Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Is Germany falling out of love with Abendbrot?

A light evening meal made up of bread, cold cuts of meat and cheese has been part of German food culture for over a hundred years - but is the Abendbrot tradition dying out?

Published: 10 March 2022 16:05 CET
The traditional German Abendbrot
The traditional German Abendbrot. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Settling down to some bread, meats, cheese, salad and spreads between 5 and 7pm has been part of many Germans’ schedules for more than 100 years. 

But in the modern working world and the globalised era of the low-carb dinner – based on the recommendation from some nutrition experts to eat few carbohydrates in the evening – Abendbrot isn’t fashionable anymore, and some say it could be on the brink of extinction.

In southern European countries like Spain and Greece people usually eat a warm meal in the evening – and at a later time than in Germany. Bread with sausage and cheese is considered a starter at best, and not a full meal that is finished in time for the evening news on TV.

Meat and bread is traditionally part of Abendbrot.

Meat and bread is traditionally part of Abendbrot. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

How did Abendbrot develop?

Germans traditionally enjoy a hot sit-down lunch between 12 and 2pm. That’s why people began opting for a simple Abendbrot – translated literally as ‘evening bread’ – later on in the day.

According to cultural scientists, this custom of eating cold food in the evening dates back to the 1920s. At that time, industry dominated everyday life – in contrast to the more agricultural structures in countries like Italy and France.

READ ALSO: Five delicious breads you have to try in Germany

Canteens were becoming common in German factories. Those who dined there at lunchtime often no longer wanted a hot meal in the evening. As work became less physically demanding thanks to technological advances, many people preferred a lighter meal in the evening: bread, sausage, cheese, some raw vegetables – and nothing more. 

Abendbrot became even more popular after the war. At that time, the number of working women also increased. The quickly prepared evening meal became a tradition in many families. 

The structure of eating a bigger meal at lunchtime can still be seen in German workplaces today. Many companies still have canteens serving a wide variety of hot food where employees are encouraged to dine during their break. Eating a sandwich at your desk is usually frowned upon. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Is Abendbrot popular now?

Some people – especially older generations – are still fond of the tradition of eating a larger meal at lunchtime and then having Abendbrot later on. 

Despite it being simple, fans of the humble dinner say it’s never boring. As is well known, Germany is proud of its thousands of different types of bread – from Roggenbrot (rye bread) to Zwiebelbrot (onion bread), and its many varieties of sausages. It’s often served with gherkins, radishes, lots of different cheeses and hard-boiled eggs.

Bread rolls in a store

Germany has a wide variety of breads. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

But millions of Germans now lead a life without it: the trend away from the cold snack dinner is clearly visible from Sylt in the north to the Allgäu in the south.

In the Allensbach study “So is(s)t Deutschland” (how Germany eats) for the food company Nestlé, researchers found that dinner has become the most important meal for many people during the week. In 2019, 38 percent named dinner as the main meal of the day, compared to one third of the population 10 years earlier.

QUIZ: How well do you know German food culture?

The Covid pandemic, which left millions working at home for months, has allowed many families to get together in the middle of the day. But experts don’t see a major revival of lunch, despite more people working from home. This could be down to work pressures, with people unable to relax, cook and eat a big meal during their break. 

Nestlé spokesman Alexander Antonoff said that all indications show that the trend towards having a warm main meal in the evening will continue. He said that getting together after the working day fits more into the increasingly de-structured everyday life of millions of households in central Europe.

Despite all this, artist and university lecturer Ingke Günther from Giessen doesn’t  believe that the once popular Abendbrot will disappear completely in Germany. But it has lost the role it played for decades.

“That is because the realities of work and life have become more diverse,” said Günther.

“But among older people and in families with children, the evening meal is often still the rule.”

And in some urban areas, where organic bakeries have developed a new bread culture, there is a conscious return to Abendbrot, with a bit more of a hipster vibe. 

Vocabulary

Custom – (der) Brauch

Recognisable/apparent – erkennbar

Starter – (die) Vorspeise

Meal – (die) Mahlzeit

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EQUALITY

What you should know about Frauentag in Germany

March 8th marks International Women’s Day, a global event calling for equality and celebrating achievements of women. In Germany, Frauentag has a long history dating back more than 100 years.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:44 CET
What you should know about Frauentag in Germany

What are the roots of Frauentag in Germany?

World Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19th, 1911 in Germany – and neighbouring countries – at the suggestion of German Social Democrat Clara Zetkin, a key figure in Germany’s women’s rights movement.

More than one million women took to the streets on this first International Women’s Day demanding active and passive suffrage for women. And, in 1975, the United Nations made March 8th the “United Nations Day for Women’s Rights and World Peace”. 

In 2019, the day became an official public holiday in the German city state of Berlin.

Clara Zetkin during the International Congress on Legal Health and Safety at Work in Zurich in 1897. Photo: picture alliance/dpa

What’s the connection to East Germany?

The German Democratic Republic (GDR – former East Germany) was often dubbed a Frauenland (women’s country), a country of emancipation and equality for women – which was an official state goal in the GDR decades before there were comparable rules in the Federal Republic. 

As early as 1949, women were encouraged to participate in the workforce, something that was urgently needed for the national economy. Women’s Day was used to propagate this participation, a designated day consisting of speeches and an annual Grußwort (greeting) to GDR women from the ruling party’s Central Committee – however it remained a normal working day.

Women in the GDR would also be given poems and bouquets of flowers by children and partners alike. Specifically, it was tradition to receive red carnations.

Historically, gender equality has been a particular sticking point in the former West Germany. For instance, women still needed permission from their husbands to work until 1977.

In the months leading up to reunification, just over half of women in West Germany were employed in the workforce, compared with 91 percent of women in communist East Germany.

Some feminists based in western Germany took a critical view of Women’s Day in the Eastern Bloc states: “In the 1970s we did not know March 8th,” wrote editor of German feminist magazine Emma, Alice Schwarzer, in 2010 about what she called “Socialist Mother’s Day”.

READ ALSO: Women in Germany earn nearly a fifth less than men

Schwarzer pointed out that the holiday was only celebrated superficially, rather than used as an occasion to enact true social change.

While women in the East were more financially independent than those in the West – being encouraged to work from the beginning and able to open their own bank accounts without seeking permission from their husbands, women in the GDR were largely underrepresented in state positions, with only two women making it to ministerial posts.

The typical nuclear family with women taking care of the household and children also largely remained intact, despite their increased employment.

Nevertheless, many argue that Women’s Day enabled women in the GDR to feel appreciated, and encouraged many to push for true and realised equality.

How to celebrate Women’s Day 2022 in Germany

The Berlin official website lists a number of events held this year, including speeches by politicians and activists at the Clara Zetkin Monument in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, film, music and dance performances at FORUM Factory in Kreuzberg and “Purple Ride”, a bike demonstration from Mariannenplatz to Leopoldplatz.

Campaigners hold a sign that says 'every day is women's day' at a Frauentag demo in Berlin in 2021.

Campaigners hold a sign that says ‘every day is women’s day’ at a Frauentag demo in Berlin in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

For the full list of events check out the link here.

There will also be events around Germany, and women are often handed out flowers on the street (or you can gift the women in your life flowers). 

Is Frauentag a day off for all German residents?

No. International Women’s Day became a holiday in Berlin because the German capital was the Bundesland with least amount of Feiertage.

Politicians in Berlin had been pushing for a new public holiday, and voted for it to be on Frauentag in 2019. 

READ ALSO: What you should know about Berlin’s newest public holiday

Berlin now has 10 public holidays – but it’s still far behind Bavaria which has 13 public holidays. 

Meanwhile, the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has voted for March 8th become a day off for Women’s Day. It will likely become a public holiday from 2023 onwards, with other states considering the move.

Regardless of where you live, celebrate female empowerment and the women around you with Germany’s 2022 Women’s Day slogan: “Der Wandel ist weiblich” (change is female).

READ ALSO: How you can make the most of Germany’s 2022 public holidays 

SHOW COMMENTS