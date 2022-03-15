For members
UKRAINE
‘Show solidarity’: Germans urged not to panic-buy over shortage fears
People in Germany are being urged not to stockpile supermarket items like sunflower oil and flour over worries about shortages due to Russia's war on Ukraine. We look at what's going on.
Published: 15 March 2022 17:24 CET
A shopper loading a trolley in Berlin in November 2021. Consumers have been urged not to stockpile. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl
UKRAINE
German WWII memories loom large in Russia’s war on Ukraine
World War II and Nazism weighs heavily in Germans' living memories, shaping how people see Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the political response, writes Deborah Cole.
Published: 15 March 2022 09:20 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
Here we go again. The self fulfilling prophecy has begun again.
I own shares of milka. So naturally if you ask me. Milka chocolate shortage. Buy buy buy people.