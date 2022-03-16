Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Herrklären

Here's why Herrklären is the best German word to never really exist.

Published: 16 March 2022 12:30 CET
German word of the day: Herrklären
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

This verb is a clever piece of German wordplay, formed from the verb erklären, meaning ‘to explain’, and the noun Herr, which means sir, gentleman or Mr.

Herrklären, as you might have guessed, translates to the colloquial English term ‘mansplaining’, which is when a person (usually a man) is explaining something in a patronising or condescending way to someone (often a woman) who already knows about it.

This verb also gives us the noun die Herrklärung, or ‘the mansplaining’.

As wonderful as this word is, however, it was never widely popular, with its occasional use by German newspapers the only real evidence that it exists at all.

The difference between Herrklären and Erklären might be perfectly clear on paper, but it is much more difficult to hear this difference in conversation.

Because of this, many Germans found it easier to just import the English word into German, and so you are much more likely to hear das Mansplaining than die Herrklärung.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The debate over the use of patronising language in Germany was reignited recently, when a Tagesspeigel journalist chose to describe 41-year-old Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as ‘diese junge Dame’ (this young lady’), going on to suggest that she seemed uncomfortable in her environment, and that the political world was not for her. This came as she visited Ukraine during the tense days before Russia’s invasion on February 24th.

OPINION: Germany, we need to talk about sexism

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock may have to deal with mansplaining at times… Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Examples:

Warum herrklärst/mansplainst du meinen Computer? Ich weiß, wie es funktioniert!

Why are you mansplaining my computer? I know how it works!

Dieser Journalist hat gerade Mansplaining gemansplaint…

This journalist just mansplained mansplaining…

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit

The days are getting longer, the worst of winter is (hopefully) behind us, spring is almost here. But instead of jumping for joy you are faced with tiredness, dizziness and headaches and you can’t quite pinpoint why. Germans have a word for that feeling. 

Published: 14 March 2022 10:26 CET
German word of the day: Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit

Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit, literally “springtime fatigue”, but sometimes also called “springtime lethargy”, is what many people experience at the start of the year, when their body seems to have not yet awoken from its winter hibernation – a kind of winter hangover. 

While it is not an officially diagnosed illness, it is estimated that around one in two Germans, or 50-70 percent, suffer from Frühjahrsmüdigkeit between March and May, with women and older people getting hit particularly hard. 

Some believe it stems from the lack of Vitamin D or not eating enough healthy fruits and vegetables during the winter months, while others put it down to the change of seasons and temperature. Spring can often bring about unstable weather with strong temperature differences between day and night which could also play a role. 

READ ALSO: Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

The most common symptoms, which can range from mild to severe, include fatigue, sensitivity to the weather, dizziness, headaches and irritability, and sometimes even pain in the limbs.

To cure your Frühjahrsmüdigkeit health experts recommended you spend a lot of time outdoors, getting plenty of exercise and exposure to daylight – which will be welcomed as the weather gets warmer. Cold showers can also help give you that energy boost in the mornings and get your circulation going.

Spring flowers bloom on the banks of the Bodensee in Baden-Württemberg.

Spring flowers bloom on the banks of the Bodensee in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

So, while you may be ready to hit the ground running in spring, don’t be too hard on yourself if you end up feeling just a bit schlapp (weak), gereizt (irritated) or erschöpft (exhausted) – many others will be feeling just the same.

Examples:

Ich sollte anfangen, mich im Winter gesünder zu ernähren, denn ich scheine immer Frühjahrsmüdigkeit zu bekommen.

I should start eating more healthily in the winter, because I always seem to get springtime fatigue.

Seit der Frühjahrsmüdigkeit fühle ich mich nicht mehr wie ich selbst.

I haven’t been feeling myself since being hit with springtime fatigue.

SHOW COMMENTS