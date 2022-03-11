Parts of Germany see spring-like temperatures

It may not officially be spring yet, but it’s getting warmer – especially in western parts of Germany.

Forecasters said they expected blue skies and higher temperatures across Germany, particularly in the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) region in the coming days.

From a meteorological point of view, the weather is “rather boring” at the moment, Ines Wiegand from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Essen told regional newspaper the Rheinische Post. But the calm outlook is great for everyone else.

There’s been warmer weather in the past days across Germany – some parts of NRW saw temperatures of 15C on Thursday – although nights remain cold with light frost in the mornings.

On Friday afternoon, dense clouds are forecast in western Germany, especially in the Lower Rhine region. According to the DWD, it will be cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 16C in areas such as the Rhine, Moselle and Saar, while fresh southeasterly winds are expected.

“There may also be a few drops of rain in the west at the weekend,” said Wiegand. “But the probability is high that it will remain completely dry.”

In the east and south-east of the country it will initially remain sunny – but temperatures will reach around 10C or 11C.

Farmers looking for rain

It looks like the pleasantly mild temperatures will remain in the west for a few days. “Nothing significant will change until the middle of the week,” says Wiegand.

But farmers who are currently taking care of their spring sowing will soon need some rain, said Bernhard Rüb of the NRW Chamber of Agriculture.

“The soil is quite dry, it hasn’t rained for a long time,” he said.

Thanks to the warmth, however, the asparagus is growing very well. “The first spears will soon be available,” said Rüb.

Germany is known for its love of the vegetable, with Spargelzeit (asparagus season) happening in spring.

From an agricultural point of view, the weather is fine – “unless it doesn’t rain again until June,” said Rüb.

The most important month for vegetation is May.

“If it doesn’t get hot and dry, it will be fine,” said Rüb. Last year was too wet, but the previous three years were too dry. “Hopefully we won’t get the fourth drought year now,” he added.

Meanwhile, because it is dry at the moment the risk of forest fires is rising, especially in the Lausitz region of Saxony, around Hoyerswerda.