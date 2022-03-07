Read news from:
Women in Germany earn nearly a fifth less than men

Women in Germany continue to be paid significantly less than their male colleagues, with an average difference in wages of 18 percent.

Published: 7 March 2022 13:01 CET
Women in Germany earn nearly a fifth less than men
"Finally close the pay gap!" is written on a banner at an Equal Pay Day event at the Brandenburg Gate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

A report by the German Federal Statistical Office released on Monday showed that in 2021, women in Germany earned on average 18 percent less per hour than men.

The results of the report, released on Germany’s “Equal Pay Day” on March 7th, ahead of International Women’s Day, showed that, in 2021 women earned an average of €19.12 per hour while men earned an average of €23.10 per hour – a difference of €4.08.

The so-called gender pay gap remained almost the same as the previous year: in 2020 the difference was €4.16.

However, the gender pay gap in Germany has been steadily decreasing over the past 15 years and has fallen by 4 percent since 2006.

More women in Part-time jobs and mini-jobs

According to the statistics, differences between the type of jobs and sectors which women and men work in accounts for the majority (71 percent) of the difference in earnings.

Women work more often in sectors and occupations where pay is lower and where they are less likely to reach management positions. Also, women are much more likely to have part-time jobs or mini-jobs than men.

Hamburg pushes for compulsory labelling of beauty filters on social media

The city-state of Hamburg has spoken out strongly in favour of mandatory labels on social media images in order to hamper false beauty ideals that may impact young women's mental health.

Published: 2 February 2022 11:25 CET
Instagram and Photos app logos.
Many people use beautify filters on apps like Instagram. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein

At the start of the year, the Hanseatic city took over the chairmanship of the Women’s and Equalities Ministers’ conference and says it will use this position to highlight the issue of unrealistic beauty standards. 

“As part of our chairmanship, we want to raise awareness of the problem areas of beauty ideals and beauty mania on social media platforms,” Equal Opportunities Senator Katharina Fegebank, acting chair of the Conference of Gender Equality and Women’s Affairs Ministers (GFMK), told DPA.

Fake photo filters are currently a hot topic in mental health and equality discussions. Often used by influencers on social media platforms such as Instagram, these filters can beautify the subject of the photo by perfecting their skin, altering their features and even changing their body shape.

“Young women in particular often give in to a false ideal of beauty through – subsequently edited – pictures in the social media, on Instagram or other platforms,” the Green politician argued. 

“If they don’t realise that a lot of what is shown is not real at all, but is only created with photo filters, this can have terrible consequences, up to and including depression or suicidal thoughts.”

According to Fegebank, the Covid-19 pandemic has only made the problem worse.

“Current studies show that especially among teenagers, depression and suicidal thoughts due to loneliness and isolation have increased very strongly,” she said.

“This is also related to the pressure that arises when you are constantly told you have to conform to a perfect ideal.”

Under Hamburg’s plans, influencers would be required to label their images to reveal when filters and other photo editing tools had been used to alter their appearance. 

The city-state will submit a motion on this ahead of the next Gender Equality and Women’s Affairs Ministers Conference in summer. 

