?
Germany has by far the highest number of doctoral graduates in Europe every year and the doctor title is particularly revered in the country. We speak to an expert in the field to find out why.
Published: 18 March 2022 16:52 CET
Graduates sit in a tent on the grounds of the University of Mannheim during a Master's graduation ceremony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein
