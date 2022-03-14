Read news from:
Germany to buy F-35 fighter jets in military spending spree

Germany plans to buy up to 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets and 15 Eurofighter jets, a parliamentary source said Monday, as part of a major push to modernise the armed forces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 14 March 2022 11:15 CET
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Bundeswehr soldiers of the German KFOR contingent in Kosovo.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Bundeswehr soldiers of the German KFOR contingent in Kosovo. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin would help replace Germany’s decades-old Tornado fleet, according to media reports confirmed by the source.

Tornados are the only jets capable of carrying US nuclear bombs stationed in Germany that are a key part of NATO deterrence.

Lockheed’s F-35 stealth jets are considered the most modern combat aircraft in the world, and their unique shape and coating make them harder to detect by enemy radar.

The additional Eurofighter jets Germany plans to purchase, made by a consortium that includes Airbus, would reportedly be used for other operations, including electronic warfare and escort missions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month pledged to invest €100 billion ($112 billion) in the nation’s chronically underfunded Bundeswehr.

The spending boost marks a major reversal for Europe’s top economy, upending its policy of keeping a low military profile in part out of guilt over World War II.

After years of criticism that the country wasn’t shouldering enough of the financial burden in the NATO military alliance, Scholz also vowed to spend more than two percent of Germany’s gross domestic product annually on defence, surpassing NATO’s target.

The shift was prompted by the return of war to the European continent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, shaking Germany’s sense of security and shining a harsh spotlight on the state of its armed forces.

The F-35 purchase however raises questions about the future of a common European fighter jet being developed with Spain and France.

Known as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), the plane is slated to replace French-made Rafale jets and German and Spanish Eurofighter planes by 2040.

Scholz sought to allay fears that the project might become unnecessary late last month, by saying the joint European project was an “absolute priority”.

“It is important to me… that we build the next generation of combat aircraft and tanks in collaboration with European partners,” he said.

But the German Bundeswehr has to replace its Tornado fleet in the short term because it has become “obsolete”, Scholz added.

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of people across Germany demonstrate for peace in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of several major German cities on Sunday to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 13 March 2022 17:16 CET
According to the organisers, some 125,000 people across Germany marched for peace on Sunday.

Large letters spell out the word “Peace” during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, on March 13th, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The demonstration was called by an alliance of peace, human rights and environmental protection organisations, trade unions and churches. 

In a written appeal, organisers condemned the “increasingly brutal” attacks against civilians in Ukraine, and praised the courage of Russians protesting against Moscow’s actions.

“Together, we call on Putin to immediately stop the attacks, withdraw from Ukraine and restore the nation’s territorial integrity,” the letter said.

Protesters display altered portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, in Berlin on March 13th, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
 

In Berlin, demonstrators, including young and old, families and children, massed at Brandenburg Gate. Some carried yellow and blue balloons, the colour of Ukraine, while others waved placards with slogans such as “Stop the War”, “Peace”, “What happened to the vaccine against war?” and “Stop Putin”.

 
Police estimated that 20,000-30,000 people took part in the city, while the organisers put the number at 60,000.
 
There was a strong police presence, too – 550 officers – but the atmosphere was peaceful and most participants worse masks. 
 

A giant figure representing Russian President Vladimir Putin swallowing a map of the Ukraine is seen during the demonstration on March 13th, 2022 in Berlin. The figure was created by French carnival float constructor Jacques Tilly and in Duesseldorf, western Germany, during a Rose Monday event in this carnival hotspot. The lettering reads: “Choke on it!!!”. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The turnout in Berlin on Sunday was smaller than the 100,000-strong crowd that attended a Ukraine solidarity march in the capital two weeks ago, three days after Russia launched its invasion.

A man participating in a demonstration against the war in Ukraine holds up a banner reading “Turn off the gas tap” in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 13th, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

In Frankfurt, around 11,000 people gathered in solidarity with Ukrainians, according to a police spokesman, who said the rallies proceeded “peacefully and without incident”.

