Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Germany scrambles to decide on future Covid rules amid backlash

With current Covid legislation due to expire on Saturday, the German government is scrabbling to agree on a paired-back range of measures to replace it.

Published: 18 March 2022 12:41 CET
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) votes on his own proposals to replace current Covid rules on March 18th in the Bundestag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The government’s controversial plans for a Covid-19 ‘freedom day’ are to set to pass into law on Friday, ahead of the expiry of the current Infection Protection Act, which forms the basis for current measures.

On Friday morning, the Bundestag voted on the planned new legal basis for the rules, ahead of a special discussion on the measures in the Bundesrat (the upper house of parliament) on Friday afternoon. 

The plans for the law include only a few general requirements for masks and tests in facilities for vulnerable groups. While masks are set to continue to be compulsory on local public transport, the proposals foresee the requirement being dropped in retail and on long-distance buses and trains. 

READ ALSO: What we know so far about Germany’s ‘freedom day’ plans

According to a recent survey conducted by public broadcaster ARD, almost two-thirds of Germans are opposed to getting rid of the general mask requirement for public indoor spaces, while just over a third are in favour of it. 

In an attempt to brush off criticism that the measures are too sparse, the bill put forward by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) allows for some addition rules in so-called Covid ‘hotspots’.

With the current version of the Infection Protection Act due to expire on Saturday, the government is under immense pressure to determine the replacement rules that are due to come into force on Sunday.

Numerous federal states, however, still want to make use of an envisaged transition period and maintain current rules, such as 3G in bars and restaurants, until April 2nd.

‘Practically unworkable’

In a special summit for federal and state leaders on Thursday, the heads of the federal states aired their criticisms of the future framework but were unable to reach a firm conclusion on how to proceed in spring. 

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Hendrik Wüst (CDU), who chairs the Conference of State Premiers, called the planned new regulations “legally uncertain and practically unworkable”. This applies above all to the regulation on “hotspots” in critical locations, he said. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), meanwhile, defended the plans. The streamlined set of rules was a “legal basis on which to build for the future”, he claimed. 

READ ALSO: German states clash with government over new Covid protection laws

Article continues below video

Though the bill on future Covid rules doesn’t need to be approved by the Bundesrat, it could potentially be sent to the mediation committee with an absolute majority of 35 votes. 

The Bundesrat is comprised of the representatives of the federal states, who could choose to voice their disapproval of the new measures in this way.  

At the same time, politicians are under extreme time pressure to create a legal foundation for future Covid measures. If the Infection Protection Act is allowed to expire on Saturday with no follow-up legislation, all of Germany’s Covid-19 measures will essentially become invalid overnight.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: The key Covid rule changes this week in Germany

This week Germany is debating and implementing lots of Covid rule changes. Here's a recap of what's happened and what's to come.

Published: 17 March 2022 10:35 CET
EXPLAINED: The key Covid rule changes this week in Germany

What’s happening?

Two years ago, Germany entered its first pandemic lockdown. People faced unprecedented measures as schools, restaurants and bars closed, and people were ordered to restrict socialising and work from home to try and control the spread of coronavirus. 

Restrictions have remained in place since then – although they have changed shape, and have been eased or tightened depending on the situation. 

Now this Sunday will see the end of many Covid restrictions in Germany, and has been likened to the UK’s ‘freedom day’.

That’s because the legal basis for most nationwide restrictions will come to an end and be replaced with a slimmed-down version. 

But it has emerged that several German states will maintain measures as part of a ‘transition period’ towards a more simplified system of restrictions. 

It comes against a backdrop of rising Covid infections in Germany, which has been worrying health experts and some politicians. 

READ ALSO: How worried should we be about Germany’s rising Covid infections?

In future, basic measures will stay in place (like masks on public transport) and tougher measures can only be brought in in areas classified as Covid ‘hotspots’. 

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happened this week, and the changes to expect:

Monday to Wednesday:

On Monday, the Health Committee of the Bundestag held a hearing to outline the new draft of the Infection Protection Act, which will determine which Covid rules remain after the end of most nationwide restrictions on March 20th. The new draft drew criticism from some scientists at the hearing, who described the removal of far-reaching mask mandates as premature given the current record-setting rates of infection.

Tuesday saw the introduction of a partial vaccination mandate for health and care staff in Germany, which will require health and care workers to provide proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 in order to continue working in hospitals, care homes, and other health-related facilities. There is an exemption from this mandate for those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.

On Wednesday, the politicians in the Bundestag discussed the new draft of the Infection Protection Act, ahead of a vote on Friday.

Thursday:

On Thursday Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to hold a meeting with representatives of the 16 federal states, in a further discussion of the new Infection Protection Act.

Thursday will also see the Bundestag debate the possibility of a nationwide vaccine mandate, with various proposals on the table including mandatory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18, and a vaccine mandate for over 50s.

A vote on a general vaccine mandate is to take place in early April.

READ ALSO: Will Germany lift its Covid restrictions amid rising infections?

A sign for the Novavax vaccine at a Braunschweig vaccination centre.

A sign for the Novavax vaccine at a Braunschweig vaccination centre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

Friday:

On Friday, as mentioned previously, the Bundestag is set to vote on the amendments to the Infection Protection Act. This will effectively rubber stamp Germany’s Covid strategy going forward. 

The weekend:

Finally, as Saturday tips into Sunday, after a week of debate, the old Infection Protection Act will expire at midnight and be replaced by the fresh set of rules. What this looks like will be very different depending on the state you live in. 

Overall, though, the proposals state that the the only restrictions that will remain nationwide by law are a mask requirement in care homes, in hospitals and on local public transport, as well as a testing requirement in schools and care homes (although debates are being held about how long testing will stay in schools).

Covid health pass entry rules (called 2G or 3G in Germany) will fall away. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Germany’s planned Covid strategy after ‘freedom day’

The new Infection Protection Act will, however, allow for areas to introduce tighter restrictions in response to rising infections, or in order to contain a new variant of concern. That can include reintroducing 2G or 3G in places like restaurants and bars. 

After the expiry of nationwide Covid regulations for workplaces this weekend, it will be up to employers to assess the risks and decide for themselves what workplace coronavirus restrictions to keep in place.

Included in the rule change – according to the draft proposal – is a ‘transition period’ for the federal states, lasting until April 2nd, to allow the federal states to decide for themselves at what speed to phase out restrictions.

For example, the Senate of Berlin decided on Tuesday that the city would keep 2G and 3G restrictions until April 1st. After this date, no Covid documents or masks will be needed to enter shops and venues, and free testing will most likely come to an end.

Similarly, in Brandenburg restrictions such as mask wearing and social distancing will remain in place during this transition period. After this date, in line with nationwide restrictions, mask wearing will remain mandatory in hospitals and care homes, as well as on public transport.

READ ALSO: Several German states plan to extend Covid measures until early April

SHOW COMMENTS