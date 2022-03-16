Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Sahara dust cloud blows across Germany

People in southern Germany have been reporting a different colour of sky this week due to dust blowing in from the Saharan desert.

Published: 16 March 2022 11:02 CET
People stand in front of a window in the Bavarian parliament as Sahara dust gathered over the city centre on Tuesday, colouring the sky a yellow/orange colour.
People stand in front of a window in the Bavarian parliament as Sahara dust gathered over the city centre on Tuesday, colouring the sky a yellow/orange colour. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

In many areas in southern Germany – including Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg – looking outside feels a bit like being in a retro film: everything is bathed in a sepia-tinged light.

The phenomenon is down to south-westerly winds which have been carrying dust from the Sahara across the continent, including Germany. In spring, North Africa always experiences strong winds that stir up masses of dust particles.

At the moment, there are sandstorms in the deserts of Tunisia and Libya. With the southwesterly air current, the desert dust is reaching Germany via the Balearic Islands and the Alps. It can be particularly noticeable in Lower and Upper Bavaria.

Sahara dust from North Africa blows over the Rhine Valley in Ehrenkirchen, Baden-Württemberg, providing an orange glow.

Sahara dust from North Africa blows over the Rhine Valley in Ehrenkirchen, Baden-Württemberg, providing an orange glow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

Red rain?

It is one of the most intense – or possibly even the strongest – desert dust event since February 21st 2004, weather expert Michael Sachweh from broadcaster BR24 said.

Social media users posted pictures of the coloured sky on Tuesday. 

And on Wednesday, there is still likely to be dust clouds because there is a high concentration of particles in the sky. Light precipitation could also cause a kind of red rain, washing out the desert sand.

Until Saturday morning, more Sahara dust is likely to be blown in Germany’s direction. After this point, forecasters say the air flow will change which will stop the dust from coating parts of the country. 

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it may travel further north. In Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate, for instance, the dust will make spring-like days a little duller.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Evening glow and dirty cars

When it’s cloudy, the cloud contours become blurred. If the sky is clear – which should be the case again from Thursday thanks to high-pressure weather – the sky does not appear brilliantly blue, but instead it looks hazy or milky, and pale.

Experts say that the morning and evening red colours will become more intense this week. However, the dust can land on cars or other vehicles – and is less pleasant.

Sahara dust sticks to a car in Ruderatshofen, Bavaria, after rain.

Sahara dust sticks to a car in Ruderatshofen, Bavaria, after rain. Photo:
picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

No health hazard in Germany

Experts say that the Sahara dust cloud is not a health hazard because the concentration in the air is not high enough.

But fine particles can enter people’s airways and cause irritation. People with allergies and asthma may get increased symptoms when outside and are advised to manage their condition for instance by using their inhaler if needed or wearing a mask. 

READ ALSO: Is Switzerland’s Sahara dust cloud dangerous?

The phenomenon is not unusual. On average, desert dust moves from the Sahara via Morocco and France to Germany about five to 15 times a year – mainly in spring and summer. The last massive Sahara dust fog came to Germany in February 2021.

In Spain the sand storms can result in extremely bad air quality.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

The west of Germany could see temperatures up to 16C in the coming days as the dry spell continues.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:33 CET
Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

It may not officially be spring yet, but it’s getting warmer – especially in western parts of Germany. 

Forecasters said they expected blue skies and higher temperatures across Germany, particularly in the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) region in the coming days. 

From a meteorological point of view, the weather is “rather boring” at the moment, Ines Wiegand from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Essen told regional newspaper the Rheinische Post. But the calm outlook is great for everyone else. 

There’s been warmer weather in the past days across Germany – some parts of NRW saw temperatures of 15C on Thursday – although nights remain cold with light frost in the mornings. 

On Friday afternoon, dense clouds are forecast in western Germany, especially in the Lower Rhine region. According to the DWD, it will be cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 16C in areas such as the Rhine, Moselle and Saar, while fresh southeasterly winds are expected.

“There may also be a few drops of rain in the west at the weekend,” said Wiegand. “But the probability is high that it will remain completely dry.”

In the east and south-east of the country it will initially remain sunny – but temperatures will reach around 10C or 11C.

Farmers looking for rain

It looks like the pleasantly mild temperatures will remain in the west for a few days. “Nothing significant will change until the middle of the week,” says Wiegand. 

But farmers who are currently taking care of their spring sowing will soon need some rain, said Bernhard Rüb of the NRW Chamber of Agriculture.

“The soil is quite dry, it hasn’t rained for a long time,” he said.

Thanks to the warmth, however, the asparagus is growing very well. “The first spears will soon be available,” said Rüb.

Germany is known for its love of the vegetable, with Spargelzeit (asparagus season) happening in spring. 

READ ALSO: German word of the day – Spargelzeit

From an agricultural point of view, the weather is fine – “unless it doesn’t rain again until June,” said Rüb.

The most important month for vegetation is May. 

“If it doesn’t get hot and dry, it will be fine,” said Rüb. Last year was too wet, but the previous three years were too dry. “Hopefully we won’t get the fourth drought year now,” he added.

Meanwhile, because it is dry at the moment the risk of forest fires is rising, especially in the Lausitz region of Saxony, around Hoyerswerda.

SHOW COMMENTS