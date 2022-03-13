Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of people across Germany demonstrate for peace in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of several major German cities on Sunday to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 13 March 2022 17:16 CET
People take part in a protest against the war in Ukraine in Frankfurt
People take part in a protest against the war in Ukraine on March 13th, 2022, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP)
According to the organisers, some 125,000 people across Germany marched for peace on Sunday.

Large letters spell out the word “Peace” during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, on March 13th, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The demonstration was called by an alliance of peace, human rights and environmental protection organisations, trade unions and churches. 

In a written appeal, organisers condemned the “increasingly brutal” attacks against civilians in Ukraine, and praised the courage of Russians protesting against Moscow’s actions.

“Together, we call on Putin to immediately stop the attacks, withdraw from Ukraine and restore the nation’s territorial integrity,” the letter said.

Protesters display altered portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, in Berlin on March 13th, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In Berlin, demonstrators, including young and old, families and children, massed at Brandenburg Gate. Some carried yellow and blue balloons, the colour of Ukraine, while others waved placards with slogans such as “Stop the War”, “Peace”, “What happened to the vaccine against war?” and “Stop Putin”.

 
Police estimated that 20,000-30,000 people took part in the city, while the organisers put the number at 60,000.
 
There was a strong police presence, too – 550 officers – but the atmosphere was peaceful and most participants worse masks. 
 

A giant figure representing Russian President Vladimir Putin swallowing a map of the Ukraine is seen during the demonstration on March 13th, 2022 in Berlin. The figure was created by French carnival float constructor Jacques Tilly and in Duesseldorf, western Germany, during a Rose Monday event in this carnival hotspot. The lettering reads: “Choke on it!!!”. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The turnout in Berlin on Sunday was smaller than the 100,000-strong crowd that attended a Ukraine solidarity march in the capital two weeks ago, three days after Russia launched its invasion.

A man participating in a demonstration against the war in Ukraine holds up a banner reading “Turn off the gas tap” in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 13th, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

In Frankfurt, around 11,000 people gathered in solidarity with Ukrainians, according to a police spokesman, who said the rallies proceeded “peacefully and without incident”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Germany aims to be nearly free of Russian oil this year

Germany said on Saturday it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year, as countries look to squeeze Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 12 March 2022 13:49 CET
Germany aims to be nearly free of Russian oil this year

“With each day, indeed each hour, we are saying goodbye to Russian imports,” economy and climate minister Robert Habeck was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“If we get there, we will be independent of Russian coal by the autumn and nearly independent of Russian oil by the end of the year.”

Government statistics show Germany currently imports a third of its oil and 45 percent of its coal from Russia.

Cutting out Russian gas is a harder prospect for Germany, which imports more than half its intake from Russia.

Habeck has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation.

Countries have imposed massive sanctions against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24th.

In an escalation of the sanctions, the United States and Britain said on March 8th they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS