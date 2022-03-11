Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

German Ex-Chancellor Schröder in Moscow for Ukraine peace bid: reports

Germany's former chancellor Gerhard Schröder reportedly met Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Moscow in a bid to get the Russian leader to end his invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 11 March 2022 09:03 CET
German Ex-Chancellor Schröder in Moscow for Ukraine peace bid: reports
Gerhard Schröder in Berlin in December. Photo: dpa | Christoph Soeder

News outlet Politico, which did not name its sources, said the meeting was coordinated with Kyiv and that Schroeder had travelled to Russia via Turkey. 

The German government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who like Schroeder is a Social Democrat (SPD), was not informed about the trip, government sources told AFP. 

Bild daily, also citing unnamed sources, said that Schröder had told only his closest confidants about the meeting. 

SPD co-leader Lars Klinbeil said on broadcaster ZDF that his party did not know anything about the trip, but added that “anything that helps to end this terrible war is welcome.”

Schröder’s wife Soyeon Schröder-Kim posted late Thursday on Instagram a photograph of herself with eyes closed and hands clasped like in a prayer, with the Kremlin in the background. 

Schröder, who was Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has come under fire at home and abroad over his refusal to resign from his job as chairman of the board of directors at Russian oil giant Rosneft despite Moscow’s assault of Ukraine. 

The 77-year-old is also chairman of the shareholders’ committee at Gazprom’s subsidiary Nord Stream, and is due to join the supervisory board of Gazprom itself in June. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Schröder has issued a statement condemning the invasion as unjustified but saying that dialogue must continue with Moscow. 

Furious over his refusal to cut his Russian ties loose, his aides have walked out on him. 

Scholz has also come out publicly to urge Schröder to leave his Russian jobs, saying it is “not correct” for him to hold those offices. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Poland offers free tickets to Ukrainians travelling on to Germany

Polish state railway company PKP said onThursday it was offering free tickets to Ukrainians travelling onwards to parts of Germany.  

Published: 10 March 2022 12:30 CET
Poland offers free tickets to Ukrainians travelling on to Germany

As of Wednesday, Ukrainian citizens can travel free by second class on the nine daily intercity trains linking the Polish cities of Warsaw, Przemysl (via Krakow) and Gdynia to the German capital Berlin and the border town of Frankfurt (Oder).  

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and the massive influx of refugees into Poland, PKP has put on more trains from the Ukrainian border and allowed people fleeing into the country to use them for free.  

An estimated 300,000 Ukrainians have travelled into Poland that way since February 26. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Szefernaker told state television on Thursday that many refugees were camping in Polish train stations, hoping to travel on to other European Union countries.  

“We are working with our EU partners to facilitate this,” Szefernaker said. 

He said the plan concerned the “second wave” of refugees who, unlike the initial influx, did not have friends or family in Poland.  

The Polish border guard service said on Thursday 1.43 million people had crossed from Ukraine to Poland since the start of the war. 

Before the Russian invasion, some 1.5 million Ukrainians lived in Poland.

SHOW COMMENTS