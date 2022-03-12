Read news from:
Germany aims to be nearly free of Russian oil this year

Germany said on Saturday it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year, as countries look to squeeze Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 12 March 2022 13:49 CET
The coal-fired power plant Grosskraftwerk Mannheim in Germany
The black coal-fired Grosskraftwerk Mannheim (GKM) power plant in Mannheim, southwestern Germany, is pictured on February 23rd, 2022. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

“With each day, indeed each hour, we are saying goodbye to Russian imports,” economy and climate minister Robert Habeck was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“If we get there, we will be independent of Russian coal by the autumn and nearly independent of Russian oil by the end of the year.”

Government statistics show Germany currently imports a third of its oil and 45 percent of its coal from Russia.

Cutting out Russian gas is a harder prospect for Germany, which imports more than half its intake from Russia.

Habeck has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation.

Countries have imposed massive sanctions against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24th.

In an escalation of the sanctions, the United States and Britain said on March 8th they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

UKRAINE

France says Germany’s Scholz and French PM Macron holding new talks with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were holding new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine on Saturday, the Elysee palace said.

Published: 12 March 2022 13:40 CET
The three leaders had already had spoken by telephone on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had “demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia.”

Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7th, Macron has had nine phone calls with the Russian leader, his office said.

