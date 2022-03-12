Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Putin slams Ukraine’s ‘flagrant violation’ of humanitarian law in talks with France’s Macron and Germany’s Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed what he said was the "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law by Ukraine's forces as he held phone talks with the leaders of France and Germany, the Kremlin said.

Published: 12 March 2022 13:40 CET
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at the Palace of Versailles
France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, on March 10th, 2022, prior to the EU leaders summit to discuss the fallout of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

“Putin informed (them) about the real state of affairs,” his office said in a statement. “In particular, numerous facts of the flagrant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian security forces were cited,” the statement said, adding that Putin urged France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz to influence Kyiv authorities.

The three leaders had already had spoken by telephone on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had “demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia.”

Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7th, Macron has had nine phone calls with the Russian leader, his office said.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Germany aims to be nearly free of Russian oil this year

Germany said on Saturday it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year, as countries look to squeeze Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 12 March 2022 13:49 CET
Germany aims to be nearly free of Russian oil this year

“With each day, indeed each hour, we are saying goodbye to Russian imports,” economy and climate minister Robert Habeck was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“If we get there, we will be independent of Russian coal by the autumn and nearly independent of Russian oil by the end of the year.”

Government statistics show Germany currently imports a third of its oil and 45 percent of its coal from Russia.

Cutting out Russian gas is a harder prospect for Germany, which imports more than half its intake from Russia.

Habeck has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation.

Countries have imposed massive sanctions against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24th.

In an escalation of the sanctions, the United States and Britain said on March 8th they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS