German industrial output rises but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial production rose again in January, official figures showed Tuesday, but the positive picture was likely to be upended by the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:37 CET
An employee at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau.
An employee at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

Production was up 2.7 percent on the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the federal statistics agency Destatis, after rising by 1.1 percent in December.

It follows the publication a day earlier of figures showing incoming orders for industry had also risen by 1.8 percent.

The data showed how “the German economic rebound could have looked”, said Carsten Brzeski head of macro at the bank ING, as Europe’s largest economy looked to shake off the drag caused by widespread supply bottlenecks and coronavirus-related restrictions.

The two together caused the economy to shrink by 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2021.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February “has changed everything” for the economic outlook, Brzeski said.

With Germany’s high dependence on imports of Russian gas, the rise in energy prices caused by the conflict could “shave off one percentage point of
GDP growth this year”, Brzeski said.

The additional upheaval in supply chains “will weigh on industrial production”, too, he said, with the impact felt particularly hard by the flagship automotive sector, which has a significant network of suppliers in Ukraine.

The war would “slow” the rebound, with the strength of the impact “currently unclear”, the economy ministry said in a statement.

While the production figures in January were 1.8 percent above the same month last year, they still trailed the pre-pandemic level by three percent, according to Destatis.

Germany’s Flixbus snaps up US bus icon Greyhound

German travel company Flixbus on Thursday said it will acquire historic long-distance bus company Greyhound, expanding its low-cost coach offering in the United States.

Published: 21 October 2021 10:50 CEST
Travellers board the FlixBus at Munich Bus Station
Travellers board the FlixBus at Munich Bus Station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Flixbus will pay $172 million (148 million euros) to FirstGroup, the British owner of Greyhound Lines, which serves 2,400 destinations in North America, carrying almost 16 million passengers a year.

“The acquisition of Greyhound is a major step forward in the US,” Jochen Engert, CEO of Flixbus’s parent FlixMobility said.

“The Flixbus and Greyhound teams share a common vision to make smart, affordable and sustainable mobility accessible to all,” Engert said.

Founded in 2013, Flixbus has grown into Germany’s most popular long-distance bus service, operating in 36 countries besides the US. It expanded into rail services in 2018.

In the same year, Flixbus launched a US venture to try and take on Greyhound, starting a service along the west coast of the US.

The acquisition of the legendary US bus company will join together the two services.

Britain’s FirstGroup is selling its operations in the US to refocus on the UK market in the hope of improving its finances.

The group sold First Student, which runs the equally iconic American yellow school buses, and First Transit to an investment fund for the equivalent of 3.8 billion euros in April.

Founded in 1914, the Greyhound Lines company is still the US’ biggest intercity bus service although it has faced growing competition from smaller upstarts in recent years.

Its buses have been immortalised in countless US films and TV shows, making it a brand known around the world.

