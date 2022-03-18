Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

KEY POINTS: How Germany’s government plans to help Ukrainian refugees

After calls from the states for more help in dealing with the influx of refugees from the Ukraine, Germany's federal and state governments met to decide on measures on Thursday. Here's an overview of what they decided.

Published: 18 March 2022 11:37 CET
KEY POINTS: How Germany's government plans to help Ukrainian refugees
The flags of the EU, Ukraine and Germany fly in front of the Reichstag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, almost 200,000 refugees have arrived in Germany. There has been widespread willingness to help and a welcoming approach throughout the country, but states have recently appealed for more guidance and assistance from the central government.

In Thursday’s summit, heads of the German federal and state governments discussed the practical issues relating to the influx of people from Ukraine and produced a document containing their pledges. Though many concrete steps still need to be decided, these are some of the key points so far.

Allocation and accommodation

The resolution paper states that the federal government will take a “strong coordinating function” in allocating the incoming refugees to states, with transport, distribution decisions and information services given as examples of how the central government will assist.

This is an important point as thousands of refugees have been arriving every day in major cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and Hanover, and the states have, so far, been relying on voluntary offers of accommodation places from other states to take people in. 

According to the resolution, however, the distribution of people should now be decided based on the so-called “Königstein Key” which determines how individual German states are to participate in joint financing or in sharing incoming refugees, based on tax revenue and population size. 

According to the paper, making living spaces available should also be sped up, with the federal government wanting to allow deviations from some building planning standards to free up places more quickly.

Fast and uncomplicated registration

The resolution paper states that “the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the states consider it essential to register the arrivals quickly and without complications.” Registering new arrivals is crucial, as having a registered residency status is a requirement for those wanting to work.

The federal government has pledged to provide personnel and material support needed to speed up the registration procedure via the Central Register of Foreigners. 

Work and integration opportunities

Once those coming to Germany have been granted a residence permit, they should be able to take up work in Germany immediately – the paper states.

The federal government will open up integration and job-related German courses to those coming from Ukraine as well as offering child care and counselling for refugees and their families. The offers are to be combined in the central help portal “Germany 4 Ukraine”. 

The focus on speeding up working opportunities comes after Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey reported that the first question asked by most of the arrivals in the city-state was, “Where can I work?”.

Schools

According to the paper, Ukrainian children and students should be quickly admitted to schools and colleges and offered school psychological counselling and support. Children’s access to day care facilities should also be sped up as quickly as possible to help parents to attend integration courses. Care for orphans and their carers as well as unaccompanied and accompanied minors is to be guaranteed and coordination will take place at the federal level through a central contact point. 

Healthcare

Refugees will be entitled to use health care services, including necessary medical treatments and medicines, and will also be able to get Covid vaccinations. The treatment of sick and injured people from Ukraine in hospitals is already being organised via the so-called “cloverleaf procedure”. That essentially means that groups of states band together to distribute patients across the regions and prevent overwhelm in intensive care units. 

Financing 

The federal government generally acknowledged its “joint responsibility for financing”, but a concrete discussion on funding for these assistance measures has been postponed to a later date. 

The resolution states that a working group will develop a proposal for a solution in time for the next meeting on April 7th.

“In particular, the topics of accommodation costs, costs of subsistence assistance and questions of individual service provision, assistance for particularly vulnerable groups as well as questions of federal participation in the costs of integration in child day care, schools and the labour market are to be negotiated and, as a result, an overall financing concept is to be developed,” it says.

UKRAINE

German states call for more support in managing refugee crisis

German cities are struggling with the influx of refugees from Ukraine following the Russian invasion, and have called for better organisation by the government, as well as more money.

Published: 17 March 2022 13:12 CET
German states call for more support in managing refugee crisis

Ahead of consultations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on how to manage the wave of refugees – many of them women and children – fleeing war-torn Ukraine, Germany’s states and municipalities are calling for better coordination.

According to a draft paper from the heads of states, arrivals from Ukraine should be registered “quickly and in an uncomplicated manner”.

The states also want to see an organised system of distribution across Germany so that some areas do not get overwhelmed.

They have urged federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to “quickly improve nationwide coordination and distribution in coordination with the interior ministries of the states and to quickly establish the framework conditions for registration”.

An “orderly and structured distribution procedure” taking into account the agreed distribution key is needed to avoid “burdens on individual states”, the draft proposal from the states says. 

The states urge for the government to take on a “strong coordinating role”.

Around 175,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered in Germany so far, however, the actual number of people is likely much higher. 

Large cities, such as Berlin, are struggling to provide for refugees.

“In this acute situation, we expect additional clear commitments from the federal government in terms of organisational, personnel and also financial support, which we urgently need, not only in Berlin,” Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe.

Volunteers hand out food to refugees from Ukraine at Berlin main station.

Volunteers hand out food to refugees from Ukraine at Berlin main station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

The city state is “currently taking in the largest proportion of refugees from Ukraine compared to the rest of Germany”, she said.

‘Overcrowded’

The German Association of Cities has also called for a better distribution of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine because of Russia’s ruthless attacks. 

“Especially in the big cities, even the new emergency shelters in exhibition halls and event halls will soon be overcrowded,” Markus Lewe, president of the German Association of Cities, told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

During talks on Thursday, the federal and state governments have to “agree on a coherent solution to distribute refugees well among all cities and municipalities” and also create new processes for supporting refugees upon arrival, Lewe said.

He also called for a separate joint refugee summit involving the federal, state and municipal governments.

“We need a commitment: providing for the refugees is a joint effort that we will tackle as one,” he said. “We expect that the federal and state governments will then also be prepared to finance the accommodation and care of the people for the most part.”

German cities should “not be left alone with this”, he urged. 

Safety concerns

On Wednesday the government said it would do more to make sure refugees coming from Ukraine and other places do not become victims of crime. 

It comes after authorities in Düsseldorf said a young woman in a refugee centre was allegedly raped by two men earlier this month.

Police have detained the suspects, Düsseldorf prosecutor’s office confirmed earlier this week.

Sascha Lawrenz , a spokeswoman for the federal Interior Ministry, said authorities are “working to ensure that people who seek shelter here are able to get it”.

Meanwhile, the German Association of Cities and Municipalities says assisting refugees fleeing Putin’s war on Ukraine is expected to cost billions of euros.

“For accommodation and integration, about €1,000 per person and month has to be calculated”, Gerd Landsberg, managing director of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, told Bild newspaper.

In view of the 175,000 refugees from Ukraine who have already arrived, municipalities are facing “huge challenges in terms of accommodation and care”.

Meanwhile, CDU leader Friedrich Merz called for more households in Germany to take in refugees.

“We have to prepare for a really very large number of refugees in Germany,” Merz told broadcaster ARD. Merz, who forms part of the opposition, said the government had not been sufficiently prepared and was taking action too late.

