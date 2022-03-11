Read news from:
Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

The west of Germany could see temperatures up to 16C in the coming days as the dry spell continues.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:33 CET
A local enjoys an ice cream in Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia
A local enjoys an ice cream in Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday when temperatures reached 15C. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch

It may not officially be spring yet, but it’s getting warmer – especially in western parts of Germany. 

Forecasters said they expected blue skies and higher temperatures across Germany, particularly in the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) region in the coming days. 

From a meteorological point of view, the weather is “rather boring” at the moment, Ines Wiegand from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Essen told regional newspaper the Rheinische Post. But the calm outlook is great for everyone else. 

There’s been warmer weather in the past days across Germany – some parts of NRW saw temperatures of 15C on Thursday – although nights remain cold with light frost in the mornings. 

On Friday afternoon, dense clouds are forecast in western Germany, especially in the Lower Rhine region. According to the DWD, it will be cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 16C in areas such as the Rhine, Moselle and Saar, while fresh southeasterly winds are expected.

“There may also be a few drops of rain in the west at the weekend,” said Wiegand. “But the probability is high that it will remain completely dry.”

In the east and south-east of the country it will initially remain sunny – but temperatures will reach around 10C or 11C.

Farmers looking for rain

It looks like the pleasantly mild temperatures will remain in the west for a few days. “Nothing significant will change until the middle of the week,” says Wiegand. 

But farmers who are currently taking care of their spring sowing will soon need some rain, said Bernhard Rüb of the NRW Chamber of Agriculture.

“The soil is quite dry, it hasn’t rained for a long time,” he said.

Thanks to the warmth, however, the asparagus is growing very well. “The first spears will soon be available,” said Rüb.

Germany is known for its love of the vegetable, with Spargelzeit (asparagus season) happening in spring. 

READ ALSO: German word of the day – Spargelzeit

From an agricultural point of view, the weather is fine – “unless it doesn’t rain again until June,” said Rüb.

The most important month for vegetation is May. 

“If it doesn’t get hot and dry, it will be fine,” said Rüb. Last year was too wet, but the previous three years were too dry. “Hopefully we won’t get the fourth drought year now,” he added.

Meanwhile, because it is dry at the moment the risk of forest fires is rising, especially in the Lausitz region of Saxony, around Hoyerswerda.

Public warned as Storm Antonia lashes Germany

Wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h have injured motorists, toppled trees, and disrupted train travel around Germany.

Published: 21 February 2022 11:54 CET
Public warned as Storm Antonia lashes Germany

Storm Antonia—the third severe storm to hit Germany since Thursday, swept through the country with winds of up to 100 km/h in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, and even recorded hurricane force winds of 149 km/h on the Feldberg mountain peak in the Black Forest.

Two drivers in Lower Saxony were injured when their cars crashed into a tree that Antonia had blown over.

Both drivers had to be taken to nearby hospitals in the Osnabrück district, according to a police spokesperson. The storm also overturned a truck on Schleswig-Holstein’s Fehmarnsund Bridge, closing the roadway to the nearby island in both directions. In the meantime, Antonia also flooded parts of Hamburg’s Altona district.

Antonia also damaged cars and destroyed roofs in North-Rhine Westphalia. Fire crews in Herdecke, just south of Dortmund, reported that a roof of one apartment building flew off and landed on another building, massively damaging it, although no injuries were reported.

200 metres of a bus overhead line in Solingen were also completely ripped out after a tree fell on the line.

German state rail company Deutsche Bahn is also warning travellers to expect both delays and cancellations on Monday after storm damage made more than 6,000 kilometres of rail track impassable.

Long distance trains originating in the northeastern cities of Rostock and Stralsund saw their services to both Hamburg and Berlin cancelled.

Further cancellations were seen on routes between Emden and Cologne and operations between Siegen and Dortmund. Regional rail service in North-Rhine Westphalia was halted as a precautionary measure on Sunday evening, but are set to resume normal operations Monday.

Replacement bus services on rail lines operated by Metronom in Lower Saxony, Hamburg, and Bremen are expected to be in place until Monday afternoon, with rail restrictions in Thuringia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland expected to last through much of Monday.

Following disrupted train services, some lessons in the Lower Franconian district of Miltenberg were cancelled for Monday.

Antonia is the third severe storm to hit Germany since Thursday and some damage still remains from previous storms Ylenia and Zeynep.

At least six people died in those two storms, with insurance claims expected to be in the billions.

Meteorologists with the German Weather Service (DWD) say high winds will remain an issue in Germany this week, but will be weaker.

Vocabulary

Hurricane – (der) Orkan  

Storm – (der) Sturm 

Storm damage – (die) Unwetterschäden

