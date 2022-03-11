Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany launches ‘rail bridge’ to supply Ukraine

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Friday it was launching a cargo train operation to deliver essential goods to war-wracked Ukraine.

Published: 11 March 2022 14:21 CET
Sigrid Nikutta, board member of Deutsche Bahn, stands at the freight station in Seddin for the departure of the first DB train with relief goods to Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The company in a statement called the scheme a Schienenbrücke — German for “rail bridge” — in a reference to the 1948-49 Allied “Luftbrücke” or airlift to supply West Berlin during the Soviet blockade.

“Overnight Friday, the first train left the railway yard Seddin outside of Berlin with assistance for the people in Ukraine,” bound for Kyiv via Krakow, it said.

The train with 15 containers on board is transporting 350 tonnes of vital goods including sleeping bags, diapers, canned food and bottled water as well
as medical supplies.

Further shipments organised by its DB Cargo subsidiary and DB Schenker logistics unit are planned “in the coming days”, a company spokesman told AFP.         

Deutsche Bahn’s cargo chief Sigrid Nikutta said rail links remained “stable” with Ukraine.

“Today we are starting to help quickly, with the things that are most urgently needed,” she said.

Deutsche Bahn said it had established a logistics network on railways and roads to deliver aid supplies directly.

Lorries will be used to pick up donations from people and companies throughout Germany and then loaded onto trains to Ukraine, in cooperation with a DB Cargo unit in Poland and Ukrainian railways.

UKRAINE

German Ex-Chancellor Schröder in Moscow for Ukraine peace bid: reports

Germany's former chancellor Gerhard Schröder reportedly met Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Moscow in a bid to get the Russian leader to end his invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 11 March 2022 09:03 CET
News outlet Politico, which did not name its sources, said the meeting was coordinated with Kyiv and that Schroeder had travelled to Russia via Turkey. 

The German government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who like Schroeder is a Social Democrat (SPD), was not informed about the trip, government sources told AFP. 

Bild daily, also citing unnamed sources, said that Schröder had told only his closest confidants about the meeting. 

SPD co-leader Lars Klinbeil said on broadcaster ZDF that his party did not know anything about the trip, but added that “anything that helps to end this terrible war is welcome.”

Schröder’s wife Soyeon Schröder-Kim posted late Thursday on Instagram a photograph of herself with eyes closed and hands clasped like in a prayer, with the Kremlin in the background. 

Schröder, who was Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has come under fire at home and abroad over his refusal to resign from his job as chairman of the board of directors at Russian oil giant Rosneft despite Moscow’s assault of Ukraine. 

The 77-year-old is also chairman of the shareholders’ committee at Gazprom’s subsidiary Nord Stream, and is due to join the supervisory board of Gazprom itself in June. 

Schröder has issued a statement condemning the invasion as unjustified but saying that dialogue must continue with Moscow. 

Furious over his refusal to cut his Russian ties loose, his aides have walked out on him. 

Scholz has also come out publicly to urge Schröder to leave his Russian jobs, saying it is “not correct” for him to hold those offices. 

