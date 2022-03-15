Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

UKRAINE

‘Show solidarity’: Germans urged not to panic-buy over shortage fears

People in Germany are being urged not to stockpile supermarket items like sunflower oil and flour over worries about shortages due to Russia's war on Ukraine. We look at what's going on.

Published: 15 March 2022 17:24 CET
A shopper loading a trolley in Berlin in November 2021.
A shopper loading a trolley in Berlin in November 2021. Consumers have been urged not to stockpile. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

What’s happening?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, experts have warned that there could be supply issues for items – such as sunflower oil and flour – and that consumer prices will rise.

Since then photos have emerged on social media of empty shelves, signalling that people are panic-buying.

Supermarkets also say they are noticing an increased demand for cooking oils, and have introduced measures such as temporarily restricting sales to one or two bottles per customer.

READ ALSO: Consumer prices in Germany expected to rise further

What’s the reaction?

The Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH) has appealed to people in Germany to avoid hoarding items. 

Photos of empty shelves are a reminder of the early pandemic days in 2020 when people in Germany (and across the world) cleared out supermarkets of items like toilet roll, flour, pasta and hygiene products. 

As was the case at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, customers should “show solidarity with each other and only buy products in household quantities”, said association spokesman Christian Böttcher on Tuesday.

The Twitter post reads: “The people who fought over toilet paper in the pandemic yesterday will fight over cooking oil and flour tomorrow. Welcome to Germany!”

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Is there actually shortage of cooking oil and other products?

Böttcher said that the trade association did not yet have any information about a nationwide shortage of sunflower oil in the German retail sector.

However, Ukraine is an important raw material supplier of sunflower oil – and Germany is one of its largest importers.

Ukraine “accounts for 51 percent of the quantity available on the world market and is one of the most important importing countries for Germany”, said Böttcher.

Russia and Ukraine also make up about 30 percent of the world’s wheat exports. As both countries are now largely out of business as suppliers because of the war, experts are warning of price increases and shortages. 

Böttcher said there would be effects on the German market if important suppliers continue to be affected.

But it remains to be seen “to what extent rising costs at the preliminary stages as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war will be passed on through the chain”, he said. 

“Economists, however, assume that the general inflation in food will continue for the time being,” Böttcher said. Longer-term forecasts aren’t possible because of the turbulence on the markets, he added.

READ ALSO: How prices in Germany will rise as the war in Ukraine continues

Earlier in the day, the Association of the Oilseed Processing Industry in Germany (OVID)  told DPA that sunflower oil could become scarce in Germany within a few weeks.

However, shortages and price rises are not just down to the war. Failed harvests and the pandemic have contributed to the problem in recent months. 

A Twitter user posts a sign in a shop says only two bottles of oil are allowed per household.

What are retailers saying?

Hanna Koll, a spokesperson for the supermarket Edeka told German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that, generally, “a sufficient supply of all products for daily needs” is ensured.

“In individual cases, however, there may be short-term supply bottlenecks for certain products,” she added. “This applies in particular to cooking oils, some of which also come from Ukraine.”

A shopper holds toilet roll and kitchen paper at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when Germans were urged not to panic buy.

A shopper holds toilet roll and kitchen paper at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when Germans were urged not to panic buy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rene Traut

Contrary to some media reports, Aldi Nord has not yet began rationing oil, the company told RND.

“At ALDI Nord, there are currently no general sales restrictions on the product range, although we generally ask our customers to buy only in household-standard quantities,” a spokesperson said. The sale of some goods, including cooking oils, currently fluctuates from day to day. As a result, some items may be out of stock for a short time, the spokesperson added. 

A Netto spokesperson told RND that the local supply of all products for daily needs is guaranteed.

“In the past few weeks, demand in some product ranges has basically been at a high level, but our logistics have adjusted to this,” the spokesperson said.

“Should there be short-term supply bottlenecks for certain products in individual cases – as is the case in particular with cooking oils originating from Ukraine – our customers can generally benefit from our range of around 5,000 articles and can fall back on private label and branded articles as product alternatives,” said the spokeswoman, urging that there is no need to stockpile.

READ ALSO: How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

A Lidl spokeswoman also said the supply of goods in the shops was guaranteed. “Only individual products can experience delivery delays,” she said. “Since we offer our customers a diverse range at attractive prices, there are always enough alternatives available.”

Regardless of the current situation, Lidl sells goods in household quantities, the spokeswoman said.

The German Retail Association (HDE) recently stated that it did not expect supply bottlenecks in items due to the war in Ukraine. 

Germany, like Ukraine, is a food exporter of meat, wheat and dairy products.

German Minister of Agriculture, Cem Özdemir, also said he considered the supply “secured”, but warned of price increases.

While the impact on Germany is likely to be limited, UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently warned of a “hurricane of hunger” worldwide. The international community must act to prevent a “meltdown of the global food system”, he said.

Did you know?

Der Hamsterkauf is a German word used to describe the panic buying or hoarding that occurs during times of widespread fear or concern. 

It comes from the verb hamstern because hamsters are known for filling their cheeks with food. 

Member comments

  1. Here we go again. The self fulfilling prophecy has begun again.
    I own shares of milka. So naturally if you ask me. Milka chocolate shortage. Buy buy buy people.

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

German WWII memories loom large in Russia’s war on Ukraine

World War II and Nazism weighs heavily in Germans' living memories, shaping how people see Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the political response, writes Deborah Cole.

Published: 15 March 2022 09:20 CET
German WWII memories loom large in Russia's war on Ukraine

The war weighs heavy on Ilse Thiele’s mind these days as she sits in the floral print armchair in her Berlin living room, the television constantly tuned to the news from Ukraine.

“Of course all the memories come flooding back,” the 85-year-old retired manager of an East German post office says, as she watches the streams of exhausted refugees meeting armies of volunteers just minutes away at Berlin’s main train station.

“I feel so sorry for all those people, especially the children.”

Thiele recalls the biting cold and ache of hunger on her own trek from Lower Silesia in today’s Poland in the winter of 1944-45, when she and her
mother fled the Russian advance on foot for Thuringia in central Germany.

READ ALSO: ‘It feels like a dream’: The Ukrainian refugees arriving in Berlin from war zone

World War II still looms large in Germans’ living memory and public discourse, shaping the perception of the Ukraine invasion and the political debate over how to face the moment.

Germans, proud of their robust democracy, have reacted with outrage at Vladimir Putin’s attempts to frame the war as a struggle against “neo-Nazi”
aggressors plotting “genocide” on Russia’s doorstep.

A 'stop Putin' sign near the Russian embassy in Berlin.

A ‘stop Putin’ sign near the Russian embassy in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Hanschke

The Russian president argued in a speech last month that Ukrainian forces aimed “to kill innocent people, just as members of the punitive units of Ukrainian nationalists and Hitler’s accomplices did during the Great Patriotic War”.

‘Epitome of evil’

In a Twitter exchange that went viral earlier this month, Russia’s South African embassy claimed Moscow “like 80 years go, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine!”.

The German mission in South Africa quickly stepped in, saying it couldn’t remain “silent” in the face of such a “cynical” statement while Russia was “slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain”.

“It’s definitely not ‘fighting Nazism’. Shame on anyone who’s falling for this. (Sadly we’re kinda experts on Nazism.),” the mission added in a tweet that drew 160,000 “likes”.

Hedwig Richter, modern history professor at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, told AFP that Putin was perverting the “overwhelming international consensus” that the Nazis were the “epitome of evil” to make his case.

“It is absolutely absurd, particularly given the Jewish president of Ukraine” Volodymyr Zelensky, she said, noting that many Holocaust survivors associated Ukrainian town names now in the news with atrocities committed by the Germans.

“As a German, I am deeply offended that Putin would abuse the memory of the Germans’ crimes in the Nazi period to legitimise his rule,” she told AFP.

“What we’re observing is how important historical remembrance is, particularly when you see how Russia, by forgetting its Stalinist crimes, is feeding an aggressive nationalism.”

Refugees from Ukraine wait in Munich's main station.

Refugees from Ukraine wait in Munich’s main station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

She said Germany had been forced to learn that the lesson of its own dark history was “not only a yearning for peace but also, in a crisis, active military defence of human rights”.

Anti-war protests across Europe and throughout Germany have deployed a caricature of Putin with a toothbrush moustache in a reference to the Nazi dictator.

Historian Heinrich August Winkler stressed, in a recent essay, the singularity of Hitler’s brutal military campaigns and the slaughter of six million Jews in the Holocaust – a point of consensus in mainstream German thought.

Nevertheless he argued in the weekly Die Zeit in an article titled “What Links Putin with Hitler” that the Russian leader’s obsession with a perceived “stab in the back” by the West and ultranationalist rhetoric were important parallels worthy of examination.

“Putin is now confronting Western democracies with the question of how seriously they take their much-espoused values,” Winkler said, much like the initially reluctant Allies of World War II.

READ ALSO: ‘Could have been us’: Why British-German couple took in Ukrainian refugees

‘Nasty pig’

Historian Gundula Bavendamm told AFP Germans had a visceral response to the invasion of Ukraine due to atrocities against civilians committed by the Nazis, and because every living generation had seen waves of refugees – after World War II, from Yugoslavia in the 1990s and most recently from Syria.

But she said she found the incessant references to Hitler problematic, not least because they obscured recent historical failings by Germany, including energy reliance on Russia, meagre military spending and “our closeness to Putin – seeing too late what kind of man this is”.

“Constantly invoking our responsibility for World War II may have kept us from important self-criticism in the last 10-15 years,” said Bavendamm, who runs Berlin’s Displacement, Expulsion, Reconciliation museum.

For Thiele, the Berlin pensioner, the failure to learn from the past rips open old wounds.

“My parents lived through two world wars and I lived through one thanks to that nasty pig Hitler,” she said, recalling that her late husband’s communist family had been prisoners at the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen.

“Do they want to start a third world war? I just can’t understand how, if you know anything about war, you could start one again.”

SHOW COMMENTS