DRIVING
How much does it cost to get a driving licence in Germany?
When it comes to getting behind the wheel, Germany has a reputation for being outrageously expensive. Here's a breakdown of the costs you can expect to get hold of a driver's licence in the Bundesrepublik.
Published: 18 March 2022 11:04 CET
Two German driver's licences are held up in front of a car. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Ole Spata
GERMAN HISTORY
Inside Germany’s secret Cold War cash bunker
For many years, the residents of the leafy town of Cochem in the German Rhineland went about their daily business with no idea they were living on a gold mine.
Published: 13 March 2022 10:45 CET
