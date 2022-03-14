Read news from:
German word of the day: Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit

The days are getting longer, the worst of winter is (hopefully) behind us, spring is almost here. But instead of jumping for joy you are faced with tiredness, dizziness and headaches and you can’t quite pinpoint why. Germans have a word for that feeling. 

Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit, literally “springtime fatigue”, but sometimes also called “springtime lethargy”, is what many people experience at the start of the year, when their body seems to have not yet awoken from its winter hibernation – a kind of winter hangover. 

While it is not an officially diagnosed illness, it is estimated that around one in two Germans, or 50-70 percent, suffer from Frühjahrsmüdigkeit between March and May, with women and older people getting hit particularly hard. 

Some believe it stems from the lack of Vitamin D or not eating enough healthy fruits and vegetables during the winter months, while others put it down to the change of seasons and temperature. Spring can often bring about unstable weather with strong temperature differences between day and night which could also play a role. 

READ ALSO: Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

The most common symptoms, which can range from mild to severe, include fatigue, sensitivity to the weather, dizziness, headaches and irritability, and sometimes even pain in the limbs.

To cure your Frühjahrsmüdigkeit health experts recommended you spend a lot of time outdoors, getting plenty of exercise and exposure to daylight – which will be welcomed as the weather gets warmer. Cold showers can also help give you that energy boost in the mornings and get your circulation going.

Spring flowers bloom on the banks of the Bodensee in Baden-Württemberg.

Spring flowers bloom on the banks of the Bodensee in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

So, while you may be ready to hit the ground running in spring, don’t be too hard on yourself if you end up feeling just a bit schlapp (weak), gereizt (irritated) or erschöpft (exhausted) – many others will be feeling just the same.

Examples:

Ich sollte anfangen, mich im Winter gesünder zu ernähren, denn ich scheine immer Frühjahrsmüdigkeit zu bekommen.

I should start eating more healthily in the winter, because I always seem to get springtime fatigue.

Seit der Frühjahrsmüdigkeit fühle ich mich nicht mehr wie ich selbst.

I haven’t been feeling myself since being hit with springtime fatigue.

German word of the day: Der Brückentag

Nothing beats making the most of public holidays - and a Brückentag or two can help you do just that.

Translating literally as ‘bridge day’ or ‘bridging day’, this word does exactly what it says on the tin: when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, eagle-eyed Germans will smugly book a day off of work on the Monday or Friday, effectively ‘bridging’ the holiday and the weekend.

This tactic gives you a luxurious four days of relaxation, and only costs one annual leave day from your holiday allocation. 

These Brückentage have become deeply ingrained in the German cultural consciousness – they even have a dedicated website, which documents all of the possible regional combinations of public holidays and weekends and, in typical German fashion, gives you an efficiency rating of each combination to show how best to use your holiday time.

Remember to note when the Brückentage fall. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Pleul

This level of fixation on efficient holiday extensions has developed because of Germany’s irritating rule of not giving employees an extra day off whenever a public holiday falls on a weekend, which this year is the case for a fair few public holidays (such as, ironically, International Workers’ Day on May 1st).

READ ALSO: How you can make the most of Germany’s 2022 public holidays 

The German Left Party (die Linke) have made several bids over the past few years to change this rule, arguing that many other countries (the UK and US included) do offer compensatory extra days off when a public holiday falls on a weekend.

If you’re working in Berlin and were lucky enough to book your Brückentag in time, you might be enjoying Monday off before the regional Women’s Day public holiday on March 8th.

If not, look forward to the bridge days around Easter time in April or May 27th, the Thursday after the nationwide holiday of Ascension Day.

Examples:

Wie willst du deinen Brückentag nächste Woche verbringen?

How do you want to spend your bridge day next week?

Nimmst du sich die Brückentage um Ostern frei?

Are you taking the bridge days off at Easter?

