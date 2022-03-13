IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of people across Germany demonstrate for peace in Ukraine

According to the organisers, some 125,000 people across Germany marched for peace on Sunday.

Large letters spell out the word “Peace” during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, on March 13th, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) The demonstration was called by an alliance of peace, human rights and environmental protection organisations, trade unions and churches. In a written appeal, organisers condemned the “increasingly brutal” attacks against civilians in Ukraine, and praised the courage of Russians protesting against Moscow’s actions. “Together, we call on Putin to immediately stop the attacks, withdraw from Ukraine and restore the nation’s territorial integrity,” the letter said. Protesters display altered portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, in Berlin on March 13th, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

In Berlin, demonstrators, including young and old, families and children, massed at Brandenburg Gate. Some carried yellow and blue balloons, the colour of Ukraine, while others waved placards with slogans such as "Stop the War", "Peace", "What happened to the vaccine against war?" and "Stop Putin".

Police estimated that 20,000-30,000 people took part in the city, while the organisers put the number at 60,000.

There was a strong police presence, too – 550 officers – but the atmosphere was peaceful and most participants worse masks.