Putin slams Ukraine’s ‘flagrant violation’ of humanitarian law in talks with France’s Macron and Germany’s Scholz

“Putin informed (them) about the real state of affairs,” his office said in a statement. “In particular, numerous facts of the flagrant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian security forces were cited,” the statement said, adding that Putin urged France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz to influence Kyiv authorities.
The three leaders had already had spoken by telephone on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had “demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia.”
Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7th, Macron has had nine phone calls with the Russian leader, his office said.
