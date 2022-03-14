German word of the day: Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit

Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit, literally “springtime fatigue”, but sometimes also called “springtime lethargy”, is what many people experience at the start of the year, when their body seems to have not yet awoken from its winter hibernation – a kind of winter hangover.

While it is not an officially diagnosed illness, it is estimated that around one in two Germans, or 50-70 percent, suffer from Frühjahrsmüdigkeit between March and May, with women and older people getting hit particularly hard.

Some believe it stems from the lack of Vitamin D or not eating enough healthy fruits and vegetables during the winter months, while others put it down to the change of seasons and temperature. Spring can often bring about unstable weather with strong temperature differences between day and night which could also play a role.

READ ALSO: Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

The most common symptoms, which can range from mild to severe, include fatigue, sensitivity to the weather, dizziness, headaches and irritability, and sometimes even pain in the limbs.

To cure your Frühjahrsmüdigkeit health experts recommended you spend a lot of time outdoors, getting plenty of exercise and exposure to daylight – which will be welcomed as the weather gets warmer. Cold showers can also help give you that energy boost in the mornings and get your circulation going.

Spring flowers bloom on the banks of the Bodensee in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

So, while you may be ready to hit the ground running in spring, don’t be too hard on yourself if you end up feeling just a bit schlapp (weak), gereizt (irritated) or erschöpft (exhausted) – many others will be feeling just the same.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Examples:

Ich sollte anfangen, mich im Winter gesünder zu ernähren, denn ich scheine immer Frühjahrsmüdigkeit zu bekommen.

I should start eating more healthily in the winter, because I always seem to get springtime fatigue.

Seit der Frühjahrsmüdigkeit fühle ich mich nicht mehr wie ich selbst.

I haven’t been feeling myself since being hit with springtime fatigue.