Concerns at restriction-easing in Germany grow as Covid-19 rates rise

Senior doctors and Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Söder expressed concern at the government's decision to drop most Covid-19 restrictions at a time when infection rates are rising sharply.

Published: 13 March 2022 18:44 CET
A man waits in front of a Coronavirus testing centre in Berlin
A man waits in front of a Coronavirus testing centre offering rapid Coronavirus antigen tests that German residents can undergo free of charge, in Berlin on February 21st, 2022. John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Söder said the government’s revised Infection Protection Act exposed Germany to new virus variants without any protection. 

He told Bild am Sonntag that the coalition government’s plans had gaps and weaknesses:

“Basically, there aren’t any real protective measures any more. This means that we are defenceless against new mutations come autumn. Doing away with masks in such a widespread manner is therefore premature and could quickly lead to infection spreading in schools, for example,” the CSU politician said.

He was particularly critical of Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

“The Minister of Health is expecting new waves and the government wants to abolish all measures at the same time,” he said.

“If the government has its way, Covid will be history next week. But that’s not the reality.”

As The Local has been reporting, Germany is set to drop almost all Covid restrictions from March 20th, but basic measures will remain.

The new legal basis for Covid restrictions after this date provides that measures such as wearing masks and testing can continue in areas where it is needed, Lauterbach has said. 

Doctors have also expressed concern about the relaxing of restrictions.

Given the rising infection levels, president of DIVI (the German Interdisciplinary Association of Intensive Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine), Gernot Marx, called for it to remain compulsory to wear masks in public indoor spaces, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported on Saturday.

“Wearing masks is a proven and simple protective measure. It would be a mistake to give this up when it’s not necessary to do so,” Marx told the papers, explaining that people could protect themselves and others from infection by wearing one.

And Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospitals Association warned that of the wider impact with increasing numbers of hospital staff absent due to illness or quarantine, DPA reported.

On Sunday, Germany reported a significant rise in daily Covid infections and the seven-day incidence rate rose above 1,500 for the first time.

The data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed that there were 1,526.8 new infections per 100,000 people, up from 1,496 a day earlier and 1,231.1 a week earlier.

Health offices logged 146,607 confirmed new Covid-19 infections within the latest 24-hour period, well above the 116,889 cases counted last Sunday. 

There were also 50 further deaths in connection with the virus over the same period.

Germany sees steep rise in new Covid infections

Germany has reported a significant rise in daily Covid infections and the 7-day incidence, which experts think is being fuelled by the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.

Published: 10 March 2022 10:29 CET
Health offices logged 262,752 confirmed Covid-19 infections within the latest 24 hour period – that is 52,079 cases more than the number counted last Thursday. 

During that same time period, 259 people died in connection with the virus. 

The nationwide 7-day incidence rose to 1,388.5 infections per 100,000 people from 1,319.0 the previous day, according to Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data.

It comes after a period of falling Covid infections in Germany. 

The number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 residents within seven days was 6.62 on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, there are around 2,117 Covid-19 patients in intensive care wards in German hospitals, with 943 receiving ventilation treatment. 

What’s fuelling the rise?

In the RKI’s latest in-depth report from March 3rd, which refers to data up to February 20th, 38 percent of Covid infections involved a subtype of the Omicron variant known as BA.2.

Experts say the subtype could even account for the majority of infections in Germany – and appears to be fuelling the current increase. 

Due to this subtype being more transmissible than the Omicron variant, the RKI said in a previous report that “a significantly slower decrease or renewed rise in the number of cases cannot be ruled out”.

Where are infections rising?

When looking at the daily case figures published by the RKI, it is noticeable that the infection figures are currently particularly high in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia and are still rising sharply. Recent carnival celebrations could be one explanation for this.

However, the Health Ministry said it isn’t certain that these two factors are connected. German health authorities are struggling to trace infection chains because there are so many cases. 

As well as being more transmissible, studies suggest that BA.2, which has spread in several other countries, can break through immunity more easily than other variants. 

So what does this mean for the Covid situation in Germany with plans to phase out most restrictions this month?

Bernd Salzberger, from the University of Regensburg, told broadcaster BR24 that he believes the situation will get better when the weather improves and people are outside more. 

But the number of cases will decrease more slowly “than we thought”, Salzberger said. He stressed that those who are vaccinated are more protected against severe illness and complications with Covid.

Salzberger said that a fourth vaccine jab – being offered to vulnerable people in Germany – is important amid the rising cases.

“And the second point is actually still to be cautious,” said Salzberger. “Mr Lauterbach (German Health Minister) keeps saying it and I think we still have to stick to that.”

