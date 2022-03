The Local Germany – 030322

Approximately how much of Germany is still covered by forests?

Which of the following is NOT illegal in Germany?

How old do you need to be to purchase and consume beer?

Which of the following global German brands is NOT based in Munich?

What is the German stock market index called?

What is the name of the iconic church, rebuilt after German reunification, that dominates Dresden’s cityscape.

What is the German verb for ‘to clean’

How many Chancellors has Germany had since reunification?

How many stanzas of the German national anthem are sung?

Which German city is home to the world’s tallest church?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.